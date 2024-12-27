For audiophiles and purists, wired headphones remain the gold standard for sound quality. The best offer excellent clarity, rich tonal balance, and minimal latency and provide an immersive, detailed experience that wireless options still strive to replicate.

What to Consider Before Buying Wired Headphones

The primary reason for going wired over wireless is the superior audio quality a good set provides. So this, undoubtedly, should be your first consideration. The frequency response range determines how well the headphones reproduce bass (low frequencies), vocals and melodic instruments (mid-range frequencies), and treble (high frequencies).

The standard range is 20Hz to 20kHz, which is the audible range that humans can hear. However, many of the best headphones have a wider frequency range to ensure more accurate sound reproduction. Think of it as sound needing some "runway" below the audible range to create a smooth and accurate reproduction.

Headphone impedance and sensitivity are other crucial considerations. Impedance affects how easily your device can power the headphones. This is measured in ohms, and a lower impedance of around 32 ohms works well with portable devices like smartphones and laptops. Headphones with a higher impedance may require a dedicated amplifier to achieve their full audio potential.

Another crucial factor is build quality. Pay attention to the cable. Some wired headphones have a detachable cable that you can easily replace when the time comes, but look for reinforced connections at stress points like the jack and where the wire meets the earcups, especially in premium headphones.

Other factors include cable length. How long do you need? Also, cable design matters more than many people realize. A straight wire may be fine for casual use, but if you are constantly moving around organizing your vinyl collection, a coiled cable offers better durability. Headband material and hinges are other crucial areas for examination if you want your cans to last a long time.

Since wired headphones are often marketed to audiophiles who will use them for extended listening sessions, comfort and fit are important, too. If your headband’s clamping force is too tight you will feel uncomfortable. Too loose, and you have sound leakage and poor sound isolation. Ear cushion material also has a profound effect on sound isolation and comfort. Look for cups with memory foam, which adapts to your ear shape, or velour, which is more breathable for long sessions. For on-ear versus over-ear designs, over-ear generally provides better isolation and comfort but at the cost of a larger size.

You also need to consider what you will primarily use your wired cans for. If you listen a lot while commuting or traveling, you’ll want a closed-back design with good noise isolation. You may even prefer a set of the best noise-canceling headphones for this purpose. If you’re not fully informed about the difference between noise cancelation and noise isolation, it would be best to learn before deciding on your purchase.

For home listening, you might prefer an open-back design for a wider soundstage, but these headphones provide little isolation and leak sound. For studio monitoring, a flat frequency response is preferable for accurate sound reproduction. However, there are other aspects you need to consider when picking the best headphones for your needs.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 20 4 15 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best Wired Headphones Overall: Sennheiser HD 660S2

Sennheiser

Pros Cons Outstanding mid-frequency performance No sound isolation Premium comfort Bass can be on the gentle side Expansive soundstage Perfect for long listening sessions High-quality build

Our top choice for a set of wired headphones is the Sennheiser HD 660S2. These audiophile cans combine German engineering with premium comfort. The airflow-optimized 42mm transducers and wide frequency response deliver natural, studio-quality sound for at-home listeners. They particularly shine with vocal-focused music, acoustic performances, and classical genres, delivering a natural sound that you can enjoy for hours.

While they also deliver smooth, well-integrated bass with plenty of weight, they favor a natural, more relaxed, low-end presentation and may not provide the aggressive punch some bass-heavy genres demand. They are particularly impressive with vocals and mid-range frequencies, and the open-back design creates an expansive soundstage. However, the latter means there is no sound isolation, so they are unsuitable for listening in noisy environments.

Build quality is premium, with the comfortable plush velour earpads and the solid headband offering springy cushioning, even if it is slightly on the modest side. It is a little tight initially, but this does relax over time to provide a secure fit without discomfort. Additionally, they are relatively lightweight at 9.2 ounces, and the cable is detachable.

In fact, they come with two 1.8m cables—one with a 6.3mm jack (plus a 3.5mm adapter) and one with a 4.4mm jack, making them compatible with everything from professional studio equipment to portable music players. However, the 300-ohm impedance means that while they will work with smartphones and laptops, you'll want a good amplifier to get the full experience.

Your changes have been saved Best Wired Headphones Overall Sennheiser HD 660S2 $440 $600 Save $160 The flagship Sennheiser HD 660S2 delivers refined, natural sound and premium comfort for discerning at-home listeners seeking an immersive audiophile experience. $440 at Amazon See at Walmart See at Best Buy

Best Budget Wired Headphones: Austrian Audio Hi-X15

Austrian Audio

Pros Cons Exceptional clarity and detail for the price Requires a burn-in period Premium build quality with metal hinges Lean bass response Comfortable for long sessions Benefits from additional amplification Good isolation

The Austrian Audio Hi-X15 closed-back headphones are a solid entry into the wired headphone market. They’re aimed at the budget-conscious audiophile and detail-oriented listeners seeking analytical sound. Vocals are clear, and the perky highs are bright. Yet, while the low frequencies are natural, these headphones may not appeal to fans of more bass-heavy genres.

