When I learned that Microsoft PowerPoint lets you add bookmarks to video and audio in PowerPoint, it completely changed how I use the program and, more importantly, dramatically elevated the quality of my presentations.

Why Add Bookmarks to Video and Audio Clips in PowerPoint?

You can add bookmarks to videos and audio clips in PowerPoint to trigger animations while the media plays. As well as making your slideshow more professional, this helps draw your audience's attention to certain details in the video or audio clip.

The slide below contains a short video of someone kayaking, and I want to highlight three techniques the person is using that my audience would benefit from copying.

However, rather than the labels showing for the whole video, I want them to appear and disappear at different points so that they stand out individually and don't overwhelm my viewers with an overload of information. The way to do this is by adding bookmarks to the video, which can be used as trigger points for the other objects' entrance and exit animations.

How to Add a Bookmark to Video and Audio Clips in PowerPoint

Adding a bookmark to a video or audio clip you've inserted in your PowerPoint presentation is straightforward.

First, select the media item, and open the "Playback" tab on the ribbon.

Now, in the playback control beneath the video or audio clip, either click "►" and then pause the media at the point at which you want to add the first bookmark, or hover over and click the appropriate position on the playback timeline.

Finally, click "Add Bookmark" in the Playback tab you opened earlier, and see a yellow circle appear on the playback timeline.