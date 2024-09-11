As wall chargers are no longer included with most smartphones, finding a suitable wired or wireless phone charger has become a necessity. Fortunately, there is no shortage of high-quality options, but too many choices can complicate matters. Here are our top picks to help you get started.

What to Look For in a Phone Charger in 2024

Whether you're shopping for a wired or wireless phone charger , there are some crucial details you need to keep in mind to ensure you're getting the best option.

One of the most important things to note about any charger is whether it supports the fast charging technology used by your phone or tablet. The most common wired fast-charging standard you'll come across is USB Power Delivery (USB PD) . It's often used alongside Programmable Power Supply (PPS), an extension of the USB PD standard. Qualcomm Quick Charge is another popular fast-charging standard, but it's becoming increasingly less common among smartphones.

Besides the fast charging standard, the wattage output of a charger is a notable detail. The charger should be able to deliver enough wattage to meet the requirements of your phone.

Other helpful features you may want in a wired charger include a compact form factor, multi-port charging, foldable pins, and GaN technology .

Similarly, while shopping for a wireless charger, ensure that it can fast charge your phone and supports any specific extensions used by your phone manufacturer. For example, Samsung uses a Proprietary Power Delivery Extension (PPDE) over regular Qi charging to offer up to 15W wireless charging on its devices, but not all wireless chargers support it.

Finally, you'll need a fast-charge capable USB-C cable to ensure you're getting the most out of your phone charger.

Best Phone Charger Overall: Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452

Pros Cons Two USB-C ports No Quick Charge support Support for USB PD and PPS fast charging protocols Foldable prongs

The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 is a versatile wall charger and an excellent option for most smartphone owners. With its two USB-C ports and a combined output of 45W, you can quickly charge two devices simultaneously or enjoy superfast charging speeds for a single device.

This charger supports USB PD and PPS protocols, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of smartphones, including Apple iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy series, and Google Pixel series. Some Motorola and OnePlus models also use USB PD. Moreover, it supports 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0, which is not a given for all PPS chargers.

You can also use it to top up USB PD laptops and other devices, such as power banks, smartwatches, and earbuds. Its GaN technology offers improved efficiency, reduced heat generation, and a more compact design than traditional silicon chargers.

The foldable prongs make it easy to carry and store, saving space in your bag or travel kit. Finally, it's backed by a two-year warranty and available in three color options.

Best Phone Charger Overall Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452

The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 is a fantastic USB-C wall charger that can deliver up to 45W power. It can also fast-charge Apple, Google, and Samsung phones.

Best Budget Phone Charger: Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W)

Pros Cons Support for USB PD and PPS No Quick Charge support Foldable pins Compact design

The Anker 313 Charger shares most of our top pick's positive attributes, but as it only has a single USB-C port, it's more affordable. So, if you're looking for a budget charger for your phone, it's an excellent option.

It can deliver up to 45W power, which is enough to juice up most smartphones at their top speed. There is also support for common fast charging standards, such as USB PD, PPS, and 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus, you get a compact chassis and foldable pins for easy storage and portability.

Another benefit of this charger is the reliability of Anker. This brand has consistently produced high-quality power accessories over the last many years, giving you confidence that your device is in good hands.

Finally, the Anker 313 Charger uses Gallium Nitride for better efficiency, which results in less heat dissipation.

Best Budget Phone Charger Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W)

The Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) is a compact USB-C charger that uses GaN tech and supports USB PD.

Best Wireless Phone Charger: Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

Pros Cons Up to 15W wireless charging Not very portable Two charging coils Bundled power supply

There is a lot to like about the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand. It can not only deliver up to 15W power to compatible phones, but it also has two coils to support charging in landscape and portrait orientations. Moreover, its stand-style form factor allows one to continue using the phone while charging for video calls or media consumption.

In terms of individual devices, you can expect 7.5W charging for iPhones and 12W for Google and Samsung phones. Belkin also ships the wireless charger with a power brick, allowing you to start using it right out of the box, something that's not a given for all wireless chargers.

In other highlights, the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand works with most lightweight cases and is fully Qi-certified with Extended Power Profile (EPP) support. There is also a two-year product warranty and a $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty (CEW).

Best Wireless Phone Charger Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

This Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand is a sleek wireless charger that delivers 15W of fast power to your phone. You can also use it to charge your phone in portrait or landscape modes.

