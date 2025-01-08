Forget about power banks and small portable power stations. This week at CES 2025, Bluetti unveiled a new unit that's perfect for the home, camping, powering RVs, or charging EVs. The latest Bluetti Apex 300 is an all-in-one, scalable, and capable power option that has my attention.

A single Bluetti Apex 300 delivers 3840W (3,072Wh) of power in a fairly compact package packed with ports and an adjustable dual voltage switch. This is great for those looking to buy a power station. And if you're looking for emergency preparedness, it easily transforms into a whole-home backup solution.

We're big fans of everything Bluetti offers. Similar to the expandable AC300 we reviewed last year, the all-new Bluetti Apex 300 is customizable, stackable, and modular. For example, its smart design allows users to expand it to 11.52kW output and 58kWh of total capacity. How? By combining upwards of 18 expansion battery packs or parallel connections with three additional Apex 300 units. According to Bluetti, this system is capable of providing up to seven days of power for those in need. Obviously, over a dozen expansion battery packs are more than the average homeowner would need, not to mention not very cost-effective.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

You can easily stack 2-3 on top of each other for a space-saving package that's packed with power for an RV, stack them in the corner of a garage to charge EVs, or tap into your home and keep the lights (or the heater) running throughout a winter storm or power outage. On the show floor at CES, Bluetti had the Apex 300 stacked on top of two expansion battery packs, which would be an ideal setup for many potential buyers.

With freezing temps hitting much of the country right now, my area included, this is the type of device I'd love to stack in my garage. Start with one and add an expansion battery, then, depending on power needs, customize the home backup solution for any situation. Better yet, the new Apex 300 features a dual 120V/240V switch for complete versatility. You can easily run little gadgets like your phone, lights, and other gear, or kick things up a notch to power your bigger appliances at home, like a fridge, washing machine, dryer, or heaters.

The Bluetti Apex 300 and its B300K expansion battery packs are plug-and-play, making things as easy as possible for beginners or during a stressful emergency situation. Furthermore, the entire system is hot-swappable, meaning you can switch things around or unplug and take a unit to another area of the home with ease, ensuring uninterrupted power when you need it most.

Unfortunately, we don't have all the details yet about Bluetti's capable new power solution. The company tells us it'll likely be available for purchase in April 2025, but pricing is still up in the air. Either way, it'll be expensive, but can you really put a price on peace of mind and emergency preparedness?