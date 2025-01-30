Video doorbells offer an interesting dual purpose: security and functionality. It's the benefit of a doorbell with a nifty camera to give you a view of those at the door before you even open it.

What to Look for in a Video Doorbell in 2025

Let’s start with installation. Video doorbells come in two forms: Wired and wireless. A wired video doorbell needs to be wired to your home, which requires an electrician. With a wireless video doorbell, you just screw it on the outside of your home. No wiring is required.

Now, let’s discuss features. Are you hoping to speak with visitors? How many do you want to see, and do you want to see them in the dark? Are you concerned about security?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, you want a video doorbell with two-way audio, head-to-toe viewing angles, night vision, and motion detection. Most video doorbells, especially the ones on our list, have all those features and more.

If you have a smart home device, like an Amazon Echo, it’s also important to pick a compatible video doorbell. Many can still function without a smart home device, but it creates a wider range of app control you wouldn’t otherwise have.

Lastly, storage can turn into a massive headache. With video doorbells saving clips and recording videos, you’ll quickly fill up the doorbell’s internal storage, if it has any to begin with. Cloud storage or, better yet, local storage will make storing much easier.

One more thing: Many video doorbells require a subscription. Otherwise, you miss out on key features. Some will even limit features, like saving clips and security. It's something to keep in mind when

Best Video Doorbell Overall: Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell

Philips

Pros Cons Head-to-toe view + night vision No support for Apple Homekit Two-way audio IP65 weatherproof rating Can be wired or wireless

The Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell is quite comprehensive, not just in terms of performance, but in terms of features. More importantly, you don’t need a subscription to make use of it.

Take the dual camera, for example. Together, the Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell gives you a wide viewing angle, from head-to-toe. Not only is that handy for getting a full profile of visitors, but any packages left on the ground are also in sharp 2K resolution.

Additionally, the Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell doubles as a security system, thanks to its detection precision. What’s particularly great is that you can customize zones, and when said zones are tripped by motion or tampering with the video doorbell, you’ll be notified.

Best Video Doorbell Overall Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell $200 $236 Save $36 The Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell has oodles of features: dual cameras for very wide viewing angles, at 2K, motion detection, and 2-way audio. And it doesn’t need a subscription to function! $200 at Amazon

Best Budget Video Doorbell: Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

Arlo

Pros Cons Two-way audio Severely lacking without a subscription Very wide 180-degree viewing angle Supports Alexa, Google, and Homekit Color night vision and motion detection

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell isn’t just a great deal; it’s one you can fine-tune to work on an even tighter budget. While it does require a subscription to get the most out of the doorbell, the barrier to entry is small in comparison.

For starters, the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is available in wired and wireless models, with the wired model being nearly half the cost of the wireless model. Additionally, there’s an HD model and a 2K model, the latter being a feature of the second generation.

And yet, even if you go with the most affordable option, you get two-way audio, head-to-toe FOV, color night vision, motion detection, emergency response, video history, and the ability to create activity zones.

Best Budget Video Doorbell Arlo Essential Doorbell You'll still need a subscription for some premium features, but 4K footage, two-way audio, and motion alerts are all included straight out of the box. $85 at Amazon

Best Video Doorbell With No Subscription: Eufy S330 Video Doorbell

Eufy

Pros Cons Dual cameras with dual motion detection Wi-Fi is limited to 2.4GHz Bundles with the Homebase 2 with 16GB of storage Easy to install 2K resolution with HDR

While the Eufy S330 Video Doorbell has a higher upfront cost, that’s all you need to pay to access its features subscription-free. The setup is pretty extensive, too, especially with the added Homebase 2, which acts as a hub and storage for the S330.

Together, the dual cameras offer 2K resolution, with one providing the top half of the video and the second camera pointing lower. That gives you a head-to-toe view, just in case you’re looking out for any packages, too. More importantly, if you need to speak with your visitors, there’s two-way audio.

What’s most impressive are the motion detectors, going as far as to use heat and radar to detect visitors. This helps to create a better alert system, whether in the form of unknown visitors or a package outside.

Best Video Doorbell With No Subscription Eufy S330 The Eufy S330 Video Doorbell is a complete package, even without a subscription. Every feature is accessible to you, and this bundle also comes with the Homebase 2, with 16GB of storage. $260 at Amazon See at Eufy

Best Video Doorbell for Alexa: Ring Doorbell Plus

Ring

Pros Cons Two-way talk, quick replies, and mobile notifications Only compatible with Alexa and IFTTT Integration features with Alexa Can create privacy zones Long battery life (and rechargeable)

If Alexa helps run your home, the Ring Doorbell Plus is hands-down the ideal option. When paired with Alexa, it’ll provide live input and blend seamlessly with Alexa’s smart home ecosystem.

For instance, whenever the Ring Doorbell Plus detects alert-worthy motions, you’ll get real-time notifications, and Alexa will also chime in when you’re home. And if you have an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet, you can quickly switch to live feed and start a conversation with a simple vocal command.

Even without Alexa, the Ring Doorbell Plus is brimming with neat features, including a 150-by-150-degree FOV and color night vision. Privacy zones are a welcomed addition, too, preventing unnecessary recordings and filling up your storage too quickly.

Best Video Doorbell for Alexa Ring Doorbell Plus (Battery) The Ring Battery Doorbell is now even better. The latest Plus model features a wider field of view, and you'll never miss when someone's at your door, so you can rest assured when you're home or out. $150 at Amazon See at Ring

Best Video Doorbell for Google Home: Google Nest Doorbell