Beyerdynamic, the German audio company, dropped three new headphones at the IFA 2024 exhibition. The new lineup features the wired MMX 330 Pro, the wireless over-the-ear Aventho 300, and the Amiron 300 earbuds. They’ll all be available on Amazon later this year.

The Aventho 300 are wireless everyday headphones, featuring a sleek, minimalist design in gray and white colorways. These headphones are Apple MFi certified and conveniently pair with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. They can track your head movements and refine the spatial audio accordingly to create a more immersive audio experience.

Beyerdynamic

Sony chips power the Active Noise Cancelation feature, which can be customized with a “Transparency Mode” to let in specific sounds when you’re out and about. You can control playback with the touchpads or buttons on either side. Plus, the Aventho 300 detects when you’ve taken them off and automatically pauses playback. When you put them back on, the playback resumes. Beyerdynamic promises 50 hours of battery backup on these headphones. You can get the Aventho 300 later this year for $399.

Next, we have the Aimron 300 with their compact design, offered in white and black. The black model has bright orange accents, and the white version comes with sleek chrome ones. You can choose from five different ear tips to get the best, most comfortable fit. The earbuds also have Active Noise Cancellation, along with the Transparency Mode. Six earphones (with smart filters) enable clear audio pickup. You can control the audio output using the profiles and EQ settings using the companion app.

Beyerdynamic

Combined with the charging case, you can get 38 hours of battery life, and 10 hours of uninterrupted playback until you need to put the Aimron 300 earbuds back in their charging case. The Aimron 300 will be available for $279.

For Pro gamers, Beyerdynamic is offering the wired MMX 330 Pro. Unlike the Aventho 300 and Aimron 300 with their deep bass, the MMX 330 Pro is tuned to be more balanced. There’s more detail in the mids and highs. Every good gaming headset needs a good mic, and Beyerdynamic mics are one of the better options. The 10mm condenser mic focuses on capturing voice and filtering background noise. It also filters game sounds, so your teammates won’t be hearing your gameplay sounds.

Beyerdynamic

The ear pads are breathable and comfortable. And the cable is compatible with consoles, PCs, and mobiles. It’s priced at $329.

The MMX 330 Pro is available now from the Beyerdynamic online store. The Aimron 300 and Aventho 300 are coming later this year, and you can sign up to be notified when they become available.

Source: Beyerdynamic