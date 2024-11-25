Black Friday isn't just on Friday anymore—it's all week long! Get started on your holiday shopping list before the rush starts later in the week.

Sure, it's not Black Friday quite yet, but there are already some great tech deals to take advantage of. Why wait until Friday and risk these items selling out? Take a look through our list of hand-picked Black Friday deals and see if you can't check off some of the gifts on your shopping list early.

Early Black Friday Deals Spotlight: Software On Sale

Something you may not be thinking about when researching Black Friday deals is all the software discounts you can get! Whether it's a subscription or a one-time purchase, you can save on some popular apps and bundles if you know where to look.

Corel WordPerfect Office 2021 $39.99 $99.99 Save $60 That's right, WordPerfect is still around! If you want a good alternative to Microsoft's Office suite, you can pay $40 once, and own this 2021 version of WordPerfect forever. $39.99 at Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Home Theater and TV Deals

Black Friday has always been about TVs. Everyone saves up for their new set, scrolling through deals and doorbuster discounts, looking for the best TV for their needs. All of the TVs below are already on sale, so if you see one you like, pick it up now and avoid the Black Friday rush!

To make this list easier to read, we only include one size TV per product series. Click through to the store listing to see other sizes!

LG C4 $996.99 $1599.99 Save $603 One of our favorite TVs, the LG C4, is seeing a big discount this week! The 48-inch model is down to $996.99, so you can save over $600! $996.99 at Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Laptop and Desktop Deals

You shouldn't just tunnel vision a TV during Black Friday—it's also the perfect time to upgrade your laptop or desktop! Given how expensive they can be (depending on what sort of specs you need), these deep Black Friday discounts are welcome. Just run through our checklist and don't make these mistakes when deciding on your next laptop.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) $1699 $1999 Save $300 This may be last year's MacBook Pro model, but the M3 Pro chip is still incredibly powerful and more than enough for most people's needs. So why not save $300 on it and have a laptop that'll last years? $1699 at B&H Photo Video

Best Early Black Friday PC Component and Peripheral Deals

Do you prefer building your own computer? Maybe you're just looking for a new keyboard or monitor? You won't want to miss out on these early Black Friday deals.

Glorious Model D- $22.99 $72.57 Save $49.58 This ultralight mouse is at an ultra-cheap price—at only $28, it's in impulse buy territory. $22.99 at Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Do you know someone who's upgrading or building a smart home setup? Any of these products below can be a perfect gift—just make sure you buy something for the correct ecosystem!

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels 8 / 10 $89.99 $179.99 Save $90 Govee's Hexa Light Panels are a great way to brighten up a room, and they're currently $90 off. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page! $89.99 at Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Audio Deals

You can never go wrong with some good audio equipment, whether for yourself or as a gift. Some can even be great stocking stuffers!

JBL Clip 5 $49.95 $79.95 Save $30 The JBL Clip 5 not only has powerful sound—the helpful clip makes it easy to take with you anywhere. $49.95 at Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Smartphone, Tablet and Wearable Deals

You may not think too much about new phones or tablets during Black Friday when you're caught up in all the excitement of a new TV, but don't ignore them—there are some great Black Friday deals on Android and iOS products alike.

More Early Black Friday Deals

Looking for something a bit more niche? Here are some more early Black Friday deals to look at. Maybe you'll find just the gift for the picky tech geek in your life!