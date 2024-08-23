Carrying our IDs in a digital manner in our smartphones is pretty cool, but we can't do that with every single card just yet. Now, though, one more state is being added to the list: California.

Governor Gavin Newsom has just announced the addition of Google Wallet as a secure and convenient option for holding digital driver's licenses and identification cards. This move makes California one of only four states to offer this functionality in Google Wallet, following last week's announcement about the upcoming availability of these digital IDs on Apple Wallet. The state's mobile driver's license (mDL) pilot program, launched in 2023, has already seen over half a million Californians add their mDL to their smartphones.

The mDL offers a convenient alternative for identity verification and provides users with more control over their personal information. While it doesn't replace the need for a physical driver's license, it can be used at select retail locations and TSA airports. The DMV is actively working to expand its acceptance. Google Wallet's integration with the mDL further streamlines daily life for Android owners in California, offering them a complete digital wallet experience. The mDL is also expected to play a key role in California's Digital ID Framework, providing a secure and convenient way for the state to verify identities in the future.

If you want to add your ID to Google Wallet, you should already be able to do so, but you might need an app update if you don't see the option just yet. A lot of states are still missing support for digital IDs, and the ones that support it can be counted by hand. Hopefully, this will be changing soon. In the meantime, however, you'll have to keep around your physical ID in your wallet while it rolls out to your state.

Source: CAWeb, Google