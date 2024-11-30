When you're on the go, whether on vacation or as part of your job, having a proper travel mouse can make the trip much more comfortable. Let's take a look at the best travel mouse and see what works for you!

What to Look For in a Travel Mouse

Finding the right travel mouse is a lot simpler than you'd imagine. What it ultimately comes down to is form factor and features. It’s also important to take into consideration connectivity.

On the subject of form factor, design is incredibly important. A gaming mouse with all sorts of sharp angles and numerous ridges might be okay on a desk, but when you’re on a plane, your space is quite limited. Ideally, you want a travel mouse that’s smaller, but not so small that it’s uncomfortable to use.

As for features, extra buttons are sacred. With space being limited, having a couple of extra buttons to hotkey apps, tools, and macros can make productivity so much simpler. At a minimum, a travel mouse should have one or two extra buttons.

Regarding connectivity, having a travel mouse with a cable is fine, but a travel mouse that can connect with Bluetooth or wirelessly? That’s even better! This reduces the number of cables you have in your space, especially when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. And it helps create a notably safer space. The last thing you want is to get tangled in a mouse cable when you’re on the way to the bathroom.

And lastly, battery life should be your biggest concern. It’s fine if your mouse uses AA batteries, but a rechargeable travel mouse is going to be ideal. However, even mice with a single AA battery can last days. You could even pick up some rechargeable batteries!

Best Travel Mouse Overall: Logitech MX Anywhere 3S

Logitech

Pros Cons Can connect via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB USB-C port is only for charging Rechargeable battery Customizable buttons Works on various surfaces, including glass

When we broke down the ideal traits the best travel mouse should have, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S was firing on all cylinders. On top of being slimmer than your average mouse, it comes with a suite of great features.

Take the sensor, for example—the MX Anywhere 3S works on many surfaces, including glass, which is incredibly useful if your workspace is whatever’s best at the moment. And if that happens to be in a public place, the MX Anywhere 3S has mouse buttons that are much quieter than the MX Anywhere 3.

What’s arguably the best feature of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, the crowning jewel, is that it’s rechargeable. On a full charge, the mouse could last up to 70 days. It charges quite fast, with just a minute giving you another 3 hours!

Best Travel Mouse Overall Logitech MX Anywhere 3S $68 $80 Save $12 Compact and comfortable, with stable Bluetooth performance and impressive battery life, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a fantastic wireless mouse and a perfect travel companion. $68 at Amazon See at Logitech

Best Budget Travel Mouse: Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

Logitech

Pros Cons Teeny-tiny and easily portable Logi Bolt USB receiver not included Ambidextrous design Quickly switch between 3 devices via Easy-Switch button

If you’re on a tight budget and limited space, the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s offers the best of both worlds. Although it’s affordable, the mouse offers a solid assortment of valuable features, like compatibility with Logitech’s Bolt receivers and incredibly quiet clicking with Logitech's Silent Touch technology.

Compared to the Pebble Mouse 2 M350, the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s has retained many of its features in the most key areas. For example, the battery life has been improved from 18 months to 24 months with a single AA alkaline battery. That amounts to another half-year of battery life!

The DPI has also been increased from 1000 to 4000, giving you a lot more control over the sensitivity of the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s. More importantly, the middle scroll button is now customizable, which comes in handy for assigning important shortcuts for work.

Best Budget Travel Mouse Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350S $20 $30 Save $10 The Logitech Pebble Mouse was already a great option for traveling, but the Pebble Mouse 2 MS350s shapes up some of its shortcomings. More importantly, it retains the same incredibly slim and compact design. $20 at Amazon See at Logitech

Best Ergonomic Travel Mouse: Lamzu Thorn

Lamzu

Pros Cons Can connect with cable or wirelessly No left-hand option Optical switches for faster response Long battery life Smooth contours and lightweight builds

It isn’t enough to have smooth contours in an ergonomic travel mouse. You need something like the Lamzu Thorn—a mouse that weighs no more than 52g. Those two design features alone give the mouse a great deal of ergonomics since you aren’t shifting around a mouse that weighs like a brick.

Another feature that lends to the Lamzu Thorn’s ergonomics is the optical switch. It utilizes an infrared light to register a mouse click, resulting in a faster response. More importantly, you don’t have to put as much force into mouse clicks, ultimately lessening the fatigue you feel over time.

The Lamzu Thorn isn’t all ergonomics, though. You’ll get two extra buttons along the side, which are rather large and chunky. You can also choose between a wired connection and 2.4G wireless via the included USB dongle. If you go wireless, you can have up to 80 hours of battery life!

Best Ergonomic Travel Mouse Lamzu Thorn $78 $97 Save $19 With smooth edges and a lightweight build, the Lamzu Thorn is your go-to for ergonomics. It all works together to reduce fatigue if you end up working long hours. $78 at Amazon See at AliExpress

Best Travel Mouse for MacBooks: Apple Magic Trackpad

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Can connect with two devices at once It's somewhat wide Slim and easily stored Charging port is in a sensible place Battery life lasts up to a month

While the Apple Magic Mouse is also great as a travel mouse, the Apple Magic Trackpad edges ahead just a tad and it hinges entirely on the design. The Magic Trackpad, although notably larger, is incredibly flat, making it rather easy to slip into a travel bag.

The Apple Magic Mouse has the questionable characteristic of having a charging port at the bottom, so it’s unusable when it needs to be charged. The Apple Magic Trackpad doesn’t have this problem, letting you connect directly to a Lightning or USB-C port when the battery gets low.

And connectivity is also a big plus in the Apple Magic Trackpad’s favor. Just like with the Apple Magic Mouse, the Magic Trackpad can quickly pair to both Mac and iOS devices with ease. You do this using the Universal Control feature, which lets you connect your Magic Trackpad with two devices simultaneously.

Best Travel Mouse for MacBooks Apple Magic Trackpad $110 $129 Save $19 For Mac users, there's simply no better trackpad choice than Apple's own Magic Trackpad. It has perfect integration and is just as brilliant as the trackpad built into every MacBook. $110 at Amazon See at bestbuy See at Target

FAQ

Will a mouse work on glass?

Yes and no. In order for a mouse to work properly on a glass surface, it needs to be designed for it. Logitech, for example, has computer mice that utilize two lasers to track movement, such as the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S.

Are wireless mice any good?

Yes, wireless mice are good and have been for quite some time. The technology has advanced to the point that the miniscule latency is only noticeable by proper equipment. You can even game with a wireless mouse these days!

How do I clean my mouse?

Before you begin, you'll need a few items such as:

Compressed can of air or, ideally, an electric duster

Non-alcoholic wipes (like baby wipes)

Toothpicks, electronics cleaning brush, or spudger

Using the non-alcoholic wipes first, give the mouse a good scrub. This will pick up the majority of the dirt and grime. Follow-up with your choice of pick and gently dislodge any bits of dust and dirt around the sensor and corners. Finish up with a blast of air and your mouse is looking good-as-new!