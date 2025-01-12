Don't dismiss wired earbuds as outdated tech just yet. Wireless alternatives may still dominate the headlines, but plug-and-play in-ear earbuds still deliver impressive value and performance for budget-conscious music lovers who want simplicity and reliability.

What You Need to Know Before Buying Wired Earbuds

Despite the continued dominance of their wireless counterparts, wired earbuds still have a place in today's market. Their plug-and-play simplicity and freedom from battery concerns make them a low-maintenance purchase regarding connectivity and charging.

Wired buds also generally cost less, with basic but quality pairs in the $20-30 range. When you think a comparable wireless set could set you back around $80-100, it’s hard to justify the price gap. Even at under $20, it’s still possible to find a decent wired set to please the casual listener.

However, in-ear wired buds are rarely sought after by audiophiles, who usually opt for a quality set of wired over-ear headphones. If you are a serious music fan, audiophile headphones are a must. But that’s not to say wired earbuds offer poor sound quality. For regular listeners, it’s easy to find a perfectly acceptable pair.

That said, when seeking a set in the budget price range, it is important to scrutinize reviews for audio quality, especially if you are a fan of genres that require punchy bass. Resonating low frequencies is something rarely found at this price point. You’ll likely find a pair of budget-wired in-ear buds with a balanced sound signature, which is fine for most music genres and other media content like podcasts and audiobooks.

Comfort and fit are other considerations. Many wired earbuds come with various tip sizes that you can swap out to find the most secure and comfortable fit. Getting the right size will also give you a good seal that can reduce background noise and make listening better.

The cable is important, too. Check for durability by reading online reviews. Look for reinforced cables, strain relief at connection points, and braided designs for better longevity. Some brands even offer detachable cables for easy replacement. You might struggle to find robust wires at the lower end of the market, but it’s something to look for at the mid to high-end. The length is also a factor, as you don’t want it to be too long and cumbersome to manage, while if it's too short, it can restrict your movement.

If you need a mic for making calls or activating a voice assistant, check the quality and ensure it can clearly deliver your voice. The in-line remote is also handy for answering calls, but you may also want it to feature playback controls for music or media content.

A microphone is also essential for gamers, especially when playing competitive multiplayer games. However, wired earbuds may not offer the quality gamers need, and there are even arguments against buying a gaming headset and choosing separate headphones and an independent gaming microphone.

Let's take a look at some of the best wired earbuds available today.

Best Wired Earbuds Overall: Shure SE215 Pro

Shure

Pros Cons Excellent noise isolation Treble response is average Durable design Comfortable fit Impressive bass

Shure is a reliable brand when it comes to audio products. The company is located in Cook County, Illinois, just outside Chicago, and has been manufacturing quality since 1925. With the Shure SE215 Pro wired earbuds, you get Shure assurance at a pleasing price. Not only are they a great set for comfortable, long listening sessions, but they're particularly well regarded as an excellent, budget-friendly in-ear monitor (IEM). With their 22-17,500 Hz range, the SE215 Pros offer good low-end response and adequate high-end detail while providing excellent passive noise isolation.

These earbuds emphasize low frequencies, which is perfect for those who prefer listening to bass-centric genres like EDM or hip-hop. High frequencies tend to roll off slightly, leading to less excitement in the treble. The overall tonality is also excellent, with full-bodied vocals and impressive instrument separation that keeps each element in complex arrangements clear and distinct.

This is despite the fact that the earbuds utilize a single high-definition driver. Even if it doesn’t match the expansive detail of higher-end multi-driver setups, the SE215 Pros deliver a remarkable soundstage and separation for the price.

Comfort is also crucial with the excellent sound quality hooking listeners into long sessions. Thankfully, the SE215 Pros have a good selection of memory foam and silicone ear tips for getting the perfect fit with good isolation. Additionally, the cable wraps around the top of the ears, and while this design may take a bit of getting used to, as you tune out, you’ll forget all about it pretty soon.

The MMCX cable is replaceable should it become damaged, and it is reinforced with Kevlar, a synthetic fiber known for its durability and resistance to wear and tear. The connector type is a standard 3.5mm jack, ensuring wide compatibility. However, for modern smartphones without a headphone jack, a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter will be required. But, with a 107 dB sensitivity and 17-ohm impedance, the SE215 Pros deliver sufficient volume without needing an external amp when using smartphones or other portable devices.

