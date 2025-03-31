Summary CachyOS has an updated ISO with the latest kernel, Limine support, GNOME 48, and performance tweaks.

Wine on CachyOS now defaults to WoW64 and NTSync, and there are various improvements for Samba, Intel CPUs, and more.

CachyOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution with a lot of appeal for gamers.

CachyOS, the Arch-based Linux distribution that's been getting a lot of attention from Linux gamers has an updated "March 2025" ISO available for download. It comes with a new Linux kernel and a bevy of other improvements.

Announced on Sunday, March 30, the ISO release brings with it the latest official Linux kernel, version 6.14. There is also now support for Limine, an alternative to GRUB as a bootloader, which CachyOS lets you choose at installation. There's also a new CachyOS-exclusive package called cachyos-samba-settings that's meant to make Samba setup and use easier.

GNOME 48 also arrives with this update, bringing CachyOS up to par with other bleeding-edge Linux distros that support the popular desktop environment. In case you missed it, GNOME 48 brought additions like better battery health management, a more feature-rich image viewer, and a simple audio player called Decibels.

CachyOS' Wine packages will also now default to using WoW64 for 32-bit Windows application support and NTSync for managing system resources. The NTSync driver was something that debuted with kernel 6.14.