BYD has launched new 10C 'megawatt' EV chargers capable of recharging an EV battery to around 250 miles of range in just five minutes. That's right, the 1,000-volt EV platform can charge as fast—or perhaps faster—than a trip to the gas station.

BYD's Super e-Platform can deliver a peak power of 1,000kW, which is twice the power of the latest-generation Tesla Supercharger. In reality, though, it's probably triple the industry standard, as the vast majority of chargers can only reach about 350kW, with many of them—in the U.S., at least—usually in the 200s.

The Tech Behind BYD's Super e-Platform