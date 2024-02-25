Getting ready for a trip can be stressful. These accessories will make packing less chaotic and ensure you have everything you need while traveling.

Whether you're going to visit a new place or heading somewhere serene to relax, traveling can be fun. What's not fun about traveling, however, is trying to pack. Do you have everything you need? Will that carry-on fit in the overhead compartment? Can you actually get to your charging wires while in the airport? Does the tech you're traveling with have lithium batteries?

There is so much to keep track of when getting ready for a trip that anything to alleviate some of the stress and chaos is welcome. These three inexpensive travel accessories will make life easier.

An Organizer to Keep All Your Cables Packed

FYY

When I'm getting ready to travel, I always manage to forget one of my cables—usually an extra USB-C cable, or that pesky proprietary charger I need for that suddenly very important device. Even if you can work around a missing cable, packing them is often a mess in and of itself, with wires getting tangled with themselves and somehow wrapping around everything in your carry-on.

The solution? A cable organizer that can hold everything, like the FYY Electronic Organizer. This particular organizer is small, but it easily holds a lot of cables and other small bits and bobs you want on you. Throw in some USB-C cables, a wall wort, and maybe an Ethernet cable, and you're good to go. The best part about a pack like this is that you can pack it with extra wires well in advance, and all you need to do is keep it in your suitcase. You won't even need to worry about packing it when the time comes!

Keep It Organized FYY Electronics Organizer $10 $15 Save $5 The FYY Electronics Organizer is small but roomy, with plenty of space for a variety of cables. Pack up some USB-C cables, wall warts, or anything else you need, throw it in your suitcase, and never worry about forgetting wires again. $10 at Amazon

Avoid Bad Wi-Fi With A Travel Router

TP-Link

A Wi-Fi router meant only for traveling might seem extraneous, but we've all dealt with the dreaded 'hotel Wi-Fi'. A travel router can greatly help with the frustration hotel Wi-Fi usually brings. Better still, these routers are small, so it's no hassle to pack one in your laptop bag.

The main advantage of a travel router is that you can use it to log into the hotel network once, so you don't need to access and log into all your devices individually. You should be able to use it whether you connect the router with an Ethernet cable or as a hotspot, and there are a variety of other factors you need to consider when picking a travel router.

Or you can skip all the research and pick up the TP-Link AC750 Nano Travel Router. This small router offers everything you need in a travel router, and only $40. You can't beat that.

Avoid Hotel Wi-Fi TP-Link AC750 Wireless Travel Router $34 $40 Save $6 Why deal with bad hotel Wi-Fi? Pick up TP-Link's inexpensive travel router and enjoy better internet when out of the house. $34 at Amazon

A Smaller Power Bank For Quick Top-Ups

Anker

You might think that you already have a great power bank for traveling—and you may! But it's still a good idea to consider a very small power bank that's easy to use. While bigger power banks will have more juice in them, they're also more cumbersome, and who wants to deal with that when running between airport terminals or fish around for your USB-C wire because your phone is dying?

A small power bank like the Anker Nano Power Bank is far more manageable with the general chaos of traveling. This portable charger is built to fit right on the bottom of your smartphone, with a retractable USB-C port to make powering up your phone extremely easy. No charging cable is required! It's also small enough to fit into your pocket between uses, so you don't need look through your bags to find it.

5,000mAh isn't the highest capacity power bank around, but the smaller battery size is well worth the trade-off for convenience while traveling.