Best Wired Earbuds Overall Shure SE215 Pro The Shure SE215 Pro wired earbuds deliver excellent sound quality, comfort, and durability at an affordable price, making them a great choice for music lovers and audio professionals alike. $99 at Amazon

Best Budget Wired Earbuds: JVC Gumy

JVC

Pros Cons Exceptional value No microphone Surprisingly good audio and bass Good noise isolation Three ear tip sizes

The candy-like choice of colors may not be for everyone, but the JVC Gumy wired earbuds offer exceptional value. For those with an appreciation for subtlety, the good news is they’re also available in black or white. What makes these buds stand out against other under-$10 options is that the audio, including the bass, is surprisingly good. In fact, the low-frequency response is among the best you can find at this price point.

Good noise isolation is also a notable feature, with three different ear tip sizes to choose from. With some care, they’ll also last notably longer than other similarly priced earbuds. They feature a standard 3.5mm jack, so an adapter might be needed if you listen on a modern device. But the combination of noise isolation and sound quality makes the JVC Gumy a quality, cost-effective option.

However, you can stay within the budget range and further improve sound quality. While the House of Marley Smile Jamaica earbuds are notably more expensive than the JVC Gumy, they still fall into the affordable category and offer buyers outstanding value. The sound signature is balanced, making them a good listen for most genres and other media content, though low-frequency lovers may wish for a bit more punch. That said, with the addition of a braided, anti-tangle cable and an eco-conscious design by the House of Marley brand (reggae icon Bob Marley’s family), you get affordable, stylish earbuds with excellent sound quality.

Best Budget Wired Earbuds JVC Gumy With impressive sound, strong bass performance, and an unbeatable price, the JVC Gumy wired earbuds offer exceptional value to budget-conscious music fans. $8 at Amazon See at Walmart

Best Wired Earbuds for Workouts: JBL Endurance Run 2 Wired

JBL

Pros Cons Affordable Not completely waterproof Sweatproof IPX5 rating Remote has no music playback functions Secure and comfortable fit Good sound quality with decent bass In-line remote with mic

While the best wireless earbuds offer complete hands-free convenience for fitness enthusiasts, there are wired options available should you prefer. A pair, such as the JBL Endurance Run 2 Wired, offers good sound quality with decent bass, sweat resistance, a secure, comfortable fit, and hands-free controls. They also offer these features at a very affordable price point.

These sweatproof IPX5 earbuds are perfect for workouts. They will likely not survive a dip in the pool, and if you get caught in a heavy downpour while out running, you should get them somewhere dry. But heavy sweat will roll off them in the gym, while the water resistance will give you a short window of protection to get them away in the event of the heavens opening up when outdoors.

They are also very lightweight, and with technology that JBL calls TwistLock, they mold into the contours of your ears for a secure fit. This offers good passive noise isolation on top of stability and will help lower gym noise or strong winds when you’re running outside. FlexSoft technology ensures that the fit is also comfortable, with flexible materials ensuring minimal pressure and reduced irritation, even during extended sessions. Additionally, you can stick with a traditional in-ear fit or flip them to rest over the top and around the back of your ear if you need extra stability.

The cable also has an in-line one-button remote with a clear microphone for taking calls. Simply press to answer an incoming call for hands-free conversations. With a long press of the button, you can access Google Now or Siri to start a workout timer, adjust your playlist, or even check your heart rate (if you’re synced with a fitness app). When the workout is over, the magnetic earbuds attach to each other for easy cable management, completing the overall excellent value of these wired buds.

Best Wired Earbuds for Workouts JBL Endurance Run 2 Wired $15 $20 Save $5 For fitness enthusiasts seeking a reliable wired option, the JBL Endurance Run 2 Wired earbuds provide a comfortable, secure fit with good sound quality, sweat resistance, and convenient hands-free controls at an affordable price. $15 at Amazon

Best Wired Earbuds for Gaming: 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones

1MORE

Pros Cons Balanced and detailed audio Mic struggles in noisy environments Comfortable fit and good noise isolation Rubber cable sections can tangle Durable build Outstanding value

With neutral and detailed audio, a well-balanced soundstage, a durable build, and long-session comfort, the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones offer gamers solid quality. These earbuds also look great, and with their price versus performance ratio, you’re getting outstanding value, too. 1MORE states that it “collaborated with internationally acclaimed producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bernard to perfect the final tuning,” meaning that these are top-notch buds for music and gaming.

The triple drivers deliver a balanced soundstage with detail throughout the frequencies, including a bass that never overwhelms. It’s lively and dynamic and doesn’t muddy complex tracks while enhancing subtle audio cues essential for immersive gaming.

There’s no ANC to cancel the outside world, but the selection of silicone tips combined with their angled design enables a perfect seal inside your ear. The passive noise isolation created is good enough for muffling noise on public transport, while it also reduces ambient noise when gaming. It’s a secure fit, too, and the lightweight build ensures comfort, even if you play or listen for hours on end.

