If you're looking for the perfect movie to bring in the weekend, these brilliant films are leaving Netflix at the end of the day. They run the gamut from small-scale dramas to blockbuster action extravaganzas, and this is your last chance to enjoy them before they're gone.

Netflix removes movies from its service all the time, but there's a surge of content leaving the platform at the end of each month. That's why today—the last day of February—is your last chance to watch so many movies before a new month of content begins. I've scoured the list and cherry-picked the best options for you to choose from, but I'll also put the entire list at the end of this post if none of my highlights take your fancy.

5 Legends of the Fall

Legends of the Fall is a heart-wrenching, Western epic, starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Opening in the early 1900s, the film spans half a century, following the lives of a father and his three sons who battle through war, the forces of nature, love, and heartbreak in the Montana wilderness. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, taking home the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Year 1994 IMDb Rating 7.5/10 Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes

4 Still Alice

Julianne Moore gives an Oscar-winning performance in Still Alice as a brilliant linguistics professor who has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. As her memory and mental faculties begin to fade, Alice struggles to hold onto herself while her family—played by Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth, and Hunter Parrish—grapple with the emotional impact of the disease.

Year 2014 IMDb Rating 7.5/10 Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes

3 Cinderella Man

Cinderella Man is a biopic starring Russell Crowe and telling the true story of James J Braddock. Set in the 1930s during the Great Depression, Braddock struggles to find work after breaking his hand as a boxer. When an opportunity to re-enter the ring arises, he has no option but to take it, going on to challenge the world heavyweight champion, and stirring hope throughout America as the nation follows him. Directed by Ron Howard, with supporting performances from Renée Zellwegger and Paul Giamatti, Cinderella Man was nominated for three Academy Awards.

Year 2005 IMDb Rating 8.0/10 Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes

2 Stand By Me

Rob Reiner's iconic coming-of-age tale, based on a Stephen King novella, Stand By Me follows four 12-year-old boys trekking along the railroad in a quest to find a rumored dead body. They're confronted with a variety of physical and emotional hurdles along the way, testing the bonds of their friendship as they journey steadfastly towards their goal. River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell star as the four young friends, accosted along the way by Kiefer Sutherland as an intimidating and dangerous bully.

Year 1986 IMDb Rating 8.1/10 Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes

1 Inception

Inception is a mind-bending, sci-fi, action blockbuster from Christopher Nolan. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, a highly skilled "extractor" tasked by Ken Watanabe to infiltrate the dreams of a rival CEO and leave behind an idea in his subconscious. The all-star cast features performances from Elliot Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine and more. And the time-diluting, multi-layered action sequences are intense, edge-of-your-seat affairs, further heightened by Hans Zimmer's era-defining score.

Year 2010 IMDb Rating 8.8/10 Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes

Here Are All the Movies Leaving Netflix Today

If none of the options above take your fancy, here are all the movies leaving Netflix at midnight tonight, making today your last chance to watch them on the platform.

Any one of these movies is worth a watch—or a rewatch—if you're looking for something to put on tonight, but don't put it off because they'll all be gone from Netflix by morning.

Whether you're in the mood for a touching coming-of-age tale, a sweeping Western epic, or a heart-pounding action blockbuster, there's something on this list for everyone. So grab some popcorn already and get watching!