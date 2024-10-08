This article is sponsored by Blackzero. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

Whether you’re a professional tradesperson or just have some work you need to do around the house, having the right tools for the job is one of the most important things you can do. Sure, you can make do with that old screwdriver that’s been rattling around under the sink, but if you want quality results, then you need quality tools to set you up for success.

While traditional toolboxes may be big, clunky, and difficult to access, they aren’t the only way to store and manage your tools. There are plenty of companies out there, such as Blackzero, aiming to take these outdated storage methods into the modern day.

What Is Blackzero?

Blackzero is an innovative company that is focused on making traditional tools and equipment smarter, more convenient, and easier to use than ever before. The company aims to put quality and user-centric design at the forefront of everything it does in order to simplify everyday tasks as much as possible without detracting from the overall user experience.

Blackzero is committed to doing this by modernizing the way that both professionals and DIY enthusiasts can approach a wide variety of different projects. This approach is part of what made the Blackzero 3-in-1 Portable Tool Set a REDDOT award winner in 2024, and it's no wonder why.

Everything You Need to Know about the Blackzero 3-In-1 Portable Tool Set

That’s where the Blackzero 3-in-1 Portable Tool Set comes in. This set includes everything you need to tackle any problem or project you might find in your home or out on the job site, and comes with a huge array of different features that make it stand out from an old, outdated toolbox.

Blackzero

A Powerful Drill Full of Smart Features

You’ll also get a huge number of different drill bits in the toolset for any situation you might need, whether it be creating holes or driving screws, as well as a smart digital HD screen that allows you to effortlessly select from five different working modes for any task you might have at hand. This also includes a smart, fully automatic self-stopping mode.

Blackzero

One of the big standouts with the Blackzero 3-in-1 Portable Tool Set is the brushless, cordless drill. This should come as no surprise, as a drill is one of the most commonly used and indispensable tools in your arsenal.

Blackzero

Being cordless means that you won’t have to worry about finding a nearby power outlet or lugging cables around with you if you want to drill something, giving you unparalleled convenience. To aid in this effort, the cordless drill features a USB-C charging port, allowing it to not only be charged using the same cable as a wide variety of other devices but also serve as a power bank for charging other devices, such as your phone, should you need it.

On top of this, the drill being brushless means that its motor is more efficient and durable than traditional brushed counterparts, while also giving the drill more precise power delivery. This results in a drill that, despite being cordless, is still capable of delivering up to 60 N-m of torque thanks to its 16.8 V motor. As such, the drill is perfect for any situation you might imagine.

Blackzero

While the drill that you get in the Blackzero 3-in-1 Portable Tool Set is very impressive, it’s hardly the only useful tool that you’ll find in the set. The set itself contains just about every tool that you might need to handle any home repair or DIY task.

This includes a 3 M self-locking measuring tape as well as a utility knife to easily measure and cut with precision, two differently sized magnetic screwdrivers, one short and one long, with 20 unique drill bits perfect for any situation, and a pair of six-inch multi-functional needle-nose pliers which can be easily used for stripping, curling, crimping, and cutting.

In addition to these, you’ll also find an eight-ounce peen hammer that features a non-slip rubber cap for when you want to make sure that you don’t damage any surfaces and a magnetic nail holder design for easy nail driving, as well as an eight-inch adjustable spanner wrench to effortlessly turn screws and nuts.

Blackzero

While all of these tools are enough to handle any situation, you’ll also find yourself needing additional pieces in order to handle many DIY situations yourself. That’s why the Blackzero 3-in-1 Portable Tool Set comes with 525 different accessories to help you out.

This includes screws, terminals, hooks, tubes, and more. All of these pieces are crafted from high-grade materials such as stainless steel or high-quality plastic and are laid out neatly in a well-organized workspace that you can customize yourself in order to easily maximize your storage efficiency.

An Innovative Storage Solution

All of this manages to fit into a compact, snap-to-go storage box. The top layer of this box contains the cordless drill, as well as your different drill bits, such as a step drill bit, a nut driver kit, a screwdriver bit, and more. The charging cable for the drill itself can also be stored in this layer.

Beneath that, you’ll find all of the previously mentioned manual tools, such as the hammer, screwdriver, tape measure, and wrench. On the final layer, you’ll find all the accessories you need for any project. These are all laid out neatly to begin with and can be rearranged as you see fit in order to accommodate your preferences or any additional pieces you pick up over time.

This not only puts everything you need right in one place, but it also encompasses everything in a single neat, pleasing design. Each layer can be easily separated from the others, allowing you to get and transport what you want with ease.

Blackzero

As you can see, the Blackzero 3-in-1 Portable Tool Set comes with everything that you need for any project, anywhere. The tools are easy to access and intelligently designed, and come with a versatile storage solution that makes taking them anywhere a breeze.

Blackzero offers a 365-day warranty on your purchase, as well as free shipping and a 30-day refund, so if you’ve been considering picking up a new set of tools or even your very first toolbox, then this is an excellent place to start.