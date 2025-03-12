Building your own PC is exciting. You get to cherry-pick every part and then assemble it all together. However, with so many components and wires, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Luckily, you can simplify the process by following this build order.

1 Build Everything Outside the Case First

One of the best tips I’ve learned over the years is to assemble as much of the PC as possible before inserting the motherboard into the case. This way, you’ll have easier access to the CPU socket and various motherboard headers, even if you can’t connect all components just yet. Once you get started, you'll be surprised by how much you can do outside the case.

Start by taking the motherboard out of the box and placing it on a flat, non-static surface—the top of the motherboard box is perfect for this. Next, install the CPU, RAM, NVMe, and air CPU cooler. I'll cover liquid coolers later, but you should still install the stand-offs and backplate at this stage. Don't forget to apply thermal paste or remove the sticker from your CPU cooler if it already has paste pre-applied.

If you're not using a dedicated fan controller, use this opportunity to connect the CPU fan(s) to the CPU_FAN or CPU_OPT fan header while the motherboard is still out of the case. You'll have significantly easier access to the fan header than in the case, and you can simply tuck the cables away later.

You should also consider installing the GPU as well at this stage. The benefit is that installing it into the PCIe slot is easier, but the drawback is that it may obstruct the motherboard headers you’ll need later.

In some cases (pun intended), you might not be able to fit the motherboard into the case with the GPU installed, as the GPU may need to be inserted at an angle. Speaking from experience, I first had to install the GPU before I could even install the CPU cooler, but that’s because my case is quite small and barely fits the AMD RX 6800 XT. If your GPU doesn’t fit either, you may want to leave the CPU cooler for later. It’s a bit of a hassle, but sometimes it’s the only option.

2 Test Your Components

Before assembling the rest of the PC, consider doing a simple bench test to ensure everything is working. This will make for easier troubleshooting in case your RAM hasn't been seated correctly, or a component is faulty. Remember, your CPU cooler will also need to be installed for the test.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

Connect the power supply's 24-pin connector and CPU power cables to the motherboard, and connect the power switch from the case to the motherboard. Alternatively, bridge the connection with a screwdriver as shown in this YouTube video.

Connect your monitor's cable to the GPU if installed, or directly to the motherboard if not (note that you'll only get an image if your CPU has integrated graphics). Even without a display, it's still worth testing, as you can see the CPU fans spin up and RGB lights turn on, which suggests that the system has POSTed.

3 Install the Motherboard Standoffs and I/O Shield

Two commonly overlooked items during a PC build are the motherboard standoffs and the I/O shield. If you've built a PC before, there's a good chance you forgot one of the two and had to disassemble the whole PC to put them into place. Standoffs are the small plastic or metal spacers that screw into the PC case to create a gap between the motherboard and the case.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

Your case should come with some or all standoffs preinstalled, but check if they're in the right spots for your motherboard form factor. You can do this by visually comparing the holes on your motherboard to the standoff positions in the case. It's not a big deal if one or two standoffs are missing, but if most of them are, you won't be able to mount the motherboard.

Next, install the I/O shield. Some modern motherboards have the shield pre-installed on the motherboard; if not, it'll be included in your motherboard box.

4 Install the Fans, Storage, RGB Strips, Liquid CPU Cooler, and PSU

Just as you built a significant portion of the PC with the motherboard outside the case, you can now do the same with your case components. Start by installing all of your fans and AIO CPU cooler, assuming the radiator doesn't block your access to the motherboard standoffs. If it does, you can install the cooler later. You should also install your PSU at this stage.

If you have extra accessories like fan/RGB controllers and RGB strips, now is the perfect time to install them and connect everything together. Similarly, if you have non-NVMe storage like SATA SSDs and HDDs, screw them into your case and connect the PSU's SATA power cables.

5 Pre-route the Cables

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

Routing your cables through the case's cutouts allows you to hook everything up easily once the motherboard is in, as you'll have more space to work with. Route the USB and case I/O cables at the bottom, the fan and RGB connectors at the bottom and right, the PSU motherboard and GPU power cables on the right, and the CPU power cables at the top.

6 Lay the Case Horizontally and Install the Assembled Motherboard

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

Now that everything is prepared, lay your case flat on your desk or the floor. Carefully hold the motherboard by the CPU cooler or heatsinks (don't touch the bare board), and align the mounting holes with the standoffs. Use the provided screws to secure it in place. Before tightening the screws, make sure the rear I/O shield is aligned with the motherboard.

7 Connect All the Cables

Start by connecting the small power, reset, and LED cables to the front panel headers (you can skip the LEDs if you prefer). Next, connect the fan, RGB, USB, and HD audio cables. Afterward, plug in the PSU cables for the motherboard and CPU. If you haven’t already installed the GPU or AIO water block, do so now. Finally, connect the PSU cables to the GPU.