Best Car Phone Charger: Anker 535 Car Charger (67W)

Pros Cons Three USB ports Slightly expensive Support for both USB PD and Quick Charge protocols Can deliver up to 67W power

Whether your car lacks a fast-charging USB-C port or doesn't have one, the Anker 535 Car Charger is a great way to juice up your phone and other mobile devices on the go. It features three USB ports, including two Type-C that can deliver up to 67W power when used individually. The power output of different USB ports decreases when multiple ports are used, but you can always expect the top USB-C port to deliver up to 45W power.

Besides quickly charging smartphones and tablets, the Anker offering is powerful enough for many laptops. It also supports USB PD, PPS, Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0, and Qualcomm Quick Charge fast charging protocols, ensuring it can top up most smartphones at their top speed.

The Anker car charger plugs into your car's 12-volt outlet and has a relatively compact design. It also packs several safety mechanisms to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Best Car Phone Charger Anker 535 Car Charger

The Anker 535 Car Charger (67W) is great for charging phones and laptops on the go. It has three USB ports and supports all popular fast-charging protocols.

Best Phone Charger for Multiple Devices: Ugreen Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger

Pros Cons Three USB-C ports for charging Can get a bit hot Supports all popular fast-charging protocols Foldable pins

If you're looking for a single power brick to juice multiple devices simultaneously, the Ugreen Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger is perfect. It features three USB Type-C and one USB Type-A port, which you can use to charge up to four devices simultaneously, including phones, tablets, portable consoles, laptops, and more.

As the name suggests, the Ugreen offering can deliver up to 100W power. This gets distributed depending on how many devices you have connected and to which ports. For example, if you use the top two USB-C ports simultaneously, the USB-C1 port will push up to 65W power, whereas the USB-C2 port will top out at 30W.

While it's not the smallest power brick, thanks to the GaN technology, it's reasonably compact and portable. It also features foldable prongs to aid in storage.

Another good thing about the Ugreen charger is its support for a wide range of fast charging protocols, including USB PD, PPS, and Quick Charge 3.0. Unfortunately, it can get a bit hot when topping up high-powered devices, such as a laptop.

Best Phone Charger for Multiple Devices Ugreen Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger

From three USB-C ports to a reasonably compact design, there is much to like about the Ugreen Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger. It's also excellent value for money.

Pros Cons Foldable design Can't charge non-Apple smartwatches Supports 15W MagSafe charging Removable Apple Watch charger

Looking for the convenience of wireless charging for your Apple devices? The ESR 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set is a fantastic option. It combines a MagSafe wireless charger, a regular 5W Qi charger, and a removable Apple Watch charger in a foldable design that allows you to top up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.

As it meets Apple's stringent requirements, it can deliver up to 15W charging to your MagSafe iPhone, something that's not possible with most third-party magnetic chargers. Depending on your needs, you can also use it as a pad or stand. Moreover, in its pad avatar, you can use it to charge non-MagSafe iPhones or Android smartphones.

In other highlights, the company ships a travel bag with the ESR Wireless Charging Station to make it easy to carry it around with you. Plus, you can use the removable Apple Watch charger directly with a power brick or in your laptop's USB-C port.

If you want a 3-in-1 wireless charger for your Samsung smartphone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds, Samsung's official Wireless Charger Trio is a good alternative. It's less versatile than the ESR offering, but it does the job well.

Best 3-in-1 Charger ESR 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set

The ESR 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set is a perfect companion for iPhone owners. It has a versatile design and 15W MagSafe charging support.

FAQ

What is the difference between USB-C and USB-A?

The USB-C and the USB-A are two types of connectors used by USB devices. These are also referred to as USB Type-C and USB Type-A. Depending on the USB generation they support, different USB connectors have different data transfer and charging speeds. Notably, the USB-A doesn't support the USB PD charging standard, which is only available with USB-C devices.

How do I know if my cable is a USB-C cable or a USB-A cable?

You can confirm whether you own a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-A to USB-C cable by looking at the two connectors present at the ends. A USB-C to USB-C cable will have an oval-shaped Type-C connector on both ends, whereas a USB-A to USB-C cable features a rectangular-shaped Type-A connector on one end and an oval-shaped Type-C connector on the other.

Are USB-A devices being phased out?

USB-A devices are gradually being phased out. You will encounter more and more mobile devices that use USB-C for power as you can send more power and faster data through USB-C. Also, as mentioned earlier, USB PD only works with USB-C. However, you'll still find USB-A ports on many devices, including fresh technology.

Do Apple products charge via USB-C?

Most Apple products, including newer-generation iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, charge via USB-C. That said, older iPhones, Apple Pencil, and AirPods with a lightning charging case are still stuck with the lightning port. Notably, MacBooks with a MagSafe port can also be charged via the built-in Thunderbolt/ USB-C ports.