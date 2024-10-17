This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

An unfinished "early version" of the ChatGPT desktop app is now available on Windows. It requires a ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, or Edu membership, though OpenAI will provide access to free users in a future update.

OpenAI's official ChatGPT desktop app landed on macOS about five months ago. It has received several updates since then, including support for Voice Mode and the latest GPT-4o model.

Voice Mode is absent from this "early version" of the ChatGPT Windows app. That said, most of the functionality that we enjoy on macOS has been carried over. You can pull up a Spotlight-like ChatGPT prompt window with the Alt+Space keyboard shortcut, upload files and photos for AI analysis, sync conversations with your OpenAI account, and tap into DALL-E for image generation.

And, unlike the macOS app, ChatGPT for Windows does not require a super-modern machine. You just need Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher. (The macOS app only works on Apple Silicon machines running macOS 14 or later.)

You can download the ChatGPT Windows app from the Microsoft Store or the OpenAI Downloads page (which redirects to the Microsoft Store). To reiterate, this app currently requires a ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, or Edu membership. Free users will gain access before the end of the year, says OpenAI.

Source: OpenAI