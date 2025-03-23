Movies based on video games have a reputation for being bad—the likes of Borderlands and Assassin's Creed make that hard to deny. Rather than wasting time with them, you should instead turn your attention to TV, where there are some genuinely great video game adaptations.

Whether you're a seasoned gamer or you've never picked up a controller, these shows are well worth watching and are available to stream now.

5 Secret Level

Release Year 2024 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 15 Status Ongoing

Why settle for one video game adaptation when you can have fifteen in Secret Level? Each episode of this animated show is based on a different video game world, like Mega Man, Spelunky, and Unreal Tournament.

The episodes are only short—some as brief as eight minutes—so you will whizz through them in no time, but there's no shortage of creativity on show.

4 Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Release Year 2024 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ongoing

The Tomb Raider franchise has had various semi-decent movie adaptations over the years, but the series is perhaps at its best with Netflix's animated The Legend of Lara Croft show. It's based in the same timeline as the 2013 reboot games, with Hayley Atwell voicing the title character.

There are not only plenty of action-packed thrills across the globe-trotting adventure, but the show also does a nice job at exploring Lara and her relationship with her past.

3 Fallout

Release Year 2024 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ongoing

There's never a bad time to start playing the Fallout games, but don't feel obliged to do so before watching the show. This superb adaptation is set on an Earth transformed by nuclear bombs—and the radiation is just one of the troubles those above ground have to deal with.

Ella Purnell's Lucy, however, dwells underground in a supposedly safe vault, until her life is turned upside down. The show nails drama, comedy, and action with ease, and you'll find it hard to resist binging.