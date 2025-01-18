Got a laptop or gaming setup that could use extra USB, Ethernet, SD card, or HDMI ports? A USB-C hub is the way to go.

What to Look For in a USB-C Hub

Before grabbing a USB-C hub, consider how many extra ports you’ll need—not just now, but in the future, too. The hubs we’ve picked range from compact 5-in-1 options to feature-packed 9-in-1 models, so there’s something for everyone.

Depending on your devices, look for hubs with a mix of ports. Need to connect a monitor? Check for an HDMI or DisplayPort. You may need Thunderbolt ports, as well. Want fast internet? Go for one with a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Make sure the hub is compatible with your devices. For example, to enjoy sharp 8K resolution at 60Hz on your HDMI output, your monitor or TV must also support it. The hubs we recommend offer HDMI connectivity ranging from standard 1080p at 240Hz to stunning 8K at 60Hz. Just know that the higher the resolution and refresh rate, the higher the price tag.

Look out for USB-C ports with Power Delivery support. All our picks include USB-C PD ports for fast pass-through charging, ranging from 100W to 140W. That’s enough to juice up some laptops halfway in about 30 minutes. Note that this power supply is often split between the USB hub and the host device. Just keep in mind that the 2021 MacBook Pro and 2022 MacBook Air do not support 140-watt charging.

If you’re moving lots of files, pay attention to data transfer speeds. USBs with USB4 technology can hit speeds of up to 40Gbps, while USB 2.0 maxes out at 480Mbps, USB 3.0 at 5Gbps, and USB 3.1/3.2 at 10-20Gbps. Most hubs mix and match these ports to give you options.

If your Wi-Fi’s acting up, a Gigabit Ethernet port (with speeds of up to 1Gbps) on your USB-C hub can be a lifesaver for smooth browsing and downloads. So, decide between Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

USB-C hubs come in all shapes and sizes, and price points. The ones we feature here range from budget-friendly $16 models to premium $100 hubs with all the bells and whistles. Pick one that fits your needs and budget.

ANKER

Pros Cons Versatile 8-in-1 functionality No HDMI extend mode for MacBooks Dual 4K HDMI support (up to 60Hz) 100W Power Delivery for fast charging Gigabit Ethernet for fast internet

The Anker 553 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is a fantastic pick if you want a well-rounded, reasonably priced hub that’s compact, lightweight, and super versatile. It’s got just about everything you need without taking up much space, as it’s only 4.65 x 2.01 x 0.69 inches and weighs 3.2 ounces.

This hub packs a punch with two USB-A 3.0 ports, a 100W USB-C PD port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, SD and microSD card slots, and two HDMI ports—offering eight ways to connect your devices. It’s similar to the equally great Anker 555 USB-C Hub.

The Power Delivery feature lets you charge your laptop fast, delivering up to 85 watts while running other hub functions. Just note that you’ll need a 100W PD charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable, and neither is included.

For displays, this hub outshines competitors like the EZQuest USB-C Hub, which maxes out at 4K @30Hz. With the Anker 553, you can stream in sharp 4K@60Hz on one screen or 4K@30Hz on dual displays.

Best USB-C Hub Overall Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB C Adapter The Anker 553 is a robust USB-C hub featuring eight ports that include multiple USB ports, 4K @60Hz HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet to enhance your connectivity and productivity. $50 at Amazon See at anker

UGREEN

Pros Cons Super affordable and functional HDMI output capped at 4K @30Hz 5-in-1 connectivity No Ethernet or SD card slots 95W Power Delivery for laptops Fast file transfers

Need a reliable USB-C hub without breaking the bank? The UGREEN Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is your best bet. While the Anker 553 comes with eight ports, it also comes with a $50 price tag, but this budget-friendly hub delivers solid functionality for just $16.

With five ports, it’s perfect for connecting multiple devices on a budget. You’ll get three USB-A ports (one with fast 5Gbps data transfer and two standard 480Mbps), a 4K HDMI port, and a 100W USB-C Power Delivery port.

