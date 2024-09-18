Whether you need a high-wattage cable for fast charging, a durable option for frequent use, or a versatile cable for multiple purposes, there's a USB-C cable out there that suits your needs. To simplify your search, we have handpicked the best to get you started.

What to Look For in a USB-C Cable in 2024

There is no shortage of USB-C cables on the market. But as not all USB cables are made equal, it's vital to ensure you get one that meets your requirements.

One of the first things you have to consider is how you intend to use the cable. A fast-charging cable will do the job if you primarily want one to charge your phone or laptop. Manufacturers typically mention the top wattage supported by a USB-C cable. It can be 240W, 100W, 60W, or lower. Depending on your device's charging speed, you can pick a cable to match or exceed that. Notably, Samsung's flagship phones that support 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 need a 5A cable, which is your typical 100W cable, to deliver the top speed, and you won't get the same speeds with a 3A or 60W cable.

Similarly, you have to look for data transfer rates or the USB generation of a cable if you plan to use it with your portable disk or for frequent data transfer between devices. Most charging cables are limited to USB 2.0 speeds, but you can easily find USB 3.2 Gen 1 or newer generation cables that provide 5Gbps or faster data transfer rates.

If you plan to connect to external monitors or displays using a USB-C cable, check if the cable is actually capable of video output and up to which resolutions it can deliver.

Cable durability is another important consideration as cables are often abused and can break in a matter of months. Braided cables are generally durable, but cable manufacturers keep experimenting with other materials to offer enhanced durability.

Finally, look for USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum) certification or buyer reviews to ensure you get the real deal. While you won't find many charging cables to be USB-IF certified, the certification is more common in cables offering faster data rates. This certification ensures the cable meets the highest industry standards, giving you peace of mind about its performance and safety.

Anker

Pros Cons Premium look and durable Limited to USB 2.0 data transfer rates Available in seven colors Supports 100W charging

The Anker 643, aka PowerLine III Flow, is an excellent USB-C cable for fast charging and occasional data transfers. It supports up to 100W power delivery and will work seamlessly with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other mobile devices. While it doesn't offer superfast data transfer speeds, it's rated USB 2.0, so you can expect up to 480Mbps speeds.

It stands out from other options because of its soft silicone construction, impressive flexibility, and availability in seven colors. It also looks premium and feels great in hand. Moreover, it's pretty durable. The company claims it can withstand 25,000 bends, the most among our recommendations.

Although it doesn't get tangled easily, the company includes a silicone tie for easy storage. You can buy it in 3 feet and 6 feet lengths.

However, if you need fast charging and quick data transfer speeds, the Anker PowerLine II A8485 is a solid alternative. It supports up to 100W fast charging and is also rated for USB 3.2 Gen 1, delivering up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds.

Best USB-C Cable Overall Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable $16 $20 Save $4 There is much to like about the Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable. It's capable of 100W charging, durable, and available in multiple colors. $16 at Amazon $19 at anker

Satechi

Pros Cons Nylon braiding for durability Limited to USB 2.0 data transfer rates 100W charging support

Whether you're looking to reduce cable clutter or want a shorter cable for your power bank, the Satechi USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable is a solid choice. As it's only 10 inches long, you won't have to worry about tangles or unnecessary slack. It's also suitable for fast charging thanks to the included support for 100W power delivery. So, whether you're juicing up your laptop or a Samsung phone with Super Fast Charging 2.0, you'll have no trouble getting the top speed.

Satechi also includes nylon braiding for durability, ensuring it doesn't break down in weeks or months.

Besides charging, you can use the cable for data transfers. But it's not the fastest as it's only rated for USB 2.0 speeds. If you need faster data transfer, you'll be better served by CableCreation's Short USB-C Cable, which supports up to 10Gbps data transfer rates.

Best Short USB-C Cable Satechi USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable This short USB-C cable from Satechi is suitable for reducing cable clutter or usage with power banks. It's only 10 inches long and can deliver up to 100W power. $9 at Amazon $9 at Satechi

Baseus

Pros Cons Braided jacket for durability Limited USB 2.0 data transfer rates 100W charging support

Need a long USB-C cable for your laptop? The Baseus 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable's 10 feet version is a good choice. As the name suggests, the cable is perfect for fast charging up to 100W, making it suitable for most mobile devices. It's also durable thanks to the nylon braiding, and the company claims it can withstand 20,000 bends.

In other highlights, the company includes a strap for easy cable management, as managing a long USB-C cable can be tricky. There is also support for data transfer, but the cable is limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

All in all, the Baseus offering is excellent for your charging needs.

However, if you want an even longer cable than 10 feet, Uni offers one at 15 feet. It's also capable of delivering 100W charging and has a braided jacket.

Best Long USB-C Cable Baseus 100W USB-C to C Cable Available in a 10-foot size, the Baseus 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable is excellent for charging your mobile devices, including laptops. It also features a braided jacket. $17 at Amazon

Best Fast Charging USB-C Cable: Anker Bio-Braided Cable

Anker

Pros Cons Up to 240W fast charging support Limited to USB 2.0 speeds Durable design Three color options

Besides its fantastic 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable, Anker offers the Bio-Braided Cable, which can handle up to a massive 240W power delivery. This allows you to top up any mobile device, including laptops, at top speeds. It's also USB-IF certified, meaning you can be confident it does what it claims.

