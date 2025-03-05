Artificial intelligence is around, and it is here to stay, for better or for worse. While not everyone has come around to the technology, it is making waves in the automotive industry and changing how we view driving entirely. From improved comfort to adapting to your preferences, AI influences it all.

If you’re someone who appreciates having the latest technology, there are a couple of automakers leading the charge in the realms of artificial intelligence. They utilize learning systems to not only make the cabin a more comfortable place to be, but to make driving an effortless experience.

We’ve found ten models on the market today that make use of artificial intelligence in impressive and meaningful ways. We detail how they utilize this technology to improve your commute as well as to make your car safer and more efficient. We also outline what else helps these models stand out in their respective segments.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed and the EPA. Models are not ranked based on any metric, with all entries demonstrating the best in automotive AI technology.

1 2025 Tesla Model S

Tesla

Tesla are innovators when it comes to technology. The American company blazed a trail for all other modern EVs to follow. One of the most prominent things that they have been working on integrating into their cars is autopilot tech, which has come a long way in cars like the Model S.

Key AI Features

Traffic-aware cruise control

AutoSteer

Autopark

Summon

Full-Self-Driving (Supervised)

Many of Tesla's most advanced AI features are centered around the autopilot system. The system uses stimuli around it, which it captures using various sensors and cameras to essentially drive itself. While you still have to keep your hands on the wheel, it makes your daily commute infinitely less taxing.

Model S Plaid Performance Specifications

Powertrain 2x Electric Motors Horsepower 1020 HP Torque 1050 LB-FT Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 2.1 Seconds Top Speed 162 MPH Max Range 359 Miles

2 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz Front 3/4 shot of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

In terms of luxury, Mercedes-Benz is one of the best brands that you can buy, especially if you're looking for cutting-edge technology and impressive EV range. This is particularly true of their range toppers, which the EQS certainly is. While the German brand has said they are looking to pivot away from the EQ line, this model will still be around for a little while.

Key AI Features

AI-powered voice assistant

Adaptive ambient lighting

Fatigue detection

Enhanced route-planning for charging optimization

Self-learning infotainment system

Artificial intelligence is utilized in the Mercedes-Benz EQS in a number of ways. Most of which center around improving the experience of the driver by learning their preferences. The MBUX infotainment system learns your inputs and the way you like things and adjusts to make things more accessible for you.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Performance Specifications

Powertrain 2x Electric Motors Horsepower 536 HP Torque 633 LB-FT Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 3.7 Seconds Top Speed 131 MPH Max Range 371 Miles

3 2025 BMW i7

BMW Front 3/4 shot of a 2023 BMW i7

The 7-Series is perhaps one of the plushest saloons to have ever been built, designed to give those in the front and back the utmost levels of comfort. The i7 delivers a similar interior experience, with high quality materials and top-notch technology, all while being powered by some powerful electric motors.

Key AI Features

AI-powered personal assistant

Predictive route suggestion based on driving habits

AI-assisted adaptive cruise control

Infotainment gesture control

AI-based energy management for optimized range

BMW has integrated a number of different AI features in their premium electric sedan. The infotainment and navigation system uses your habits to suggest particular routes or settings and recognizes voice and gesture commands. The i7 also automatically manages energy expenditure.

BMW i7 M70 Performance Specifications

Powertrain 2x Electric Motors Horsepower 650 HP Torque 748 LB-FT Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 3.3 Seconds Top Speed 155 MPH Max Range 285 Miles

Related 10 Cars That Could Have Solid-State Batteries Before The End Of The Decade These 10 cars could be among the first to adopt solid-state batteries, promising faster charging, longer range, and improved durability by 2030.