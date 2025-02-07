An ultrawide monitor can be a real boon for work and play, offering premium real estate for all your endeavors with state-of-the-art visuals. But unless you know exactly what you're looking for, pinpointing the right ultrawide monitor can be a time sink.

What to Look for When Buying an Ultrawide Monitor

Ultrawide monitors have become essential tools for gamers, professionals, and casual users alike, providing expansive screens that can help enhance immersion and productivity. But the amount of choice on offer can be as dazzling as the ultrawide displays themselves if you're not sure what you should be looking for.

Consider what you're primary use is likely to be. For instance, if you're looking for an ultrawide monitor for gaming, you'll want something that prioritizes high refresh rates and low response times. You'll likely want a monitor with adaptive sync technology too, to ensure a smooth and lag-free gaming experience.

If you mostly use your ultrawide monitor for professional use, you should consider factors such as color accuracy, resolution, and panel type. A monitor that accommodates all these features is a great way to ensure clean, crisp visuals, and precise color reproduction. In addition, an ultrawide monitor that provides screen-splitting functionality can be an excellent tool to boost your productivity.

The sky's the limit when it comes to the price point for premium ultrawide monitors, so it's worth considering which features you can reasonably live without. Luckily, there are plenty of mid-range and budget-friendly options to choose from that deliver a great performance at a fraction of the cost. Understanding what matters most will help you strike that balance between price and performance.

In our guide below, we've compiled the best ultrawide monitors of 2025 (so far), catering to different users and covering all budgets. Whether you're after the best gaming display, the best ultrawide monitor for productivity, or a solid all-rounder, our roundup will help you narrow down your search.

Best Ultrawide Monitor Overall: LG UltraGear 34GS95QE

Pros Cons 240Hz OLED panel No built-in speakers 800R curvature G-Sync/FreeSync support

If you want plenty of real estate in your ultrawide monitor, the LG UltraGear 34GS95QE boasts an immersive 800R curvature across its 34-inch display. It sits pretty on a wide and sturdy stand and has a sprinkling of RGB lighting at the rear. In addition to its impressive dimensions, its OLED display offers near-perfect black levels and exceptional HDR content.

Additionally, it comes armed with a versatile array of ports (including 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-B, 2 x USB-A, and a 3.5mm jack), making it endlessly versatile and equally suitable for general use, productivity, and gaming.

Thanks to the 34GS95QE's 240Hz refresh rate, kicking back and enjoying a movie or the latest AAA title is also a pleasure. It delivers fast response times and ultra-smooth gameplay with little to no screen tearing or motion blur. Even if your system can't hit the maximum 240Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support, so you'll still enjoy clean and crisp picture quality.

Naturally, you'll want to avoid placing this ultrawide monitor in the path of direct sunlight. While the display features an anti-glare coating, strong light paired with the 275 nits brightness OLED panel doesn't reflect the light too well. However, despite this small caveat, this is an excellent ultrawide display with plenty to offer and represents the best overall choice for most people.

Best Ultrawide Monitor Overall LG UltraGear 32GS95UE $985 $1300 Save $315 The LG UltraGear 34GS95QE is a stunning 34-inch ultrawide OLED monitor with an immersive 800R curvature, delivering near-perfect black levels, exceptional HDR, and a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay. With a versatile selection of ports, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support, and RGB lighting, it’s an excellent choice for gaming, productivity, and entertainment. $985 at Amazon

Best Budget Ultrawide Monitor: AOC CU34G3S

Pros Cons Excellent contrast and color Lackluster in HDR mode Good value for money Balanced performance

If you're working with a limited budget, finding a feature-rich ultrawide monitor can be a bit of a headache. Although it may not have all the bells and whistles of a premium ultrawide monitor, the AOC CU34G3S still provides plenty of value for your money. Its high-contrast VA panel delivers vivid colors, thanks to the 87 percent DCI-P3 wide gamut, and it's good to go straight out of the box.

AMD FreeSync makes games run smoothly, and several ports support peripherals. The built-in speakers are a nice touch as well, and one that many premium ultrawide monitors don't include.

The 1000R curvature screen gives you ample space to play with, and you can optimize the display to better suit your needs by browsing the OSD menu, which provides you with a laundry list of adjustable settings, including brightness and contrast, plus gamma, dynamic contrast (SDR), and HDR modes.

For less than $350, the AOC CU34G3S is excellent value for money, and it certainly looks and feels a great deal less of a 'budget' option than its price would suggest.

Best Budget Ultrawide Monitor AOC Gaming CU34G3S Monitor $294 $340 Save $46 The AOC CU34G3S offers impressive value with its high-contrast VA panel, 87% DCI-P3 color gamut, and smooth gaming performance powered by AMD FreeSync. Its 1000R curved screen, multiple connectivity options, built-in speakers, and extensive display customization make it a budget-friendly ultrawide monitor that exceeds expectations. $294 at Amazon

Best Curved Ultrawide Monitor: MSI MPG 491CQP

Pros Cons Stunning visuals OLED care can become tiresome Decent selection of ports No built-in speakers Huge display

If you subscribe to the school of thought that 'bigger is better' when it comes to gaming monitors, you'll not be disappointed with what the MSI MPG 491CQP offers. It sports a mammoth 49-inch display, 1800R curvature, and supplies sublime visuals. It boasts a rapid 0.03ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate and is a seriously good option for ultrafast and smooth gameplay.

However, OLED panels such as these require a little more TLC than some of the alternatives. To prevent any burn-in, you'll need to run MSI's OLED care routine at regular intervals, which can be a bit of a drag, to say the least. Nevertheless, maintenance aside, there are a ton of gamer-friendly features here to whet your appetite.

There are multiple ports to meet the latest standards, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C, and the USB hub has a built-in KVM feature. That OLED panel provides fantastic HDR, with pure black color, as well as excellent color gamut coverage (98% AdobeRGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 146% sRGB), so your favorite AAA titles will keep you immersed for hours on end.

It lacks built-in speakers, which is a little disappointing, and is arguably geared more towards gaming than other pursuits. However, this huge and beautiful display should not be overlooked by any gamer looking to take their favorite pastime to the next level.