The Notes app on an iPhone can often be overlooked for other popular note-taking apps that offer more. However, in iOS 18, Notes gains a whole new set of features that make it better than ever.

1 Collapsible Headings

If you have a lot of text in your notes, it can be hard to find the section that you need when scrolling through pages of text. Things are a lot easier in iOS 18, thanks to new collapsible headings. When you add headings or subheadings to your notes, you can expand or collapse the text beneath them. This allows you to hide any text that you don't currently need, making your notes easier to navigate.

To turn any text into a heading or subheading, triple-tap the text with one finger to select it all, then tap the format icon in the toolbar, which looks like an uppercase and lowercase letter A (Aa). Select "Heading" or "Subheading."

To collapse a section, tap the heading or subheading, and a small arrow will appear to the left of the text. Tap the arrow to hide the text from that section. Tap the arrow again to expand the section and make the text visible.

When you collapse a heading, all the text between that heading and the next will be hidden from view, including any subheadings.

2 Audio Recording and Transcription

In iOS 18, you can record audio directly within the Notes app. Not only is the audio automatically added to your note once you've finished recording, but a transcription of the audio is also generated.

To add an audio recording to your note, tap the paperclip icon in the menu bar and select "Record Audio." Tap the record button and record your audio. Press the pause button to stop the recording, then tap "Done" to save it.

The recording is added to your note. You can tap the "Play" button to hear the recording. A summary of the transcription of the audio is also included below; you can tap the tile to see the full transcription.