The race is on to develop a car that utilizes a solid-state battery, with just about every major automaker out there investing tons into the technology’s development. This leaves us to wonder which of the electric cars on the market are most likely to make use of a solid-state battery before 2030.

There are tons of big automakers with solid EVs that are currently developing the newer type of battery. There are things to consider, though, when picking which vehicles will get the improved architecture first. Solid-state batteries are expensive to produce and methods for their production are still being researched.

We’ve found ten cars from automakers currently developing solid-state batteries that we think are likely to get the technology before the decade is up. These cars are either flagship models that people would pay more for, or EVs that are great other than their limited range.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed and the EPA. The models below have been ranked based on their starting MSRP, from most affordable to most expensive.

10 Fiat 500e

Current MSRP: $32,500

Fiat Front 3/4 shot of a 2023 Fiat 500e Abarth

Fiat is part of the Stellantis group, who have been investing a ton in the future of solid-state batteries. They have partnered with an energy brand called Factorial to develop their batteries. While Stellantis has their eyes on a sportier car than the 500e to test their solid-state batteries in, it would make sense to upgrade existing electric cars across all their brands.

Performance Specifications

Powertrain 1 Electric Motor Horsepower 117 HP Torque 162 LB-FT Driveline FWD Max Battery Capacity 37 kWh Max Range 141 Miles

The 500e is a small city car and currently only manages a fairly short range on a single, despite not having all that much power. Stellantis could definitely upgrade the little Fiat with a solid-state battery to bolster how far it can go and how quickly it can charge, with the latter being the more important factor for someone who wants a city car to begin with.

Pros

Tons of maneuverability

Super affordable as far as EVs go

Really quirky

Cons

Tiny range

Squished interior

Poor ride quality

9 Toyota bZ4X

Current MSRP: $37,070

Toyota Front 3/4 shot of a 2023 Toyota bZ4X

Toyota is perhaps one of the biggest proponents of solid state battery technology, having worked on it since 2012. The brand has said time and time again that they don't believe EVs will be widely adopted until solid state batteries are usable. This explains why their existing EV, the bZ4X, is so underwhelming, almost as if it was a half-hearted attempt.

Performance Specifications

Powertrain 1-2 Electric Motors Horsepower 201-215 HP Torque 196-248 LB-FT Driveline FWD or AWD Max Battery Capacity 65.5 kWh Max Range 252 Miles

The bZ4X was developed alongside the identical Subaru Solterra. The biggest disappointment when it comes to this crossover is its range. The EPA doesn't give it the most impressive range to begin with, but many owners are finding that in most cases it achieves much less than it should on a single charge. This is definitely something that a solid-state battery could fix.

Pros

Compliant ride quality

Pretty spacious

Has some go

Cons

Poor range

Doesn't come with all the modern features you'd expect

Dashboard setup is a not user friendly

8 Nissan Ariya

Current MSRP: $39,770

Nissan Front 3/4 shot of a 2021 Nissan Ariya

Nissan was recently in talks with Honda regarding some kind of partnership. However, one of the big reasons that Nissan walked away from those negotiations was that Honda wanted them to scrap all their electric research and utilize Honda's tech instead. With their research and development and a good existing crossover like the Ariya, it makes sense that the brand was unhappy with this proposition.

Performance Specifications

Powertrain 1-2 Electric Motors Horsepower 214-389 HP Torque 221-442 LB-FT Driveline FWD or AWD Max Battery Capacity 87 kWh Max Range 304 Miles

The Ariya is a pretty peppy little crossover. It comes with either a 63 kWh battery or an 87 kWh one, with the former delivering underwhelming range. The more powerful models also eat through the battery quite quickly, meaning they don't particularly impress either. With a solid-state battery, the Nissan could deliver a more dense battery pack to support the power-hungry models.

Pros

Really upscale interior

Super comfortable ride

Max range is pretty decent

Cons