The USB-A 3.0 port is great for quick file transfers, while the other two USB-A 2.0 ports are handy for your keyboard and mouse—though they’re not designed for charging.

The USB-C PD port provides up to 95 watts of charging power for your laptop, using the remaining 5 watts to power the hub. The HDMI port handles 4K resolution, but only at 30Hz. It is compact and lightweight at just 4.79 x 1.09 x 0.47 inches and 1.76 ounces.

Best Budget USB-C Hub Ugreen Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub $12 $16 Save $4 The UGREEN Revodok 105 comes with five useful ports that allow you to expand your laptop's connectivity without stretching your budget. $12 at Amazon

Staples

Sometimes, you can't beat convenience. Staples' TECH line offers a bunch of accessories, including USB-C hubs, at an affordable price. For example, the Staples TECH 8-Port Hub is only $49.99, and you'll get all of the essential ports with multiple USB-A ports, as well as Power Delivery, HDMI, Ethernet, and SD ports. There is even a one-year warranty, so if, for whatever reason, it stops working, you can get a replacement easily.

The best part? You can purchase it online and go pick it up in-store! It's hard to beat that turnaround if you need a new hub right now.

Promoted Pick Staples TECH 8-Port Hub Staples has a simple but effective USB-C hub with all the essential ports. Plug in your peripherals, get data from your SD cards, and even get a wired Ethernet connection for just $50.

See at Staples

RSHTECH

Pros Cons Ultra-compact and portable MacBooks only support HDMI mirror mode Versatile 9-in-1 functionality Stunning 4K @60Hz HDMI output 100W Power Delivery

If you’re looking for more ports than the Anker 553 but with a sleek, compact design, the RSHTECH 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is a fantastic choice. This hub packs nine ports into a slim aluminum body, measuring just 4.3 x 2.3 x 0.37 inches and weighing 6.7 ounces.

You’ll find three USB-A 3.0 ports, a high-speed USB-A 3.2 port, two USB-C ports, a 100W USB-C PD port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 4K HDMI port. The pass-through charging feature delivers up to 85W to your laptop, while the USB-A 3.2 port with USB4 technology ensures lightning-fast data transfers of up to 40Gbps.

For video, you can enjoy vibrant 4K @60Hz resolution or dual displays at 4K @30Hz. Plus, you can switch between mirror and extended modes for more flexibility—unless you’re on a MacBook, where only mirror mode is supported.

Best Compact USB-C Hub RSHTECH 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Get the versatile RSHTECH 9-in-1 USB-C Hub if you want as many ports as possible in a compact, portable chassis. $40 at Amazon

Best USB-C Hub for MacBooks: Plugable 9-in-1 USB-C Hub

Plugable

Pros Cons Perfect for MacBooks with nine versatile ports Data transfer speeds could be better 125W pass-through charging power Stunning 4K @60Hz HDMI with HDR Works with a wide range of devices

If your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone feels limited regarding ports, you can break that limitation with the Plugable 9-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s compatible with 2016 and newer MacBooks, including the M1, M2, and M3 models, and it also works with many Windows 10/11 laptops and Linux PCs.

This hub has nine ports, including a 10Gbps USB-C, two USB-A 3.0, one USB 2.0, SD and micro SD slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and a Power Delivery port.

Its standout feature is its Power Delivery (PD) port, which offers a whopping 140 watts of power, delivering up to 125 watts of pass-through charging to your MacBook. That’s enough juice to take a MacBook Pro from 0 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes.

With its 4K @60Hz HDMI port, you’ll get sharp, vibrant HDR visuals on an extended display. Need to transfer data? The 10Gbps speed makes moving files a breeze. And despite its impressive features, it’s still lightweight and compact at 9.45 x 3.14 x 0.79 inches and 3.17 ounces.

Best USB-C Hub for MacBooks Plugable This Plugable 9-in-1 USB-C Hub arms your already powerful MacBook with additional superpowers. Plus, it's even compatible with thousands of other Windows and Linux laptops and PCs. $50 at Amazon

Best USB-C Hub for 4K: Satechi V3 8-in-1 USB-C Hub