OpenAI has announced that its advanced voice model is now available in its desktop apps for macOS and Windows. You can try it out by udpating to the latest version of the app.

This update brings the capabilities of OpenAI's advanced voice models to desktop users, which means expanding the reach of its technology beyond web browsers. The company announced this through an X (formerly Twitter) post. This includes the features included in advanced voice, so it comes with five new voices with improved accents in select foreign languages, improved conversation speed and smoothness for more natural interaction, and a customizable instructions feature.

Those with ChatGPT's Plus and Team plans can use the desktop mode to give unique custom instructions, similar to Gemini's Gems. This feature lets users personalize ChatGPT's behavior and responses for all their chats. This feature came with Advanced Voice and will remain available in the browser version, but it will now be available to those on desktop.

The feature does appear to be working in the European Union, which sometimes doesn't get other ChatGPT features immediately. However, there are still complaints about the app not being available on older Macs with Intel chips—unfortunately, you still need a Mac with an Apple Silicon chip (M1, M2, etc.) to use the desktop ChatGPT application. The next step to improving the desktop app might be better access to Vision and other features mostly built for APIs and mobile devices. Vision is ChatGPT's visual recognition software that people are finding great uses for. At that point, ChatGPT will be able to see, hear, and respond all at once.

You can download the ChatGPT app for Mac and Windows, though the Windows app is still marked as an early preview. Stardock's DesktopGPT application is a great alternative on Windows.

Source: OpenAI