The 44mm drivers feature high excursion technology that enables faster membrane movement for more responsive, accurate sound reproduction and a frequency response of 12Hz - 24kHz. Yet despite having a low 25-ohm impedance that works fine with smartphones and other portable devices, these headphones sound noticeably better when paired with a DAC or amplifier. This will reveal their true character: entry-level audiophile headphones that punch above their weight when properly powered.

However, the Hi-X15s require a bit of a burn-in period, meaning the drivers require time to settle through use. When new, the sound is harsh and overly bright, with aggressive high frequencies. However, those who persevere are eventually rewarded with a more balanced and natural sound signature. Following the burn-in period, they deliver a spacious and well-organized soundstage with the subtle nuances and complex arrangements of genres such as classical or jazz shining through. They also deliver strong vocals with detail and emotion.

The closed-back design provides isolation, and metal hinges allow you to fold them down, making them a practical and portable choice for on-the-go listening. However, the home offers the best environment to appreciate their precise presentation. Comfort-wise, the soft memory foam earpads resist heat build-up, and the nine-ounce (255g) weight and the secure-but-comfortable clamping force ensure long, uninterrupted listening sessions. Furthermore, the 1.4m cable is detachable and conveniently comes with both 3.5mm and 6.3mm jacks.

Your changes have been saved Best Budget Wired Headphones Austrian Audio Hi-X15 The Austrian Audio Hi-X15 headphones deliver refined, analytical sound quality that punches well above its price point. $109 at Amazon

Best Mid-Range Wired Headphones: Grado SR325x

Grado

Pros Cons Impressive sound with strong mid-range Foam earpads may require getting used to Durable build Open-back design leaks sound Lightweight and comfortable Hardwired cable Expansive soundstage No carry case Iconic Grado aesthetics

Grado is a family-owned American company that has been developing audio products since 1953 out of Brooklyn, New York. Its headphones are renowned for their durability and retro aesthetics, and the Grado SR325x wired headphones are no different. With brushed aluminum housing and a leather headband, the build quality prioritizes durability over a luxury appearance. Long-term maintenance should only require replacing the earpads occasionally if you follow a basic care routine.

At 12 ounces (340g), they are around a mid-range weight, but the swivel-mount design helps achieve a secure fit without excessive pressure. However, the foam earpads and on-ear design might require an adjustment period in terms of comfort, although the sound quality you get is well worth it.

They are an excellent mid-range option for detail-oriented audiophiles looking for a set of wired cans for home use. And while the 38-ohm impedance makes them compatible with smartphones and other portable devices, a DAC, amplifier, or high-quality music player is preferable if you really want to maximize the potential of this Grado Prestige Series set.

They are unsuitable for on-the-go listening due to the open-back design, which creates sound leakage and allows noisy environments to spoil your listening pleasure. They won’t sound at their best when traveling on public transport or trying to tune out on your lunch break in a busy office. However, they are ideal in private spaces, particularly for those who value precision and clarity across all genres, especially acoustic, classical, and jazz.

The open-backed design helps create a lively, dynamic sound with a tight and musical bass response. Some may say the low frequencies are lighter than the punchy bass that closed-back headphones can offer, but this contributes to better overall clarity. You can hear the subtle details in complex music more clearly, and, combined with the expansive soundstage, this creates a more natural, concert-hall-type experience. Additionally, the mid-frequencies are notably strong, and the highs are bright without ever becoming harsh.

Your changes have been saved Best Mid-Range Wired Headphones Grado SR325x The Grado SR325x headphones deliver impressive sound for their mid-range price point, making them an excellent choice for value-conscious audiophiles who appreciate impressive sound fidelity and robust construction. $295 at Amazon

Best Studio Monitoring Wired Headphones: Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X LE

Beyerdynamic

Pros Cons Outstanding clarity Single-sided cable attachment Excellent build quality All-day comfort Superior isolation for recording Clean audio reproduction at any volume

The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X LE wired headphones are built for serious recording and mixing work. They have a closed-back design that seals out noise and premium velour earpads that enable you to work comfortably all day. This limited edition set has been released to mark the company's century-long legacy of German audio engineering. However, it also marks an upgrade to standard editions with the Stellar.45 driver. It uses a redesigned, lighter voice coil that moves more precisely, resulting in a cleaner sound with less distortion, no matter the volume level.

Beyerdynamic’s superior construction quality remains, with durable metal parts and replaceable components ensuring longevity. However, the design also prioritizes comfort. Plush velour ear cushions and a thoughtfully designed headband with an innovative pressure-relief system ensure all-day wear is possible. They have a mid-level weight of 10.75 ounces (305 g), but they fit securely. Additionally, the roomy ear cups aren’t prone to heat buildup over extended periods. However, the cable is somewhat inconveniently connected to just one cup—although it is detachable, and the lockable connector provides reliability.

