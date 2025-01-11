CES 2025, one of the biggest tech events of the year, has officially come to a close. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed this week, from CES and beyond.

There was a lot of exciting news coming out of CES, with some of the highlights being NVIDIA's new RTX 5000-series graphics cards, the OnePlus 13 and 13R Android flagships, Dell's revamped laptop product lines, and AMD's new Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs. You can check out our CES 2025 page for our complete coverage, but here are some of the highlights from the event and everything else from this week.

The Big News

The RTX 4000-series was unveiled more than two years ago, and while the lineup is still holding up pretty well, we're already due to successors. NVIDIA has now unveiled its RTX 5000-series, and it's one of the company's biggest generational improvements ever. Continue reading...

NVIDIA

It's been a couple of years since the last time we got a new generation of GPUs. Intel got the ball rolling with its second-gen Arc cards, which means it's time for NVIDIA and AMD to make a move themselves. AMD is unveiling its range of RDNA 4 GPUs, starting with the Radeon RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT. Continue reading...

Apple's M Pro and M Max chips used in modern MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro computers have proved difficult to beat, especially in the laptop space. Now, AMD wants to change that with the new Ryzen AI Max chips. Continue reading...

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released a new model of the Raspberry Pi 5. This boosts memory to 16GB, and it's priced at a fair $120. Continue reading...

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 at CES 2025. The new laptops have Intel’s latest processors, with the usual assortment of generative AI-powered features. Continue reading...

LEGO and Nintendo have announced that they will be releasing a LEGO version of the original Game Boy in October 2025. The announcement came as a surprise and confirms a long-rumored partnership. Continue reading...

Google has ended development on a ‘Compact Mode’ for the Chrome web browser. It would have reduced the size of the browser’s toolbars and controls to fit better on smaller screens. Continue reading...

MSI has announced the Cubi NUC AI Series, which includes the Cubi NUC AI+ 2M and the Cubi NUC AI 1UM. These are small but powerful mini PCs that come with built-in AI features. Continue reading...

HMD, the manufacturer behind the Barbie Flip Phone and many Nokia-branded smartphones, just released the HMD OffGrid. It’s designed to add two-way satellite messaging capabilities to any phone or tablet. Continue reading...

Jackery is rolling out XBC curved solar shingles, which are meant for installation on residential rooftops. These shingles build solar power but blend in with the roof. Continue reading...

Many gaming PC owners (or potential owners) would prefer to build their own systems, but MSI is hoping you'll reconsider with a unique feature: a giant touchscreen on the front of its new prebuilt gaming PC. Continue reading...

Few gaming laptops are as popular as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus range. They're relatively inexpensive compared to other gaming laptops, they're as no-frills as a gaming laptop can get, and they're really, really good. Now, we're in 2025, which means we're due for yet another refresh, and that's exactly what ASUS is giving us. Continue reading...

Lenovo has announced new additions to its Yoga line of laptops at CES 2025. These are the Yoga Book 9i and the Yoga Slim 9i, but the Book 9i comes with a touch dual screen. Continue reading...

Lenovo announced new ThinkPad X9 14 and X9 15 Aura Edition laptops at CES 2025. They have a new 'Engine Hub' design that is supposed to improve repairability and performance. Continue reading...

There are tons of ways you can play PC games these days, including gaming desktops, gaming laptops, and even handhelds now. The ASUS ROG Flow range is one of the best convertable gaming laptops, and the 2025 model looks better than ever. Continue reading...

OnePlus has revealed its flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. They will probably be some of the best Android phones we'll get this year, with great screens and up to a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Continue reading...

Anker revealed three electric coolers under its SOLIX brand. The EverFrost models have capacities of 23 liters, 40 liters, and 58 liters, and can also function as a power station. Continue reading...

While Apple has seen a lot of success with Apple silicon-powered ARM Macs, ARM on the Windows side is still rough with software compatibility. This new computer by ASUS might be as good as an ARM Windows laptop can get in 2025. Continue reading...

Dell has unveiled the Alienware 16 Area-51 and 18 Area-51 gaming laptops, featuring advanced cooling systems and premium designs. Both models boast improved sound and visuals with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, as well as customizable lighting and power settings through the Alienware Command Center software. Continue reading...

Razer sells a lot of PC gaming computers and accessories, and the Razer Blade series has been one of the best gaming laptops for years, especially for anyone wanting a sleek computer. Now, Razer has announced the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16, and it looks great. Continue reading...

HP announced the OMEN 16L, its smallest OMEN gaming desktop to date. It appears to be a very competent pre-assembled PC, with configurations for RTX 40-series GPUs and Intel Core Ultra CPUs. Continue reading...

A new power bank, designated Anker Power Bank 25K, has been announced. It has a 25,000mAh capacity and 165W fast charging capabilities, but also comes with a display that shows you its current battery status. Continue reading...

Anker has announced a new 140W charger with a built-in screen for the current charging status. This charger has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you charge multiple devices at the same time. Continue reading...

Anker sells a few portable power stations that can be charged with solar panels. Now, it has created a more elegant way to charge them up: a solar-powered umbrella. Continue reading...

Acer has announced the Revo Box AI. This compact desktop computer is a very powerful PC for being so small, but mostly for work. Continue reading...

Few thin and light computers are as powerful as the MacBook Air, which also means that everyone wants to replicate its success and compete with it. The new HP EliteBook X Ultra G1a is certainly no MacBook Air, but it looks a heck of a lot like one. Continue reading...

Dell has announced a new series of laptops designed for productivity use: the Dell Pro 14 and Dell Pro 16. This is a whole new line for Dell, and you can choose between a sleek platinum silver or a textured dark gray finish. Continue reading...

Need a monitor that does it all? Dell is preparing to launch the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a compelling product for laptop owners who want a simple yet powerful desktop experience. Continue reading...

Acer has announced new models in its Swift Go laptop line. This includes the standard and AI-powered versions, which will be released in 2025. Continue reading...

HP has revealed three Thunderbolt 4 docks at CES 2025, intended to turn laptops into full multi-monitor desktop setups with just one cable. Two of the docks have 13 ports each. Continue reading...

Acer has announced two new handheld gaming devices, the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11. Both models use powerful AMD Ryzen 8040 processors, which provide impressive performance. They're also coming before the previously-announced Nitro Blaze 7. Continue reading...

Dell has announced the new Dell Pro 13 Premium and Pro 14 Premium laptops. This is an entirely new product line, similar to last year's Dell XPS laptops and Apple's MacBook Pro series. Continue reading...

Dell unveiled two new UltraSharp 4K monitors, both with IPS Black displays and integrated Thunderbolt 4 hubs. Continue reading...

Microsoft is trying a new strategy to get people to use its Bing search engine. When someone who isn't logged into a Microsoft account searches for "Google" on Bing, the results page changes to look a lot like Google's. Continue reading...

JBL is one of the best known names in the audio space, for good reason. If you've been looking for premium over-the-ear headphones, they have some solid options, and now the JBL Tour One M3 is here to raise the bar even higher. Continue reading...

At CES 2025, Smart lighting maker Nanoleaf announced its new new PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip. The accessory is a great way to add impressive background lights to your desk setup. Continue reading...

JBL has announced its new PartyBox speaker lineup at CES 2025. This lineup includes the PartyBox 520, PartyBox Encore 2, and PartyBox Encore Essential 2. Continue reading...

JBL has announced the JBL Horizon 3, a new smart alarm clock. It combines a phone charging station, alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker, and FM radio in one device. Continue reading...