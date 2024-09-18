Bose has expanded its earbud lineup by releasing new QuietComfort Earbuds. They're available in black, white, or purple, and they mark the second generation of the QuietComfort Earbud series.

The main selling point for the QuietComfort Earbuds are active noise cancelation, as well as an Aware Mode to pipe in external sounds when needed. The earbuds promise up to 8.5 hours of battery life, which can be extended further to 31.5 hours with the included wireless charging case. You can also use the app to change how you hear the audio and manage the earbuds.

The earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. This means the earbuds shouldn't have issues while you sweat during workouts or through outdoor activities, but they aren't waterproof. It also has multipoint connectivity to switch between devices like phones, laptops, and more. The QuietComfort Earbuds also have improved software capabilities. The earbuds have a Remote Selfie feature, which turns earbuds into a remote shutter for smartphone cameras. Users can also activate their preferred voice assistant with a "Hey headphones" command, and gamers will like how the earbuds operate from low-latency mode.

Bose

The price point is a lot lower than Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, at $179. However, the company maintains that the QC Earbuds are still one of the "best-in-class" within the Bose brand. Each earbud has three microphones, which help it with noise cancellation and clear voice calls. The QuietComfort Earbuds come with three sizes of ear tips and stability bands for a comfortable and secure fit. Their silicone tips offer a unique alternative to the open design of Apple's AirPods 4, which are also priced at $179. So it seems like Bose is directly competing with Apple's AirPods 4.

If you are interested in Bose's second generation of QuietComfort Ultra, you can buy the QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen) directly on the official website for $179.

Source: Bose via The Verge