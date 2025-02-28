For the average Joe, the idea of owning a supercar is all but a pipe dream. Thankfully, for those of us with more humble-sized pockets, there are cars on the market with similar performance stats but at a fraction of the cost.

Granted, exotic cars like the Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracán, and Nissan GT-R can hit 60 mph in the blink of an eye and reach upwards of 200 mph. The problem is, though, these illustrious and elusive exotics have sky-high price tags to match their horsepower figures.

So unless you've got $150,000 to $300,000 burning a hole in your pocket, it's probably never going to happen. The vehicles that feature on this list may not look as exotic as the aforementioned fabled cars, but the vast majority are way more practical.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturers and other authoritative sources, including Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book. The following entries were chosen for their performance and low starting prices.

10 2025 Ford Mustang GT

MSRP: $42,860

Kicking off our list is the Ford Mustang, which is not only a fast sports car but also an American icon. Muscle car roots aside, the Mustang's huge V8 engine sends just shy of 500 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Performance Specifications

Engine 5.0-liter V8 Transmission 6-speed manual Horsepower 486 hp Torque 418 lb-ft Driveline Rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 4.2 seconds Top Speed 155 mph

9 2025 Nissan Z

MSRP: $42,970

Next up is the Nissan Z, which is a steal of a sports car. For way under $50,000, you get a sports car equipped with a twin-turbocharged engine offering plenty of low-end grunt ideal for daily driving and a lot of top-end power for those track days.

Performance Specifications

Engine Twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic Horsepower 400 hp Torque 350 lb-ft Driveline Rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 3.9 seconds Top Speed 165 mph

Although it's an out-and-out sports car, that doesn't mean the Nissan Z isn't practical. In fact, it has plenty of space for two people and a decent amount of cargo space. It also has many safety features and plenty of tech features for entertainment.

8 2025 BMW Z4

MSRP: $54,500

There's no denying that most supercars are fun to drive, but the BMW Z4 offers something a little extra. With a power-folding soft top that folds back within seconds, occupants can be at one with the outside world. Further, the Z4's turbocharged engine and athletic suspension combine to deliver the exciting driving dynamics the German automaker is synonymous with.

Performance Specifications

Engine Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Transmission 6-speed manual Horsepower 382 hp Torque 369 lb-ft Driveline Rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 3.9 seconds Top Speed 152 mph

Another area BMW is reputed for is its interiors, and the Z4 is no different, coming equipped with a cabin built with the finest materials and trim. There's also plenty of tech on show, including a large infotainment screen and wireless phone connectivity. It's common knowledge supercars don't make great dailies, so the BMW Z4 could be a more comfortable option.

7 2025 Toyota GR Supra

MSRP: $56,250

If ever there was an excellent substitute for a supercar, it'd be the Toyota GR Supra, thanks to its striking style and stout turbocharged engine. It's a two-seater that's comfortable enough for two people to commute daily, and its BMW-sourced engine makes it a hoot to drive.

Performance Specifications

Engine Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Transmission 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic Horsepower 382 hp Torque 368 lb-ft Driveline Rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 3.9 seconds Top Speed 161 mph

The Toyota GR Supra is available with an automatic transmission, or if you're seeking a more involved drive, it can be had in manual guise. Music heads can rejoice, knowing it comes with a premium audio system and it has an adequately sized cargo area, big enough to be practical for everyday use.

6 2025 Cadillac CT5-V

MSRP: $56,995

Although Cadillac is best known for its floaty sedans and large SUVs, the brand aims to change that perception with the CT5-V. Granted, it's a comfortable sedan, but under the hood lies a twin-turbocharged V6 packed with performance rivaling sports cars twice its price.

Performance Specifications

Engine Twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Horsepower 360 hp Torque 405 lb-ft Driveline Rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 4.8 seconds Top Speed 168 mph

Okay, it might not achieve 0-60 in two seconds, but it's a versatile vehicle. On the one hand, it's a streetworthy race car, and on the other, it's a comfortable commuter.

5 2024 Audi RS3

MSRP: $62,300

Audi may have a reputation for producing luxurious commuter sedans and SUVs, but the German automaker also builds some of the fastest sports sedans on the market. Take the RS3, for example—a small, four-door sedan based on the more sedate A3.

Performance Specifications

Engine Turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Horsepower 401 hp Torque 369 lb-ft Driveline All-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 3.3 seconds Top Speed 159 mph

Don't be fooled, though, as the RS3's unconventional five-cylinder engine pumps out over 400 horses sent to its wheels via its Quattro all-wheel drive system. Plant your right foot, and you'll reach highway speeds in supercar times.