Another highlight of the cable is the use of plant-based materials in the braided jacket, which is durable and shows the company's efforts to be more sustainable. Moreover, you can buy the Anker cable in three exciting colors and sizes to match your needs.

Finally, the cable supports data transfer, but like many other fast-charging cables, it's limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

Best Fast Charging USB-C Cable Anker Bio-Braided Cable The Anker Bio-Braided Cable shines as a fast-charging cable with a top power output of 240W. It's also braided and available in three colors. $14 at Amazon $14 at anker

Best Lightning to USB-C Cable: Ugreen USB-C to Lightning Cable

Ugreen

Pros Cons MFi certified USB PD support Braided for durability

The Ugreen USB-C to Lightning Cable is a fantastic option to juice up your Apple devices, which feature the Lightning port, including older iPhones and iPads, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and more. It's MFi certified, meaning it meets Apple's stringent requirements. The cable also supports USB PD fast charging , guaranteeing you'll get top charging speeds on your devices, granted the power brick can deliver the necessary power.

The cable comes in three sizes, each sporting a nylon braided jacket for enhanced durability. Ugreen claims it can withstand 15,000 bends. You can also use the Ugreen lightning cable for data transfer, but the speeds will be limited to 480Mbps, which is the top speed you can get with a Lightning cable.

Best Lightning to USB-C Cable Ugreen USB-C to Lightning Cable You can't go wrong with the Ugreen USB-C to Lightning Cable for your lighting cable needs. It's MFi-certified and available in three sizes. $16 at Amazon See at Ugreen

Best HDMI to USB-C Cable: Cable Matters USB-C to 8K HDMI Cable

Cable Matters

Pros Cons Support HDMI 2.1 specification No VRR support Nylon braiding for durability

If you want to send a video signal from your phone, tablet, or laptop to an HDMI port display, this Cable Matters USB-C to 8K HDMI Cable is your best bet. The cable supports HDMI 2.1 specification, meaning it has a 48Gbps bandwidth and can pass up to an 8K 60Hz signal to your display. It also supports HDR and surround sound signals.

The Cable Matters offering is built well and uses a nylon braided jacket. Besides regular USB-C ports, you can also use it with Thunderbolt 3 and 4 ports.

Remember that you may need to update CPU or GPU drivers for the cable to work seamlessly, and it's a directional cable. So, the Type-C end can only be used for output, whereas the HDMI end will get into an input port on a display. Unfortunately, it doesn't support variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies . So if you plan to use it for gaming and want to reduce screen tearing , it's not the best option.

Best HDMI to USB-C Cable Cable Matters USB-C to 8K HDMI Cable $37 $44 Save $7 The Cable Matters USB-C to 8K HDMI Cable is fantastic and meets the HDMI 2.1 specification with a full 48Gbps bandwidth. It also has a braided jacket. $37 at Amazon $34 at Cable Matters

Best Thunderbolt 4 to USB-C Cable: Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Cable

Belkin

Pros Cons Intel and USB-IF certified PVC jacket isn't as durable as a braided jacket Available in two sizes

This Belkin cable is a solid choice if you want a high-quality Thunderbolt 4 cable. It's certified by Intel as a TB4 cable and can deliver data, power, and video signals at the same time. It supports up to 8K 30fps video, 100W power delivery, and 40Gbps data transfer rates. The cable is also backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and meets the USB4 specification. Besides Intel, the cable is also certified by USB-IF.

You can buy it in one- and two-meter sizes. Notably, the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Cable uses a PVC jacket and doesn't have nylon braiding. If you would prefer a braided TB4 cable, Cable Matters offers a braided Thunderbolt 4 cable with most of the same features but can deliver up to 240W of power instead of Belkin's 100W.

Best Thunderbolt 4 to USB-C Cable Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Cable $36 $45 Save $9 Belkin's Thunderbolt 4 cable is suitable for all your TB4 needs. It's Intel-certified and offers up to 40Gbps data transfer rates, 8K 30fps video output, and 100W power delivery. $36 at Amazon $45 at Belkin

FAQ

What is USB-C?

USB-C or USB Type-C is a type of USB connector that's increasingly becoming common on different devices. It has a small, oval shape and a reversible design. USB-C can carry data, power, video, and audio signals and supports various protocols such as Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, and HDMI. But all of its features are optional. As a result, not all USB-C connectors have the same capabilities.

What is USB 3.0?

USB 3.0, also called SuperSpeed USB, is the third major version of the USB standard. Initially released in November 2008, it offers a maximum data rate of 5Gbps. Newer USB versions, including USB4, have since superseded it. As the USB 3.2 specification absorbed all previous USB 3.x specifications, connectors using the USB 3.0 specification are now called USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Is USB 3.0 the same as USB-C?

USB-C is not the same as USB 3.0. USB-C or USB Type-C is a new type of connector that can be used by USB 3.0 and other USB versions. The Type-C connector is smaller than the Type-A connector and has a reversible design.

How do I know if I have a USB-A or USB-C port?

The USB-A and the USB-C ports look visually different, so it's easy to identify them. The USB-A port is rectangular, whereas the USB-C port features a smaller, oval shape.

Do all USB-C cables support fast charging?

Not all USB-C cables support fast charging. While shopping for a USB-C cable, look for USB-IF certification or the manufacturer's marketing to confirm whether the cable can support the charging speeds you need.