This article is sponsored by Surfshark. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

Most of us struggle not to use social media on a daily basis; it offers many benefits and keeps us connected. No day is complete without doing it on the gram, showcasing your holiday on Facebook, tweeting your mind on X, enjoying local videos on TikTok, watching YouTube tutorials, or reaching your audience as a YouTuber yourself.

We are moving fast on the road to becoming completely digital. The year 2023 saw around 5 billion people worldwide chatting, working, dating, following politics, and more on social media. Yes, 61% of Earth's population: over one billion users from China, over 860 million in India, 308 million in the United States, and 680 million in Europe.

But it is no secret this social media highway that keeps us connected and entertained has serious risks at every turn. Your online private life is under the scanner of scammers and hackers aiming to steal your identity and money, and prowling data brokers are constantly mining the internet for your valuable info.

Taking essential steps to be safe online, like using antivirus and keeping strong passwords, is not enough. Cybercrimes have been on the rise, and you need a specialist like a Virtual Private Network or VPN to stay protected and worry-free using your fave apps online.

Surfshark

The award-winning VPN from Surfshark, a trusted cybersecurity company and Tech Advisor Editors’ Choice for 2024, is an innovative solution with proven safety features. Surfshark VPN establishes a safe and private connection between your device and the web, encrypting your data and online activities.

With Surfshark, you can ride safely and happily online, knowing your next log-in to FB, Instagram, X, or TikTok, will not be your last session.

The Risks of Social Media

With damaging threats and disguised risks on the web, staying alert online should be your way of life. Moreover, surveillance agencies and internet service providers may also monitor your online activity. Be aware of these most harmful and significant concerns:

Phishing Attacks

You might click an attractive offer from your preferred and trusted social media app, assuming it's genuine, but it might not be. Hackers cleverly clone social apps to steal your info and hack into your account.

Data Mining

For data brokers, your info is a moneyspinner, and lots of your life and interests are on Facebook, gram, and X. Your data can be used to target ads to you or sell to third parties like marketers.

ISP Monitoring

When you search or browse on the web, your data passes through the gateway servers of your Internet Service Provider (ISP). So your ISP can track the sites you visit and downloads from them. ISPs can even throttle your bandwidth based on your usage.

You would know of malicious links, but can still fall prey to their camouflaged design and click them. And download harmful malware and viruses on your PC or phone.

Fake Apps

Hackers clone popular social media apps and even their website homepages, aware your fast-paced life will make you click without spotting their fakes. Downloading these fake apps can infect your devices with malware.

Data Interception

The internet is your lifeline, empowering you to work and enjoy on the go. But avoid sharing food pics, party reels, and private info over a public Wi-Fi network. It's risky as hackers know these networks are often unsecured.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN is a powerful and proven solution to protect your privacy online while enjoying your favorite social media apps. Surfshark protects your identity and is your shield against online risks and cybercriminals aiming to steal your data and compromise your devices. See at Surfshark

The Protective Edge of Surfshark VPN

Surfshark

Enjoy your online social world without worry. Surfshark VPN has what it takes to keep your online presence private, prevent data tracking and targeted ads, and ensure peace of mind.

Hidden IP

Your IP is a unique address and the identity of your device on the internet. Surfshark VPN hides your IP address. So social media platforms, advertisers, and cybercriminals can't track you. You are anonymous online, and your identity is protected.

Encrypted Connection

Surfshark encrypts your internet connection. So, whatever you search for or do online, your valuable data is safe, especially on public Wi-Fi networks.

Bypassing Geolocation Tracking and Geo-Restrictions

Many countries and regions have restricted certain content and apps, like TikTok. With 3200 servers in over 100 countries, Surfshark lets you access blocked content to enjoy the social media experience you prefer.

Prevents Monitoring by ISPs and Enhances Security

Surf the online social world worry-free with Surfshark. Prevent ISPs from monitoring online activity and throttling bandwidth. Journalists and activists can maintain privacy when sharing sensitive stories and opinions on social media.

