Get the most out of your vinyl collection by choosing a high-quality turntable to showcase your favorite music.

What to Look for in a Turntable in 2024

Whether you're an audiophile or a more casual listener, there are a few things you'll want to look for when choosing which turntable to buy. Chief among these is the overall sound quality. A turntable's key components, such as the stylus, phono-preamp, platter, and cartridge, can all affect its performance and audio quality.

For instance, a high-quality platter made from a heavier material such as aluminum will provide greater stability. This can help reduce the vibration level, evening out the sound, and improving its overall quality. You may also want to replace or upgrade some of your turntable's key components over time, so it's worth checking which of these (if any) can be upgraded.

Turntables come with one of two motors: a direct drive or a belt drive. Understanding the difference between the two is an important factor that will help you choose the right model for you. Direct drive motors tend to be more reliable but at the cost of some additional vibration transmitted to the platter. Belt drives tend to be quieter and more effective at damping vibrations but will require more maintenance.

Should you choose a manual or fully automatic turntable? The former requires you to manually place the tonearm onto your vinyl, while the latter completes this at the push of a button. Manual turntables are often favored by audiophiles looking to gain optimum sound quality, but they can increase the risk of damage to your vinyl if not handled properly. Fully automatic turntables reduce this risk by taking control of the playback process, but they can be a more costly investment.

Finally, if you want to enjoy your vinyl collection through your favorite wireless headphones or speakers, you'll need one that has Bluetooth functionality. Some turntables also provide USB connectivity, allowing you to rip your vinyl collection onto your PC or laptop.

Consider which features are most important to you and your available budget. High-end turntables can be very expensive, and if you're looking for something as a more casual listener, you might want to look at some of the more budget-friendly alternatives.

Best Turntable Overall: Pro-ject Debut Carbon EVO

Pro-ject Debut

Pros Cons Incredible sound quality Expensive Reduced vibration and operational noise No Bluetooth or USB functionality Electronic speed selection

Provided that you're happy to eschew features such as Bluetooth functionality and USB outputs, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO is one of the best-sounding turntables you can find for the money. It provides rich, warm playback that perfectly complements your music of choice, and is available in a variety of finishes to suit your interior.

It sports a heavier steel platter with a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) ring that helps to reduce operational noise and features an electronic speed selection for playing your vinyl at 33 and 45 rpm. For your older 78s, there's a separate drive belt included that can be easily fitted by removing the platter.

The motor suspension has also been improved, resulting in fewer vibrations and a cleaner, crisper sound. Three adjustable TPE-damped isolation feet allow you to stand the Carbon EVO perfectly on any surface, thereby ensuring you can enjoy a leveled performance every time.

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO screams quality, from its Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge, to its 8.6-inch carbon fiber tonearm, to its sleek, minimalist aesthetic. The playback quality is outstanding, too, picking up every detail with expansive sound you can lose yourself in.

However, there's no escaping that price tag, and the fact is that the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon-EVO will be too expensive for some people to justify. But while you can find plenty of cheaper options on the market, there's the adage that you get what you pay for. And if you pay for the Carbon EVO, you're getting one of the very best turntables for showcasing your vinyl collection.

Best Budget Turntable: Fluance RT81 Elite

Fluance

Pros Cons Good price-to-performance ratio Sound output isn't as impressive as other more premium models Easy to set up A good entry-level option

When it comes to turntables, budget price doesn't necessarily mean budget quality. And unless you're a confirmed audiophile, you can find plenty of affordable choices that won't break the bank and will make your vinyl collection proud. The Fluance RT81 Elite offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio for buyers with a limited budget.

Starting with its look, the RT81 Elite has an eye-catching design thanks to its stylish high-gloss walnut finish. And while the plinth is made from MDF, it looks cheap in its finished form. It features a rubberized platter mat to dampen any unwanted vibrations, isolation feet, and a control knob for switching from 33 to 45 RPM without needing to change the belt drive.

Pre-fitted with an Audio-Technica AT95E stylus, the RT81 does a good job of tracking your records, though not in the same league as some of the more premium models. However, the good news is that this cartridge is replaceable, giving you some scope for upgrading in the future. It has an S-Tyle aluminum tonearm with anti-skate, and you can adjust the level of tracking force as well.

Additionally, the RT81 has an auto start/stop function, making it easy to change records. Moving the tonearm from its cradle starts the platter spinning, and returning it after playback stops it. The tonearm won't return itself to its resting position, however, but that's to be expected at this price.

The Fluance RT81 Elite is simple to set up, relatively easy on the wallet, and makes a great entry-level turntable. Plus, its upgradeability gives it some longevity that boosts its cost-effectiveness.

Best Turntable for Beginners: Audio-Technica ATLP120XBTUSB

Audio-Technica

Pros Cons Easy setup Has a 'busy' looking design that won't appeal to everyone Affordable Bluetooth and USB connectivity

If you're new to the wonderful world of vinyl, you need a good starting point with your turntable. You don't need to shell out for something expensive or complicated to set up. You need something affordable that you can plug in and play your records easily. The Audio-Technica ATLP120XBTUSB is that turntable.

You don't need to be an audiophile to use this turntable. It's suitable for beginners and ready to go straight out of the box. It has aptX Bluetooth functionality or can be connected via USB or the included RCA cables, making it a versatile choice for any user. Style-wise, it looks very much like the classic DJ decks of old, so if you're into that particular retro look, this will appeal to you.

