- Today, our featured deals shine the spotlight on software deals you may have missed. If you need some antivirus software or WordPerfect (yes, WordPerfect), now's your chance!
Black Friday isn't just on Friday anymore—it's all week long! Get started on your holiday shopping list before the rush starts later in the week.
Sure, it's not Black Friday quite yet, but there are already some great tech deals to take advantage of. Why wait until Friday and risk these items selling out? Take a look through our list of hand-picked Black Friday deals and see if you can't check off some of the gifts on your shopping list early.
Early Black Friday Deals Spotlight: Software On Sale
Something you may not be thinking about when researching Black Friday deals is all the software discounts you can get! Whether it's a subscription or a one-time purchase, you can save on some popular apps and bundles if you know where to look.
- Corel WordPerfect Office Home & Student 2021 for $39.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Malwarebytes Premium - 5 Devices, 1 Year for $29.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Bitdefender Total Security - 5 Devices / 2 Year Subscription for $74.99 at Newegg ($75 off)
- NordVPN Complete - 10 Devices / 1 Year Subscription for $44.99 at Newegg ($55 off)
- Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio for $326 at B&H ($59 off)
- Microsoft Office Home 2024 (1-User License) for $99.99 at B&H ($50 off)
Corel WordPerfect Office 2021
That's right, WordPerfect is still around! If you want a good alternative to Microsoft's Office suite, you can pay $40 once, and own this 2021 version of WordPerfect forever.
Best Early Black Friday Home Theater and TV Deals
Black Friday has always been about TVs. Everyone saves up for their new set, scrolling through deals and doorbuster discounts, looking for the best TV for their needs. All of the TVs below are already on sale, so if you see one you like, pick it up now and avoid the Black Friday rush!
To make this list easier to read, we only include one size TV per product series. Click through to the store listing to see other sizes!
- Samsung DU6950 UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (75-inch) for $549.99 at Best Buy ($200 off)
- Sony BRAVIA 8 Smart 4K OLED TV (55-inch) for $1,398 at Amazon ($401.99 off)
- LG C4 OLED evo Smart TV (42-inch) for $896.99 at Amazon ($100 off)
- LG B4 OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (48-inch) for $599.99 at Best Buy ($200 off)
- Hisense U7 Mini-LED 4K Smart TV (65-inch) for $687.99 at Amazon ($412 off)
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (55-inch, 2024) for $379.99 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 4K UHD Smart TV (55-inch) for $369.99 at Amazon ($180 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K Smart TV (55-inch) for $419.99 at Amazon ($180 off)
- Epson Home Cinema 2350 Smart Streaming Projector for $899.99 at Best Buy ($400 off)
- XGIMI Halo+ FHD Smart Portable Projector for $589.99 at Best Buy ($260 off)
- BenQ X500i 4K Gaming Short Throw Projector for $1,499 at Amazon ($500 off)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector for $229.99 at Amazon ($169.01 off)
- Roku Ultra LT for $49.49 at Walmart ($30.59 off)
- Sonos Arc Soundbar for $699 on Amazon ($200 off)
- Yamaha Audio SR-C30A Compact Sound Bar for $209.99 at Amazon ($69.96 off)
- JBL 5.0ch Soundbar with Multibeam for $199.99 at Best Buy ($200 off)
- JBL Bar 700 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $549.95 at Amazon ($350 off)
LG C4
One of our favorite TVs, the LG C4, is seeing a big discount this week! The 48-inch model is down to $996.99, so you can save over $600!
Best Early Black Friday Laptop and Desktop Deals
You shouldn't just tunnel vision a TV during Black Friday—it's also the perfect time to upgrade your laptop or desktop! Given how expensive they can be (depending on what sort of specs you need), these deep Black Friday discounts are welcome. Just run through our checklist and don't make these mistakes when deciding on your next laptop.
- Acer Nitro 60 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,549.99 at Newegg ($400 off)
- iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop for $1,499.99 at Newegg ($500 off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ Laptop for $1,749.99 at Best Buy ($349.01 off)
- ASUS Vivobook Go Laptop for $139.99 at Newegg ($110 off)
- Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) for $1,749 at B&H ($250 off)
- Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4) for $1,399 at B&H ($300 off)
- Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) for $1,699 at B&H ($300 off)
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (M3) for $849 at Best Buy ($250 off)
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) for $999 at Best Buy ($300 off)
- ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99 at Newegg ($400 off)
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 at Amazon ($300 off)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for $519.99 at Newegg ($230 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 at Newegg ($300 off)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1i Touchscreen Laptop (15.6 inch) for $249.99 at Best Buy ($250 off)
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro)
This may be last year's MacBook Pro model, but the M3 Pro chip is still incredibly powerful and more than enough for most people's needs. So why not save $300 on it and have a laptop that'll last years?
Best Early Black Friday PC Component and Peripheral Deals
Do you prefer building your own computer? Maybe you're just looking for a new keyboard or monitor? You won't want to miss out on these early Black Friday deals.