The wired connection ensures there’s no latency, which is ideal for gamers and particularly beneficial when playing fast-paced games. The 3.5mm jack makes the 1MORE Triple Drivers compatible with most consoles and devices with little to no connectivity issues. However, smartphone gamers may require a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter if using a modern device.

Build-wise, they may lack that premium feel of top-end gaming headphones, but they are still well constructed. The aluminum buds and the braided cable provide durability and sturdiness. However, the wires can tangle, and the plastic remote does feel a little basic. Yet, it is functional and works with both iOS and Android.

The microphone delivers decent sound, with clear enough voices for casual use. However, it can struggle in noisy environments and chat-heavy multiplayer games and lacks advanced noise-cancellation features to effectively filter out background sounds.

Best Wired Earbuds for Gaming 1MORE Triple Driver in-Ear Earphones $64 $70 Save $6 The 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones deliver impressive audio quality, comfort, and value, making them an excellent choice for both gaming and music. $64 at Amazon See at Walmart

Best Wired Earbuds with Microphone: UliX Rider

UliX

Pros Cons Balanced sound signature with immersive soundstage Cords can tangle easily MEMS microphone with noise reduction Comfortable fit with good passive noise isolation 3.5mm and USB-C connections available

Another set of wired earbuds on this list that provides excellent value are the UliX Rider earbuds. In addition to their notable sound quality, they also offer a microphone that delivers crystal-clear calls while providing comfort for long-term wear and good durability.

These buds have a balanced sound signature and an immersive soundstage that delivers a natural and authentic audio experience. They excel across all genres, and the 48-ohm drivers produce layered sound with precise low frequencies that don’t overwhelm or distort at high volumes. They reproduce subtle details in tracks, with vocals retaining emotion and highs finely detailed, while the lower impedance means they work well on smartphones and other portable devices.

The built-in MEMS mic is smaller and more durable than regular microphones, which makes it ideal for earbuds. It features noise reduction and internal sound-absorbing holes that minimize background noise while enhancing vocals for outstanding call quality. It effectively isolates your voice from lively backgrounds and performs well in public transport and busy offices. The buds don’t completely block out noise, however, but they do enough to enable effective communication.

Passive noise isolation also helps in these situations. This is achieved with three well-designed silicone ear tip sizes for a secure seal that allows you to focus on communication. They’re a solid choice for both gaming and making calls, and you can choose from a 3.5mm or USB-C connection.

However, the cords can tangle quite easily despite the built-in magnets on the earbuds, which allow you to clip them around your neck. They are made from durable TPE thermoplastic rubber, which gives them a unique string-like feel. However, despite the tangling problem, they are resistant to wear and tear.

Best Wired Earbuds with Microphone UliX Rider The Ulix Rider earbuds combine excellent sound quality with crystal-clear call performance and durable comfort to ensure they are a reliable choice for both music and communication. $18 at Amazon

FAQ

Can you still buy wired earbuds?

Yes, wired earbuds are still a popular buy. In fact, some people still prefer a wired set despite the conveniences that wireless buds offer. The fact that they can deliver better value in terms of sound quality keeps them popular, while you also don’t need to rely on batteries. Additionally, the connection is more stable once plugged in. However, there are always two sides to a coin, and some people will give you reasons to forget about wired earbuds.

Why do so many phones lack a headphone jack?

Companies like Apple will tell you they omitted them from their modern devices due to customer preferences. In some ways this is true because the bulky headphone jack could no longer keep up with the demand for slimline phones.

That said, you can still buy phones with a headphone jack, although you’ll have to make do with an older model. But there are ways to stay with wired listening without the jack, especially if you consider a USB-C connection.

What is the average lifespan of wired earbuds?

The lifespan of earbuds mostly depends on their quality. However, it also depends on your use and maintenance frequency. Improper care, and they could be done in six months. A little bit of love, and they could last up to five years, with premium buds lasting up to a decade. With wireless buds, the electronics and battery degrade over time, and you’ll need to replace them more quickly than you would with wired buds.

How do I clean my earbuds?

You should remove any detachable tips your wired buds may have and clean them with a damp cloth or water and allow them to dry thoroughly. Compressed air or an air blower can gently blow debris away, while you can get any dirt the air blower didn’t remove with a dry Q-tip or toothpick. Just make sure not to damage the buds with excessive force. If there’s any hard-to-get-to dirt or debris, try a piece of tape to remove it and finish off by buffing it with a microfiber cloth to remove any final smudges or dirt.