Surfshark Makes Your Facebook Experience Safer and Accessible

Safeguard Personal Pics and Messages

Facebook has your holiday pics, loving family moments, chats with friends, and more. Surfshark encrypts your internet connection and keeps them all safe from the prying eyes of hackers, marketing companies, and government surveillance.

Bypass Work and School Firewalls

Checking your feed on Facebook keeps you smiling. Access it at school or work, bypassing the firewalls installed to reduce distractions as part of the institution's policy.

Enjoy Instagram Privately Across Regions

Protect Yourself From Government Surveillance

If you're in a country where monitoring citizens is the norm, Surfshark keeps you anonymous online. It protects your identity, especially when sharing sensitive or controversial content.

Access Marketing Trends Across Locations

Surfshark is an indispensable tool for accessing Instagram across countries to explore advertising and local trends or understand market dynamics. It's empowering and resourceful for content creators and social media marketers.

Enhance the X Experience With Surfshark

Manage Multiple Accounts

With 3200 servers across 32 countries, Surfshark lets you change several IP addresses. This way you can manage many X accounts on a single device. It also prevents X supervisors from possibly flagging you for switching accounts too often.

Test Content Across Regions

Surfshark empowers YouTubers and marketers like you to view targeted content as if you're accessing it from different locations. So you can gauge the impact of your creations on audiences around the world. And explore leading campaigns and the competition across regions.

Tweet Sensitive Info and Opinions Anonymously

X is one of the most popular platforms for making your point. However, sensitive tweets can be unsafe, especially if you're a journalist, activist, or whistleblower. Surfshark lets you tweet privately, ensuring your safety where media control is strict.

Enjoy Your Favorite TikTok Videos and Reach Audiences

Access More Content From Across the World

With Surfshark VPN, you can enjoy the most popular local and international videos, adding variety to your entertainment.

Market Your Creations Worldwide

If making TikTok videos is your passion, use Surfshark and make the world your audience. Switch locations to showcase your content and become a global viral sensation.

YouTubers Can Go Global and Save on Subscriptions

Gauge Your Impact on the World

As a YouTuber or marketer, Surfshark can let you access different countries and view reactions and comments on videos and ads from a global audience.

Access Lower Subscription Rates

We are used to enjoying YouTube for free. But with frequent ads pausing your enjoyment and distracting you, YouTube Premium could be a good choice. It is available at different rates across various locations, so you can subscribe to YouTube Premium for less by changing your online location with Surfshark.

Pick a suitable Surfshark plan. Download the Surfshark app and connect to a VPN server. Clear your browser cookies and cache, navigate to YouTube, and subscribe!

Keep in mind: use a payment method that appears local to the country. Some might opt for international payment methods or use digital gift cards.

The Surfshark Difference

Surfshark

One Account, Unlimited Devices

Enjoy the protection of Surfshark with a single VPN account for all your devices and platforms, without any limits.

Double Protection With Dynamic MultiHop

Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop routes online traffic through two VPN servers. This means your data is encrypted twice, for higher anonymity.

100% RAM-Only Servers

Surfshark

All 3200+ RAM-Only servers run on the latest software updates. And Surfshark's Deloitte-verified no-logs policy is assurance your data is not stored and wiped occasionally.

Clean Online Experience

CleanWeb wipes out ads, malware-filled websites, and cookie pop-ups for you.

30-Day Money–Back Guarantee

Test Surfshark VPN without risking your money with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Gear Up With Surfshark Protection for Social Media

Surfshark VPN is a pioneering cybersecurity solution from a team of privacy and security experts driven by the dream of a world where people have full control of their digital lives.

With future-forward innovations and empowering features, Surfshark VPN ranks high among the leading VPNs worldwide. Winner of coveted awards and honors like the CNET's Editors' Choice 2024, Independent’s Editor’s Choice Best Value VPN 2023, and Forbes Advisor Best VPN for Unlimited Connections 2023, Surfshark VPN will be one of the best investments you make to protect yourself and enhance your digital life.

There's no need to fear unknown risks and lurking cybercriminals on social media anymore. Enjoy a safer ride with Surfshark VPN.