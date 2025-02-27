There are multiple ways to use ChatGPT, with mobile apps for iOS and Android, desktop apps for macOS and Windows, and a web app that you can access in a browser. However, not every platform has access to the same set of features. If you mainly stick to using one platform, there may be some features you're missing out on.

8 Custom GPTs (Browser Only)

ChatGPT allows you to create your own custom GPTs to do specific jobs. For example, you could create a custom GPT to help you build PowerPoint presentations, give you creative writing prompts, explain the rules of a complicated board game, or help you improve your coding skills. Creating a custom GPT is fairly easy; you simply explain to ChatGPT what you want the GPT to do, and it will create the GPT for you, which you can refine with further prompts.

There is also a library of GPTs that have been created by other people so that you don't need to reinvent the wheel. You can access this collection of GPTs on all ChatGPT platforms.

If you want to create your own custom GPT, however, then you'll only be able to do so using ChatGPT in a browser. It's not possible to build your own GPT on mobile or desktop.

7 ChatGPT Tasks (Web App for Full Functionality)

Tasks is a fairly new feature in ChatGPT that signals the first step in ChatGPT's journey to becoming an agentic AI. Before the release of the Tasks feature, ChatGPT would only ever generate a response immediately after you entered a prompt. With Tasks, however, you can get ChatGPT to produce responses on a schedule, even if you don't have the app open at the time.

For example, you can ask ChatGPT to give you a weather forecast at 8 am every morning, to create an amusing satirical cartoon every Sunday afternoon, or to remind you to put the garbage out the night before it's due to be collected. You can create scheduled tasks in any of the ChatGPT platforms just by asking ChatGPT to do a specific task at a set time. ChatGPT will then generate the scheduled task for you.

You can create ChatGPT tasks on any platform, as well as pause them, change the instructions, and reschedule them. However, you can only access the full editing features on the web app. For example, it's not possible to completely delete a scheduled task by asking ChatGPT on mobile or desktop; you can only delete it in the web app.

This is more important than it sounds. If you ask ChatGPT to delete a scheduled task on mobile or desktop, it won't delete it, it will simply pause it. The problem with this is that you're only allowed a maximum of 10 scheduled tasks, and paused tasks count toward that total. Unless you delete a task in the web app, your paused tasks will quickly fill up your slots.

6 ChatGPT Projects (Web App for Full Functionality)

Projects is another relatively new feature of ChatGPT . Projects gives you the ability to do something that many people who use ChatGPT regularly have been wanting for some time: the ability to group your chats into folders.

More than that, however, you can also create your own custom instructions for each project, as well as upload files that are accessible by any chats within the project. This effectively allows you to use Projects to create multiple different personalized versions of ChatGPT that you can use for different tasks.

Once you've created a project, you can access it from any platform. Initially, it was only possible to create new projects on the web app, but you can now create projects on mobile and desktop, too.

However, there is a significant limitation on these platforms: while you can create a project and add custom instructions, it's not possible to add files to your Projects on mobile or desktop. The only way you can add files is using the web app. It feels like a strange limitation, as you can upload files to individual chats within a project on mobile and desktop but not to the project as a whole.

5 Advanced Voice Features (Mobile App for Full Functionality)

Advanced Voice is one of the features of ChatGPT that still impresses me the most. ChatGPT isn't just able to respond fast enough that it feels like a natural conversation. It also has incredibly lifelike voice options that use such impressive intonation and rhythm that you can almost believe you're talking to a real person.

You can even get ChatGPT to change its voice. Before the official ChatGPT Santa voice was released over Christmas, I was able to get a very realistic-sounding Santa by using the British male voice Arbor and then asking it to talk like Santa. The impression was on a par with the official Santa voice.