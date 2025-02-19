If you’re a first-time buyer looking for a new SUV, it makes sense that you would be drawn to the super competitive midsize segment. These SUVs offer the best blend of comfort and practicality, with super spacious interiors and a slew of standard features.

With some many choices, it can be overwhelming finding options that offer good value for money, especially if you’re on a tighter budget. Luckily, there are plenty of options that keep their starting MSRPs fairly low, while still having a lot to offer in the way of power, comfort, and capability.

Exploring some of the segment’s top performers, we’ve found ten midsize SUVs which we believe offer the best value for first-time buyers. They may not be the flashiest options, but their affordable price tags and simple ideologies make them the perfect vehicles for those still trying to figure out their preferences.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, TopSpeed.

Related 10 Three-Row Hybrids That Make Perfect Family Vehicles These three-row hybrids offer the perfect mix of efficiency, space, and comfort, making them ideal for families on the go.

10 2025 Kia Sorento

MSRP: $31,990

Kia Front 3/4 action shot of a 2025 Kia Sorento

If you're looking for an affordable vehicle that offers tons of bang for your buck, then Kia is one of the best brands out there. The Sorento is their smaller mid-sized SUVs, but it still comes with three rows of seats. There is also a pretty high ceiling for luxury if you're willing to climb the trim ladder.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-Liter Naturally Aspirated Inline-Four Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 191 HP Torque 181 LB-FT Driveline FWD or AWD 0-60 MPH 9.6 Seconds Top Speed 124 MPH

The Sorento isn't the quickest vehicle on the road when equipped with the base powertrain. If you want more power, though, Kia does offer a turbocharged four-cylinder which puts out 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Either way, comfort seems to be the top priority here.

Pros

Two great engine choices

Smooth ride

Well-equipped interior

Cons

Third row is a little cramped

Only the range-topping trim comes with off-road equipment

Not the most efficient option

9 2025 Jeep Wrangler

MSRP: $32,690

Jeep Front 3/4 shot of a 2025 Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler is the pinnacle of simplicity. It is a body-on-frame SUV that is designed to go just about everywhere. While there are impressive range-toppers with tons of off-road equipment, the base model is a brilliant choice if you're looking for a first car with a bit of personality.

Performance Specifications

Engine 3.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-6 Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 285 HP Torque 260 LB-FT Driveline 4WD 0-60 MPH 6.1 Seconds Top Speed 113 MPH

While the 470 horsepower V-8 in the Rubicon Final Edition might be attractive, the stoic V-6 that sits under the hood of most Wranglers more than gets the job done. It is also one of the few cars in 2025 still offered with a manual transmission, should that tickle your fancy.

Pros

Proven V-6 engine

Rugged capability

Hard to break

Cons

Loads of road noise

Steering is super loose

Cramped interior

8 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

MSRP: $34,200

Hyundai Front 3/4 shot of a 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

For the 2024 model year, the Santa Fe was completely redesigned, carrying over into 2025 unchanged. It features notably Land Rover-esque styling and a standard three rows of seats. On the inside, Hyundai's design team has kept the futuristic look going, with a downright plush cabin.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four Transmission 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual Horsepower 277 HP Torque 311 LB-FT Driveline FWD or AWD 0-60 MPH 6.3 Seconds Top Speed 135 MPH

The Santa Fe comes standard with a downright peppy turbocharged engine, providing plenty of go when you put your foot down. The Hyundai is tuned for comfort, with a suspension that easily absorbs most pumps and bends in the road, and the steering is weighted decently.

Pros

Forward-thinking interior and exterior design

Smooth and comfortable ride

Exceptionally quiet cabin

Cons