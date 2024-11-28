During Black Friday, it's important to know which retailers will have your back if things go wrong or you change your mind. Here's a look at some standout major retailers that’ll keep your holiday shopping season merry.

Amazon

Most items bought from Amazon between November 1 and December 31, 2024, can be returned until January 31, 2025. One notable exception is Apple products, which can be returned through January 15, 2025, if purchased within the same period.

Apple

With very few exceptions, items purchased between November 8 and December 25 can be returned to Apple through January 8. An iPhone purchased with T-Mobile or Verizon-backed financing, for example, would count as an exception.

Along with the extended return period, each product comes with a one-year limited warranty plus 90 days of complimentary technical support. You can also add AppleCare+ to eligible products to increase both the length and perks of coverage.

Best Buy

Best Buy does offer an extended return period for the holidays, but it’s a bit complex. Let’s start with the standard policy: most purchases made between November 1 and December 31 can be returned through January 14. If the product is activatable—a phone, for example—the return policy shrinks to 14 days... unless the product is Verizon-activatable, in which case the return policy is 30 days.

Still with me? Good, because we’re not done yet.

If you are a Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total member, and you made your purchase after November 16, you’ll have 60 days to return. Purchases made between November 1 and November 16, however, fall back to the “standard” extended return window of January 14.

Lastly, throw all of that out the window if you’re buying holiday decorations, as those can only be returned within 15 days.

On a lighter note, they do offer extended coverage on many products via “Geek Squad Protection” plans, so it might just be worth the messy returns situation to still buy from Best Buy.

B&H Photo Video

Returning to normalcy, B&H allows all purchases from November 3 to December 31 to be returned through January 31. This applies to both new and pre-owned products, whether purchased in-store or online.

If you’re not completely satisfied with the standard manufacturer warranty included with the product you’re buying, B&H also offers Allstate protection plans on several items. These can offer greater coverage for a significantly longer term, so be sure to give them a look.

Costco

Costco stands out with their exceptionally generous return policy. While there aren’t any extensions for the holiday season, it’s hardly an issue, as Costco offers a 90-day return period for electronics by default. Incredibly, most other items have no time limit at all!

Many electronics offer an option to add extended warranties, and some even include them as part of a bundle, so definitely keep that in mind when shopping.

Dell

Dell typically offers a standard 30-day return window but has extended it for the season. All eligible products bought between November 1 and December 25 are given a return window of 30 days from purchase or January 15, whichever is later.

If you want to further protect your purchase, Dell offers “Premium Support” on many products, including things like accidental damage coverage and onsite repair. The price depends on the product being covered, how many perks you want included in your coverage plan, and how long you’d like it to be in effect.

Microsoft

Microsoft is already quite generous with their return window, allowing 60 days to return almost any product. They’re extending it a bit for the holidays to reach January 31, so purchases made on Black Friday will be returnable until then.

Additionally, you can add “Microsoft Complete” to several products as an add-on for extended protection. For example, the Xbox plan includes up to three years of accidental damage coverage for both your console and the included controller.

Sam's Club

Sam’s Club is remarkably similar to Costco—a 90-day window for electronics, no time limit on most other items, and extended warranties available (and sometimes included). No complaints from me!

Walmart

Walmart normally offers a 90-day return window, with two key exceptions: most consumer electronics must be returned within 30 days, and phones within 14 days. However, the former exception has been extended for the holidays, as most electronics (phones are still one of the few exceptions) bought between October 1 and December 31 can be returned through January 31.

Like B&H Photo Video, Walmart also offers Allstate protection plans for sale on many of their electronics.

Before diving into Black Friday deals, there are several important things to keep in mind.

First, always hang onto your receipt and packaging until you're sure you want to keep the item, and store them safely so you don't misplace them in the holiday rush.

Second, before purchasing any protection plans, read through the fine print carefully. Also, check your credit card benefits, as many cards offer extended warranty coverage that might make store protection plans unnecessary.