Thunderbolt 5 is not supported everywhere yet, but if your computer can handle it, it's much faster and more capable than previous connectivity standards. CalDigit has just released a successor to its great Thunderbolt 4 hub, and the new Thunderbolt 5 version looks just as good.

CalDigit has launched its first Thunderbolt 5 product, the Element 5 Hub (E5), making for a significant upgrade from its previous Thunderbolt 4 hub. The hub itself features a whopping nine ports—three USB-A and six USB-C, as well as the standard barrel power connector. Perhaps the biggest improvement here is the fact that we have Thunderbolt 5 support, which means the E5 delivers speeds up to 120Gb/s. There aren't a ton of computers that are compatible with Thunderbolt 5 right now, but some of the higher-end configurations of the M4 Mac mini support Thunderbolt 5, so you can take full advantage of this hub if you have one of those.

Unlike many hubs that reduce charging power when multiple devices are connected, the E5 features a robust 180W power supply, allowing it to consistently provide 90W of power to the host computer. The hub also supplies 15W from each downstream Thunderbolt 5 port and 7.5W from all of the USB ports without sacrificing performance.

Display connectivity is equally impressive. On compatible systems, Mac users can drive up to two 4K displays at 240Hz, two 6K displays at 60Hz, or two 8K displays at 60Hz. Windows users with compatible Thunderbolt 5 PCs can connect up to three displays.

The E5 is available for purchase now in the United States directly from CalDigit's online store. UK and EU customers will have to wait until mid to late February 2025 for the hub to be available in their regions. The hub costs $299.95, but it's currently $50 off through CalDigit's official store.

Source: CalDigit