- ASUS ROG Swift 4K OLED Gaming Monitor (32-inch) for $999 at Newegg ($300 off)
- GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor for $899.99 at Amazon ($400 off)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Monitor (49-inch) for $799.99 at Amazon ($500 off)
- Glorious Model D- Wireless Gaming Mouse for $27.99 at Amazon ($52 off)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Logitech for Creators StreamCam for $99 at Amazon ($70.99 off)
- Amazon eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $449.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
- TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX55) for $74.99 ($55 off)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (Deco X55) for $154.99 at Amazon ($75 off)
- Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD for $264.99 at B&H ($230 off)
- Samsung 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD for $169.99 at Amazon ($85 off)
- Samsung 990 PRO 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD for $269.99 at Amazon ($75 off)
- TERRAMASTER F4-423 4-Bay High-Performance NAS for $367.99 at Amazon ($92 off)
- EVGA CLCx 240mm AIO Liquid Cooler for $69.99 at Newegg ($180 off) Currently on backorder
- CORSAIR iCUE H150i Elike Capellix XT Liquid CPU Cooler for $124.99 at Newegg ($95 off)
Glorious Model D-
This ultralight mouse is at an ultra-cheap price—at only $28, it's in impulse buy territory.
Best Early Black Friday Smart Home Deals
Do you know someone who's upgrading or building a smart home setup? Any of these products below can be a perfect gift—just make sure you buy something for the correct ecosystem!
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) for $44.99 at Amazon ($45 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) for $49.99 at Amazon ($70 off)
- Amazon Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $119.99 at Amazon ($80 off)
- Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam for $54.99 at Amazon ($45 off)
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $49.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for $189.99 at Best Buy ($90 off)
- Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $84.99 at Best Buy ($45 off)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Battery) for $99.99 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- ecobee New Smart Thermostat Enhanced for $169.99 at Amazon ($20 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit for $79.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels (10 Pack) for $89.99 at Amazon ($90 off; clip coupon)
- Govee Glide LED Wall Lights for $39.99 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights for $279.99 at Amazon ($140 off)
- Govee Triangle Light Panels for $119.99 at Amazon ($50 off; clip coupon)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit (7 Pack) for $133.99 at Amazon ($66 off)
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip for $39.99 at Amazon ($40 off)
- Roborock Q5 Pro+ Robot Vacuum for $329.99 at Amazon ($370 off)
Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels
Govee's Hexa Light Panels are a great way to brighten up a room, and they're currently $90 off. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page!
Best Early Black Friday Audio Deals
You can never go wrong with some good audio equipment, whether for yourself or as a gift. Some can even be great stocking stuffers!
- Amazon Echo Buds with ANC for $34.99 at Amazon ($85 off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 at Best Buy ($70 off)
- JBL Tune 235NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $49.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)
- Edifier STAX Spirit S3 Wireless Headphones for $243.60 at Amazon ($104.40 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $199 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones for $198 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Overhead Headphones for $298 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Beats Studio Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $159.99 at Best Buy ($190 off)
- Polk Audio Monitor XT20 Bookshelf Speakers for $209 at Amazon ($90 off)
- Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker for $38 at Amazon ($21.99 off)
- JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 at Target ($50 off)
- Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95 at Amazon ($50 off)
- JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker for $49.95 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Victrola Empire Mid-Century 6-in-1 Turntable for $113.99 at Amazon ($86 off)
JBL Clip 5
The JBL Clip 5 not only has powerful sound—the helpful clip makes it easy to take with you anywhere.
Best Early Black Friday Smartphone, Tablet and Wearable Deals
You may not think too much about new phones or tablets during Black Friday when you're caught up in all the excitement of a new TV, but don't ignore them—there are some great Black Friday deals on Android and iOS products alike.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $949.99 ($350 off)
- Samsung S24 FE for $474.99 at Amazon ($175 off)
- Google Pixel 9 for $649 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499 at Amazon ($300 off)
- OnePlus Open for $1,199.99 at Amazon ($500 off)
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) for $799 at Amazon ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $299.99 at Amazon ($150 off)
- Apple iPad (10th Gen) for $249.99 at Amazon ($99.01 off; clip coupon)
- Apple iPad Mini (M4) for $469 at Amazon ($30 off)
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $1,299 ($200 off)
- Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring for $249 at Amazon ($50 off)
- Amazfit Helio Ring for $149.99 at Amazfit ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $247.98 at Amazon ($82.01 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $104.99 at Amazon ($104.99 off)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS+Cellular) for $719 at Best Buy ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 at Amazon ($70 off)
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Want to give Google's latest foldable a try? Score it now for $300 less!
More Early Black Friday Deals
Looking for something a bit more niche? Here are some more early Black Friday deals to look at. Maybe you'll find just the gift for the picky tech geek in your life!
- DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo for $859 at Amazon ($690 off)
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack) for $79.99 at Best Buy ($19.01 off)
- GoPro HERO12 Black for $299 at Amazon ($100.99 off)
- GoPro HERO13 Black for $339.99 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Insta360 X4 8K 360 Action Camera for $424.99 at Adorama ($75 off)
- Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera for $1,499.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera for $399.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller for $44.99 at Target ($20 off)
- Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android for $69.99 at Target ($30 off)
- Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone for $69.99 at Target ($30 off)
- ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB) for $499 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- ASUS ROG Ally X for $699.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Meta Quest 3S (128GB) for $299.99 at Target (Get a $75 gift card with your purchase)
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo
The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo got a deep discount overnight, bringing the bundle price down to just $859, almost $700 off the asking price. This deal won't stick around for long, so don't sleep on it!