Its fully manual operation has 33, 45, and 78 RPM speeds, and it comes with a couple of little flourishes that add to the overall appeal. For instance, the die-cast aluminum platter is stroboscopic and has a removable plug-type target light that makes it easier to cue your music in a low-light setting. Plus, functions such as variable pitch control allow you to adjust the sound output to achieve a more balanced result.

There's an S-shaped tonearm with hydraulically damped lift control, adjustable isolation feet for a leveled performance, and dynamic anti-skate control. The packaged AT-VM95E dual magnet phono cartridge is replaceable, and the removable dust cover gives you two looks for the price of one. And if you're so inclined, the 120's USB connection allows you to make digital copies of your vinyl collection, too.

It probably won't sway the audio elite, but the Audio-Technica ATLP120XBTUSB is a great turntable for newcomers and novices alike. It's one of the more feature-rich turntables in its price bracket, yet it boasts a simple setup that's ideal for anybody who wants to enjoy their music without any fuss.

Best Turntable With Bluetooth: Sony PS-LX310BT

Sony

Pros Cons Great price Sound quality dips slightly when being listened to wirelessly Can be paired with up to eight Bluetooth-enabled devices Convenient one-step auto playback feature

If you're looking for an affordable turntable with Bluetooth connectivity, you could do much worse than the Sony PS-LX310BT. It's a fully automatic wireless turntable with Bluetooth and USB output, can be paired with up to eight Bluetooth devices, and costs less than $250.

It can connect to your favorite wireless speakers, headphones, or Bluetooth-enabled devices and comes with a built-in switchable phono output with three gain settings for a wired connection to your speaker set. It can switch between 33 and 45 RPM at the twist of a dial, and you'll also find a separate selector dial for 7-inch or 12-inch vinyl sizes.

Switch the gain to match the audio level of your records, with low, mid, and high settings, for a more enjoyable and distortion-free playback, and enjoy the convenience of the PS-LX310BT's one-step auto playback feature. This automatically lowers the tone arm onto your record and returns it to its cradle once it has finished playing, for a more hands-free experience.

There's a USB ripping feature for transferring your vinyl collection into digital files, which is a nice addition if you want to take your collection with you on the go. Smart design features such as the aluminum platter and tonearm help to ensure everything stays stable while your records spin, with reliable tracking and reduced vibration for greater clarity of sound.

With its sleek and minimalist appearance, easy Bluetooth pairing, and excellent playback quality, the Sony PS-LX310BT is a great all-rounder at an affordable price point. It is ideal for wireless listening and hassle-free playback.

Best Turntable With Speakers: Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK

Audio-Technica

Pros Cons Great value for a turntable and speaker set No Bluetooth connectivity Straightforward setup No output for wired headphones Compact and space-saving design

Modern turntables with their own speaker set are the exception rather than the rule these days. However, you can still pick up some all-in-one sets like this Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK that deliver the goods without costing you a fortune. This fully automatic belt-drive turntable comes complete with a pair of Microlab Pro1-powered bookshelf speakers.

It plays at both 33 and 45 rpm and uses an anti-resonance die-case aluminum platter to reduce unwanted vibrations. It has a built-in switchable phono pre-amp for direct connection with your home stereo or speaker set but does not offer Bluetooth or USB functionality. There's also no output for wired headphones.

Instead, you get a pair of compact 3-inch Microlab Pro1 powered studio speakers to enjoy your music. These bookshelf-style speakers are ideal for smaller spaces and can be placed discreetly in the corner of the room, without creating an eyesore. The sound output is also decent, with a good amount of bass rumble.

The AT-LP60X also operates fully automatically, which makes it effortless to use and is a welcome feature for anybody who appreciates this kind of convenience.

It might lack a few of the features its competitors offer, but for a budget-priced turntable and speaker set, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK represents unbeatable value. It's a straightforward and uncomplicated turntable that sounds great and performs well.

FAQ

How do you connect a turntable to your audio system?

You will get an audio cable included with your turntable, which will either be a 3.5mm to RCA jack, or an RCA to RCA jack. Simply plug one end into your turntable and the other end into your speaker system, and you're ready to rock and roll.

Do I need an audio receiver for my turntable?

No. Simply put, you do not need a receiver for your turntable. They can be a great addition for serious music enthusiasts, but for more casual listeners they're probably not necessary, and you may find that a more simple setup is more than sufficient for your needs.

What is a turntable preamp?

A turntable preamp amplifies the signal from your turntable to a level where it can be played through a speaker or amplifier. A preamp is necessary, as the signal from a turntable is very weak, and it therefore has to be amplified hundreds of times before it reaches an audible level.

How often do I need to replace my turntable needle?

The lifespan of a stylus can vary considerably (anywhere between 200 to 1,000 hours), and a trained ear will be able to tell when the sound quality is beginning to degrade. Cleaning the needle regularly can help it to last longer, but in general terms, you should consider replacing it every couple of years, if you're regularly listening to vinyl with it.

How do I clean my turntable needle?

The best way to clean your turntable's needle is by using a stylish brush. This will gently sweep away any accumulated dust or debris from the stylus, without causing it any damage.