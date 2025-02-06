Electric vehicles are quickly taking over the automotive world, with many automakers showing their commitment to switching over to electric power in the near future. However, there are some obvious drawbacks to EVs, with heavy batteries taking a long time to charge. Enter hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

When it comes to hydrogen-powered cars, there is a partnership between two massive brands that has been at the forefront of innovation. Toyota and BMW have been working together for a long time with the aim of developing hydrogen power into a genuine alternative to traditional battery-powered electric vehicles.

We explore the beginning of the partnership and how the two automakers have been leading the way for hydrogen cars. We detail their history together and the main goals of the partnership. We also take a look at what the brands have produced so far, particularly exploring a recent announcement by BMW detailing their immediate future in the realm of HFCVs.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Toyota and BMW websites and other authoritative sources, including the EPA and TopSpeed.

Toyota And BMW Have Worked Together For Well Over A Decade

BMW Group Toyota President, Koji Sato, and BMW Chairman of the Board of Management, Oliver Kipse, shaking hands

Many know that the two prolific brands have spent a lot of time developing technologies together. Their headway when it comes to hydrogen vehicles is just the most recent in a string of collaborations. From sports cars to environmental technologies, the automakers are reshaping the automotive landscape.

The Union Started Back In 2011

Toyota and BMW signed an agreement all the way back in 2011, in which both brands showed a joint commitment to developing hydrogen-powered vehicles and moving towards carbon neutrality. While this has always been their focus, their partnership has given us a lot. Of the many brands investing in hydrogen infrastructure, they are certainly trailblazers.

The two brands worked together to give us the fantastic revival of the Supra and the newest iteration of the Z4. As well as developing hydrogen technology, the automakers have also furthered research when it comes to traditional electric vehicles, exploring the possibilities of high-density lithium-air batteries.

Headways In Hydrogen Technology

The mission for this partnership when it comes to hydrogen is two-pronged. Firstly, the brands aim to develop hydrogen fuel cell technology and introduce it into their model range as another option for consumers. They also aim to develop sustainable supply networks for hydrogen.

If you're looking for tangible proof of the partnership's success, Toyota has had an operational hydrogen powered sedan in their stable since 2017. While BMW isn't quite there yet, they have recently completed a demonstration in which 100 iX5s were built to run on hydrogen power. In a joint statement, the automakers announced that BMW will put their vehicle powered by a hydrogen powertrain into series production by 2028.

The Benefits Of Hydrogen Over Traditional Electric Vehicles

Toyota The hydrogen fuel cell in a 2023 Toyota Mirai

The immediate future of the automotive world looks like it may be dominated by electric vehicles, with tons of automakers investing in switching their fleets over. In the meantime, hydrogen has always been in the background, occasionally brought up as an alternative. So what is the benefit of hydrogen?

What Is A Hydrogen Car

One of the worst parts about electric vehicles is that they have a huge, heavy battery that takes a relatively long time to recharge, at least compared to filling up a gas vehicle. Hydrogen cars aim to eliminate this issue. They utilize electric motors to drive the wheels, like an electric car, but they generate the power on board.

In a hydrogen powered vehicle, there is a hydrogen fuel-cell stack which houses pure hydrogen. This hydrogen passes through a membrane and combines with oxygen in the air. The reaction between the two produces energy which powers the car and water vapor.

The Pros And Cons Of Hydrogen

Essentially, hydrogen powered vehicles have the same pros as electric vehicles. They are smooth and make very little noise, which is certainly appealing to a lot of people. They are also, obviously, very environmentally friendly, producing no harmful emissions. What they do offer that traditional electric vehicles lack is fast charging times, with refueling of a hydrogen vehicle taking around five minutes and lasting around 300 to 400 miles.

There are a few downsides, though. One of the biggest of these cons is that hydrogen isn't the most available resource. While hydrogen is fairly common, it isn't super easy or cheap to extract in its pure form. This means there aren't tons of refueling stations at the moment. This is something that the Toyota and BWM partnership aims to fix.

Toyota's Mirai Is An Impressive Alternative To An EV

Toyota Front 3/4 shot of a 2023 Toyota Mirai parked in front of a sunset

As we mentioned above, Toyota already actually has a fully functional hydrogen-powered vehicle that you can buy on sale today. It is handsome, comfortable, and has an impressive range. The only problem is that you can only really functionally drive this car in the state of California.

Overview Of Toyota's HFCV

The Mirai is a mid-size sedan and exists as the most affordable electric vehicle that can go more than 400 miles without needing to recharge. It has a starting MSRP of $50,190, which may seem like a little much, but it has the equipment to back up the price tag. It is incredibly comfortable and comes fitted with plenty of luxury features, with a futuristic-looking interior.

The biggest downside to the Mirai is its performance. It produces a humble 182 horsepower, which is shot to the rear wheels. It can handle a zero to sixty run in a fairly slow 9.1 seconds. The base model features a claimed range of 402 miles, though, which more than offsets this performance pitfall.

Why Only California

For those interested in nabbing one of these sedans, be aware that Toyota only sells the Mirai in California. This is because it is the only state where you can find at least a decent number of hydrogen refueling stations. If you are, however, located in Cali, know that there are tons of incentives offered to potential Mirai buyers, such as low-interest financing and fuel vouchers.

BMW's Future Hydrogen-Powered Car Shows Promise Already

BMW Front 3/4 shot of a 2024 BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot vehicle in the desert

Unlike Toyota, BMW has yet to produce a fully hydrogen-powered vehicle. However, as we mentioned, this will change very soon. By 2028, the brand aims to be the first premium brand to offer a vehicle with a hydrogen-fueled powertrain. They claim that they see this development as being parallel to the development of traditional EVs rather than an alternative.

The Potential For A Hydrogen SUV Is High

As a demonstration of BMW's progress when it comes to hydrogen power, the brand developed a pilot fleet of 100 iX5s that run on hydrogen cells. This fleet has toured the world to show how far the brand has come through their partnership with Toyota. While not totally confirmed, we can assume that the iX5 will be one of the models offered with hydrogen fuel cells.

In their press release, BMW noted that hydrogen vehicles well be worked into their existing lineup. What this means is that there will be certain models in their existing stable that you will be able to choose as either a traditional EV or a hydrogen powered EV. Only time will tell exactly what they have up their sleeves, though.

Another Choice, Not An Alternative

The vice president of hydrogen vehicles at BMW Group, Michael Rath, has stated that the German brand sees fuel-cell powered vehicles as electric vehicles that have a different energy-storage solution. The idea is that the development of the electrical components, including the motors, could be identical in both EVs and HFCVs.

BMW claims that hydrogen will be utilized in heavier vehicles that want additional range and better towing capabilities. This means that you should, in theory, be able to choose between the two. If this is the direction that Toyota and BMW plan on taking, it would mean more choice for buyers, which is never a bad thing.