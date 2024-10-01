Bose has released two new Bluetooth speakers, the SoundLink Home and the SoundLink Flex (2nd gen). The SoundLink Home is made for indoors while the SoundLink Flex (2nd gen) is a portable Bluetooth speaker for outdoor and on-the-go use.

The SoundLink Home is designed for indoor use and has a minimalist design with a built-in stand. It offers nine hours of battery life, supports Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity, and works right out of the box without needing an app. It works with USB-C audio input to plug and play from any music source. It's really small, measuring 8.5" high, 4.4" wide, and 2.3" deep. It also weighs 1.93 pounds, which lets it fit anywhere you need it to. The SoundLink Home comes in a light silver or cool gray finish, but in China it comes with a warm wood finish.

The battery lasts 2.5 hours at max volume but 9 hours of regular use, but you can charge it back to max battery in around four hours. That's pretty slow, so this wouldn't be the best speaker to take with you on adventures away from a battery bank or power outlet.

Bose

Bose also rolled out a firmware update for the SoundLink Max a week ago. This update brings Stereo Mode and Party Mode, which lets buyers pair two SoundLink Max speakers together for either stereo sound or synchronized audio playback. However, if you prefer not to connect it to an app, you can treat it like a regular speaker for any USB-C device.

The speaker resembles a small, older radio, so it's great for anyone who wants a minimalist speaker with a hint of retro aesthetics. Like an older speaker, it has a power button, Bluetooth pairing button, and sound control right from the buttons on top.

You can buy the SoundLink Home for $219 from Bose's online store, and it should show up at other retailers soon. It also comes with a USB-C (C to A) cable.

Source: Bose