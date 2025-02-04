There's a ton of TLDs out there you can choose for websites, all of which are technically geared towards different purposes and audiences. Now, your favorite content creators might begin to get .channel domains going for their personal brands.

Google Registry has officially released .channel, a new top-level domain (TLD) designed specifically for building an online presence, selling products, and connecting with audiences. It's mostly geared towards established content creators and up-and-coming ones to have a reference point for audiences to check out more information about them, or perhaps to set up merch stores where fans can buy shirts and other things.

You might see content creators from websites like YouTube or Twitch soon set up websites for their online brands using this TLD. It should be noted that a lot of them might already have websites using common TLDs like .com, and it's unlikely they'll switch over if they already have one going. But for those that become famous over the coming years or might otherwise just don't have a website already, it might be a good choice for them. As it's usual, there's technically nothing stopping you from buying a .channel domain for anything you want.

Registration for .channel domains is now open through an Early Access Program, running from today until February 11, 2025. During this period, interested parties can secure their desired .channel domain for an additional one-time fee on top of the regular domain registration fee. This fee will go down over the coming days—if you happen to want to register one of these, you might find today's prices to be a bit too steep because of that fee. Following the Early Access Program, though, general availability for .channel domains will begin on February 11, 2025. From this date onward, anyone can register a .channel domain at a base annual price through their preferred domain registrar.

Source: Google