If you’re a first-time buyer looking for a new SUV, it makes sense that you would be drawn to the super competitive midsize segment. These SUVs offer the best blend of comfort and practicality, with super spacious interiors and a slew of standard features.
With some many choices, it can be overwhelming finding options that offer good value for money, especially if you’re on a tighter budget. Luckily, there are plenty of options that keep their starting MSRPs fairly low, while still having a lot to offer in the way of power, comfort, and capability.
Exploring some of the segment’s top performers, we’ve found ten midsize SUVs which we believe offer the best value for first-time buyers. They may not be the flashiest options, but their affordable price tags and simple ideologies make them the perfect vehicles for those still trying to figure out their preferences.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, TopSpeed.
10 2025 Kia Sorento
MSRP: $31,990
If you're looking for an affordable vehicle that offers tons of bang for your buck, then Kia is one of the best brands out there. The Sorento is their smaller mid-sized SUVs, but it still comes with three rows of seats. There is also a pretty high ceiling for luxury if you're willing to climb the trim ladder.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-Liter Naturally Aspirated Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
8-Speed Automatic
|
Horsepower
|
191 HP
|
Torque
|
181 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD or AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
9.6 Seconds
|
Top Speed
|
124 MPH
The Sorento isn't the quickest vehicle on the road when equipped with the base powertrain. If you want more power, though, Kia does offer a turbocharged four-cylinder which puts out 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Either way, comfort seems to be the top priority here.
Pros
- Two great engine choices
- Smooth ride
- Well-equipped interior
Cons
- Third row is a little cramped
- Only the range-topping trim comes with off-road equipment
- Not the most efficient option
9 2025 Jeep Wrangler
MSRP: $32,690
The Wrangler is the pinnacle of simplicity. It is a body-on-frame SUV that is designed to go just about everywhere. While there are impressive range-toppers with tons of off-road equipment, the base model is a brilliant choice if you're looking for a first car with a bit of personality.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-6
|
Transmission
|
6-Speed Manual or 8-Speed Automatic
|
Horsepower
|
285 HP
|
Torque
|
260 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
4WD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.1 Seconds
|
Top Speed
|
113 MPH
While the 470 horsepower V-8 in the Rubicon Final Edition might be attractive, the stoic V-6 that sits under the hood of most Wranglers more than gets the job done. It is also one of the few cars in 2025 still offered with a manual transmission, should that tickle your fancy.
Pros
- Proven V-6 engine
- Rugged capability
- Hard to break
Cons
- Loads of road noise
- Steering is super loose
- Cramped interior
8 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
MSRP: $34,200
For the 2024 model year, the Santa Fe was completely redesigned, carrying over into 2025 unchanged. It features notably Land Rover-esque styling and a standard three rows of seats. On the inside, Hyundai's design team has kept the futuristic look going, with a downright plush cabin.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.5-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four
|
Transmission
|
8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual
|
Horsepower
|
277 HP
|
Torque
|
311 LB-FT
|
Driveline
|
FWD or AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.3 Seconds
|
Top Speed
|
135 MPH
The Santa Fe comes standard with a downright peppy turbocharged engine, providing plenty of go when you put your foot down. The Hyundai is tuned for comfort, with a suspension that easily absorbs most pumps and bends in the road, and the steering is weighted decently.
Pros
- Forward-thinking interior and exterior design
- Smooth and comfortable ride
- Exceptionally quiet cabin
Cons
- Transmission is a little unrefined at low speeds
- Third-row legroom is limited
- Not particularly agile