Their neutral, detailed sound profile makes them perfect for studio work, and the 48-ohm impedance makes them versatile enough to work well across portable devices, but these headphones truly shine when paired with quality audio equipment. The closed-back design provides the necessary isolation for recording tasks while maintaining the expansive soundstage that helps engineers make accurate mixing decisions.

Sonic performance is impressive across its 5Hz to 40kHz frequency range. Low frequencies are controlled, but the bass never overwhelms, and vocal reproduction is rendered with outstanding clarity. Furthermore, they can handle complex orchestral pieces with finesse but still maintain the punch and clarity needed for modern music. This versatility, combined with their durability and comfort, makes them an excellent choice for audio professionals requiring accuracy and reliability.

Your changes have been saved Best Studio Monitoring Wired Headphones Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X LE The DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition combines precise studio monitoring, professional durability, and all-day comfort in a package that lives up to Beyerdynamic's century-long reputation for excellence. $180 at Amazon See at Walmart

Best Wired/Wireless Combo: Focal Bathys

Focal

Pros Cons Includes USB-C and 3.5mm cables Needs battery power even with wired listening Premium, durable build Expensive Long battery life with fast charging High-quality built-in DAC Customizable EQ through companion app

With the Focal Bathys, wireless convenience meets true audiophile sound, and this is what sets these headphones apart from others on this list. They are equally adept as both portable headphones and serious home listening gear.

The 40mm aluminum-magnesium drivers deliver pristine clarity, especially when listening in USB-C DAC mode. This delivers sound quality that emulates that of premium, dedicated wired headphones. By using the included USB-C cable, you bypass Bluetooth compression and the audio processing of your device, allowing the Bathys to convert digital to analog internally. There might be a slight drop in volume level compared with other listening modes, but serious audiophiles can leave the portable DAC or amp at home; these headphones do all the work.

Impressive sound quality remains even when switching to wireless mode. With Bluetooth 5.1 supporting high-quality codecs like aptX Adaptive, you get a soundscape that just about matches the headphones’ wired performance. The sound signature remains balanced with smooth bass and vocals with bright details at the high end, ensuring customers get what can only be described as a premium-quality buy-one-get-one-free purchase.

But it’s not just about the audio quality. The Focal Bathys have a robust build to match. Leather cushioning wraps around the aluminum headband, and magnesium yokes connect to the roomy ear cups, which provide comfort and isolate noise with soft leather padding. The frame feels substantial but is far from cumbersome. However, the Bathys could be considered slightly heavy at 12.3 ounces (350g).

They also feature decent active noise cancelation. While it can’t match the offering of AirPods Max and other ANC heavyweights, it does reduce low frequencies by as much as 75 percent. This makes the Bathys a good choice for travelers and commuters, as the ANC will muffle airplane engines or the rumble of buses and trains, while office chit-chat will also be kept to a minimum.

The battery life when using the ANC is also impressive. In fact, with ANC and Bluetooth active, you’ll get more than 30 hours of listening time. Additionally, for five hours of use, you only need to charge the cans for 15 minutes—perfect timing for when you want to take a quick shower before setting off to work.

Your changes have been saved Best Wired/Wireless Combo Focal Bathys The Focal Bathys headphones successfully bridge the gap between audiophile home listening and wireless convenience and deliver exceptional sound quality in both roles. $699 at Amazon

FAQ

Are wired headphones still worth it?

Yes, wired headphones are absolutely still worth it. In fact, they’re making something of a comeback, and there are plenty of reasons why a wired set should be your next choice. To begin with, they’re generally more affordable with plenty of excellent options, including the Austrian Audio Hi-X15 and the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x, costing around the $100 mark.

However, the absence of wireless convenience for on-the-go listening is just one of the cons. There are other pros and cons when it comes to Bluetooth headphones versus wired, but people who do go wired generally do so for the superior audio quality.

What is an open-back headphone?

Open-back is a type of headphone design. It allows air and sound to pass through the back of the driver to create a more natural and spacious soundstage. Open-back headphones are favored by audiophiles for critical listening. However, they leak audio and let external noise in, so there is some debate as to whether they are better than regular headphones.

Why do studios use wired headphones?

Wired headphones are preferred for their sound quality and reliability. They also eliminate the risk of audio delays or interference, which is vital to ensure precise synchronization during recording and mixing. They also deliver uncompressed, high-quality audio essential for critical listening and don’t rely on batteries, making them ideal for long studio sessions.

Not only are wired options preferable, but musicians and engineers often use closed-back headphones, especially during long recording sessions. Closed-back headphones are the opposite of open-back. They prevent sound leakage and block external noise. Even for just regular music fans, knowing the difference will ultimately influence your buying decision.

Why do so many phones lack a headphone jack?

Phones lack headphone jacks due to advancements in technology. They also lack them because of alleged user preferences. Despite the benefits of wired headphones, users are more inclined to enjoy the convenience of wireless Bluetooth headphones for on-the-go listening nowadays.

Additionally, the bulky headphone jack is incompatible with the demand for slimline phones. However, there are still some phones with the headphone jack, although the choice is limited to older models. If you’re determined but still want to use a modern phone, there are ways to use wired headphones without the jack.