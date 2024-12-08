Key Takeaways Using AI for time management helped me regain control of my day, bringing efficiency and structure back.

Time management has been a struggle for me ever since leaving college. Things worsened when COVID-19 hit, and I lost all structure for my day. Luckily, I understand how to use AI to help me with my time management. It turned out better than expected and gave me much-needed time back.

The Breaking Point

I have always been a bit of an ideas guy. From using AI to code a video game to writing my own personal fiction, I've picked up a lot of hobbies over the years. The problem is when my hobbies start taking over my personal time and when I start losing track of what should happen when.

Traditional time management methods weren't working for me. Sure, I'd use Windows 11's built-in Pomodoro timer to get some productivity in, but it almost constantly felt like I was spinning my wheels in the mud. Meetings would run past me, and I'd only realize it after the hour was long past. There's a limit to how much being hyperfocused helps you, and this was that limit.

After deciding things needed to change, I started setting up my Google Calendar to give me "blocks" of time for focusing. It worked out well at the start, but as things changed, it became more challenging to stick to that set schedule over time. Things would pop up unexpectedly and cut into my time. Since I was already using AI for a few things, I decided to see if it could help me with my time management.

Choosing the Right AI Companion



Several AI models and specialized AI planning tools can help you create a time management plan. I already use ChatGPT quite extensively, as well as Claude AI, for things like assignment planning and structuring workflows for personal projects. I figured it would be easy to move this over to a daily planner that gave me what I needed out of it.

Alongside typical AI agents, I also checked ​​​​​​​a few specialized AI tools with free versions to see how they matched up. Unfortunately, no AI agent seems to do individual, personalized scheduling; most are only commercial products aimed at businesses and team leaders. While I could adapt to those things, the cost and time invested in learning those systems weren't worthwhile. I figured my best bet would be to use one of the AI systems I frequently employ.

Between Claude and ChatGPT, I opted for ChatGPT since it was much easier to communicate time-based efficiency to the agent. Claude's AI is incredible for collaborative coding and code review, but it doesn't lend itself that well to planning as much. GPT doesn't have integration with my other planning tools (Google Calendar and the Pomodoro timer), so I had to set up the tasks that it gave me manually. Now, the only thing left was to get ChatGPT to plan my day for me.

Prompting ChatGPT to Plan My Days

So, to make my time-management plan work, I had to focus on a few key details:

Removing distractions that would cut into my flow state.

Figure out how to plan around my most productive periods.

Start with a daily plan.

Work it into a weekly plan.

Carry it over to Google Calendar to sync it.

For this, I used an AI prompt framework called SAID (Situation, Action, Impact, and Detail) that helps ChatGPT place itself in my shoes. I asked it for this:

Hey GPT, pretend that you're a freelancer without a daily schedule. As a freelancer myself, I am in the perfect position to answer your questions about this role, so ask any questions you deem necessary to get the information you need to answer the question I'm asking at the end. You keep missing meetings and being unproductive during your peak times. This makes you earn less and produce less during your most active time, leading to less-than-ideal productivity for your limited hours. How would you structure your day to make it more productive?

ChatGPT's initial response was to ask me a series of questions that helped it get an idea of what my energy levels and priorities looked like:

I answered all the ChatGPT questions, and it put together a pretty detailed timeline for a regular working day and some exceptions that I gave it. I took the result and threw it into Google Calendar, along with some color coding. This is what my days (more or less) look like now:

These tasks are repeated weekly, giving me a structured outline of my day. I also use Sectograph to get a graphical view of my day and see what's coming up.

The Good and the Bad of Using AI Planning

Given enough time, I'm sure I could come up with this daily plan myself. However, if I wanted to be efficient about it, using an AI agent to plan my day cut down the amount of time I spent doing actual planning. From using this tool, I noticed a few positives that stand out:

It was a lot faster than planning this schedule myself.

It asked questions that helped it to get an idea of what my daily schedule should look like.

It was excellent at offering suggestions to reduce my daily distractions.

It scheduled in recovery periods during my work periods to ensure I didn't get burnt out.

However, there are distinct downsides to using ChatGPT for this, including:

There is no integration between it and other tools like Google Calendar, so I had to assign those tasks manually.

It doesn't deal well with flexible time slots, so it can't adapt your schedule for you on the fly.

It's limited in what it can plan for you, but given exact guidelines (like telling it to include a meeting at a particular time), it will ensure that you never miss your regularly scheduled meetings.

Much Better Than Planning Your Day Yourself

ChatGPT isn't a perfect personal assistant. It can help you with many things, like looking up efficient flights to places you need to travel or blocking out periods of your day for work and relaxation. While it's limited in scope, it's not bad for a personal planning tool. Until commercial AI ventures release one dedicated to individual daily planning, using ChatGPT isn't a bad solution. It worked for me.