We have good news for anyone looking to get started with home security cameras or add a few more to their home and yard. This week, Amazon is practically giving away its best Blink security cameras, like the new Blink Mini 2 for 50% off, costing only $19.99, and more.

If you've been looking for an affordable home security camera option, you likely stumbled upon Amazon-owned Blink cameras. They're excellent budget cameras that are battery-powered, have excellent battery life, and come packed with features. While the Blink Mini 2 (wired), which works indoors or out, is only $20, that's not the only deal you can find this week.

Honestly, for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, almost every Blink Camera has a discount, including the extremely popular Blink Outdoor 4 (3-Pack) for $155, which is regularly $260. This one bundle will let you keep tabs on the front door, garage, and backyard, all without breaking the bank.

Personally, an even better idea is to get one of the Blink bundles that include the new extended-range sync module, which pushes the range beyond Wi-Fi. That way, you can pair cameras in hard-to-reach spots in the backyard, at a mailbox, and anywhere else that's out of Wi-Fi range. For example, get the all-new Blink Sync Module XR and Outdoor 4 camera for $90, which is a solid $50 discount. Both devices are typically around $70, so that's quite the steal.

I tested and reviewed the Sync Module XR earlier this year, and it worked far better than I expected. So, whether you want to buy your first security camera to throw outside, get one for in your home, or want to add more Blink goodies to your system, now is a great time to do it.