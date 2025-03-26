Home Assistant is powerful open-source home automation software that allows you to control a huge number of different smart home devices, regardless of which smart home ecosystem they're designed to work with. You can use it to create powerful automations to make your smart home do almost anything you can think of.

To get started, you need a platform on which to run the Home Assistant software. If you're thinking about giving Home Assistant a try, or want to upgrade from your current setup, there are plenty of devices you can use. These range from a low-cost Raspberry Pi to a powerful Intel NUC.

7 Try Out Home Assistant on Your PC or Laptop

While Home Assistant is more user-friendly than it used to be, it still comes with a fairly steep learning curve. If you're not particularly tech-savvy it can feel a little overwhelming to start with, although there is a large and helpful community that has usually encountered and solved the problems you may be facing.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

You might prefer to give Home Assistant a trial before you pull the trigger on buying a dedicated machine to run it on. The good news is that you get Home Assistant running in a virtual machine (VM) on your desktop or laptop using free software such as VirtualBox. You can then use Home Assistant exactly as you would if it were installed on a dedicated machine.

This is a great way to try out Home Assistant without any additional cost, but it has some drawbacks. Firstly, for the full benefits of home automation, you'll need to leave it running 24/7, which isn't ideal for a power-hungry desktop or laptop.

Running Home Assistant on your computer will also take up some of your computer's resources, which may impact its performance. It's also a little more complicated to install on a desktop or laptop than it is using some of the devices below.

6 Home Assistant Green Is About as Easy as It Gets

If you want the simplest way to get started with Home Assistant, then it doesn't come any easier than the Home Assistant Green. This is a plug-and-play purpose-built device that comes with the Home Assistant software already installed. All you need is an Ethernet connection, and you can get Home Assistant up and running in a matter of minutes.