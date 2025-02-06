Summary The Blink Sync Module XR extends Wi-Fi range for Blink cameras up to 400ft away, providing stronger connectivity.

The XR supports local storage with a MicroSD slot and sleek design, but only two cameras can utilize the extended range.

The XR enhances camera performance, but some features are tied to subscription plans, impacting older model functionality.

If you’ve been looking for an affordable home security camera option, you likely stumbled upon Amazon-owned Blink cameras. And while they're great, range can be an issue. However, thanks to the new Blink Sync Module XR, Wi-Fi range is no longer an issue around my home and property.

Blink Sync Module XR 8 / 10 The all-new Blink Sync Module XR can extend the range of your Outdoor 4 security cameras between 250 and 400 feet, letting homeowners monitor their entire property beyond Wi-Fi reach. Pros & Cons Sleek new design

Vastly improved connectivity

Still works at a range of 250-400ft away

Local storage support with a built-in MicroSD Slot Extended ranges only work with newer Blink cameras

A bit pricey if you already have an older Module

Only two cameras can take advantage of the range increase $69.99 at Amazon $69.99 at Best Buy

Price and Availability

The Blink Sync Module XR is $69.99. It is the hub that communicates with Blink Outdoor, Mini Indoor, or Floodlight security cameras. If you already have one of Blink's many cameras, you probably have an older Sync Module 2 or the original Module. While those will still work, the XR delivers more features and, more importantly, an extended range beyond W-Fi with select cameras. Get yours from Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Specifications Brand Blink Connectivity USB-C and Wi-Fi Storage MicroSD Card (Up to 256GB), cloud storage Range 250 feet (400 ft in XR+ mode)

More Range Where You Need It Most

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek Sync Module 2 (left) Module XR (right)

The Sync Module XR lets you connect to security cameras beyond your home Wi-Fi network. You can use the module in regular mode, XR (extended range up to 250ft away), or XR+, which works through exterior walls and up to 400 feet away from the module. However, operating in XR+ mode lowers the video quality.

I've enjoyed Blink cameras for over five years and slowly upgraded my system with newer models. However, after moving to Texas and buying a brick house, coverage became somewhat of a problem. Cameras started to struggle thanks to distance and interference. Even worse, trying to put a camera outside on my property was nearly impossible, even with the best Wi-Fi mesh system around.

But then the XR Module arrived, which allows for greater range with the Blink Outdoor 4, and I figured it was worth a shot. Let me just tell you— the Blink XR worked far better than I expected. The connection to my Outdoor 4 is better than ever; I no longer miss alerts, the live view works every time, and it's much faster to start playing. Then, the camera on my backyard shed, which didn't work before, is seamlessly operating in XR mode.

Better yet, I've also noticed improved connectivity (more bars) with my older Blink cameras. Connectivity is important when you're transferring photos and videos between cameras, sync module hubs, and phones over Wi-Fi. Whatever Blink did inside this thing works! My entire experience in the Blink ecosystem is better.

The Blink Sync Module XR can handle 10 cameras at a time, but only two can take advantage of the extended range feature. If you need more, you'll need another module.

Several Steps Forward, But a Few Steps Back, Too

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

The new Blink Sync Module XR isn't just for extending the range further than typical security cameras. It also delivers faster alerts and an improved design and comes with more features if you're willing to pay for them. The sleek new module now uses USB-C for power and comes with a microSD slot for local video storage. That way, you don't need to pay a monthly subscription.

Older models had a USB-A port for thumb drives and received power from MicroUSB, so these upgrades are nice. I also don't have many thumb drives these days, but I have plenty of microSD cards, so that's nice, too. Local video playback is fast and affordable.

Close

Unfortunately, the range benefits of the XR only work with the latest Blink Outdoor 4 camera, and like everything these days, all of its features are tied to subscription plans. As a result, several helpful features from my old, cheaper cameras are no longer available.

For example, even though alerts to movement in my driveway are almost instant, that phone notification doesn't show an image preview. It's nothing but an alert. Older models without the "early detection mode" have a photo, which instantly lets me see if I need to act on that alert. And if not, I can delete the recording right from the notification.

Oddly enough, you could disable early detection on older cameras but not the newer, more expensive Blink Outdoor 4 with the XR module. That means I have a better and newer p