ChargePoint and the Colorado Energy Office have finished a project to add 80 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) along six highways in Colorado. Projects like these make sure EV owners have more locations to charge their cars.

Before this project, many major highways in Colorado didn't have enough fast-charging options. The new stations are placed in convenient locations, like convenience stores and visitor centers, along highways such as Highway 40, I-70, Highway 50, and Highway 550.

This expansion is essential to support Colorado’s strong market for electric vehicles, as more people are buying EVs and plug-in hybrids. With more charging stations, EV drivers can confidently travel around the state knowing they’ll have access to reliable charging, much like gasoline drivers have confidence in gas stations. Moves like this and Rivian opening up its EV charging stations helps expand the charging network for all electric vehicles.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said, “Colorado is leading the nation in EV sales and making EV travel more affordable and convenient for everyone. Colorado's growing network of charging stations allows EV owners to travel with confidence knowing that there will be a place to get a quick charge at the store, going to and from work, or traveling across the state,”

This project received $10 million from the state and over $2 million from private companies and local governments. As a result, Colorado's fast-charging network has almost doubled, increasing coverage from 40% to nearly 80% within 30 miles of a charging station. They use ChargePoint Express Plus technology.

Drivers can find the new charging stations through the ChargePoint mobile app or website, and a full list of locations is also available on the Colorado Energy Office website. This increase in fast charging options is expected to make it easier for people to travel in electric vehicles, encouraging more people to switch to EVs and reducing any concerns about running out of charge in the middle of the road.

Source: BusinessWire