Beyerdynamic has released updated versions of its DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro studio headphones. The new MKII models come with the company's Tesla.45 drivers, which have a lower impedance than the previous models.

The Tesla.45 drivers for the DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro have a low 30-ohm impedance, meaning they can be driven directly by the low-power amplifiers in most smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This removes the need for bulky and expensive external amplifiers. Older models needed a high external amplification of 250-ohm impedance, which meant they were not made for most portable devices. The driver's diaphragm, made of PEEK polymer, reduces distortion and enhances the headphones' response, resulting in deeper and more accurate bass. The lighter aluminum-coated copper voice coil contributes to a more balanced treble response, maintaining the brand's signature clarity and detail.

The design of the MKII models is very similar to those of the previous models. Both models feature a single-sided, detachable cable design with a 3-pin mini-XLR connection. The flexible spring steel headbands are constructed with memory foam and durable leatherette, featuring a fontanelle recess to prevent pressure build-up. The earpads and headbands are replaceable. The DT 1770 Pro MKII includes leatherette and velour earpads, while the DT 1990 Pro MKII offers two types of velour earpads. One type, "producing velour," is supposed to give a fuller sound with a slight bass boost, while the other, "mixing & mastering velour," should deliver a more analytical sound for final mix decisions.

The headphones come with a hard travel case, a 3-meter straight cable, and a 5-meter spiral cable. Both come with lockable 3-pin mini-XLR connectors and a 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapter. Beyerdynamic also offers an optional mini-XLR-to-USB-C cable with a built-in 32-bit/384kHz DAC.

Both the closed-back DT 1770 Pro MKII and the open-back DT 1990 Pro MKII are available for $600 each.

Source: Digital Trends