Whether you are a creative looking for a digital canvas or a student seeking an interactive learning tool, touchscreen laptops offer a seamless blend of traditional computing and intuitive touch controls.

What to Look For in a Touchscreen Laptop in 2024

Touchscreen laptops have come a long way in the last several years. There are quite a few form-factor options, different configurations, and more. So when you're shopping for a new touchscreen laptop, it helps to know the most important considerations.

First and foremost, you'll have to decide on the form factor. Traditional notebooks, ultra-portables, and convertibles are three of the most common types on the market. While ultra-portables are excellent if you frequently travel with your laptop, convertibles are more versatile and allow you to use your laptop as a tablet or in tent mode in addition to the regular notebook mode.

Beyond the form factor, the laptop's performance is crucial. A powerful processor and ample RAM are necessary for smooth multitasking and demanding applications. For instance, a powerful processor can handle complex tasks like video editing or gaming, while ample RAM ensures you can run multiple applications without lag. While integrated graphics suffice for most tasks, content creators or gamers may require a discrete GPU for better graphics performance.

The display is another significant consideration. Its size should align with your needs. For example, a larger display is better for gaming or watching movies, while a smaller one is more portable and suitable for on-the-go use. A high-resolution screen with vibrant colors will deliver a good experience, especially for content creation or watching high-definition videos. If you plan to use it for content creation, look for coverage of different color spaces to ensure accurate color representation.

Moreover, battery life is quite important, particularly for those on the go. A laptop with a long-lasting battery ensures you can continue working or enjoying entertainment without hunting for a power socket.

Finally, depending on your needs, you'll also have to consider the port selection, build quality, keyboard and touchpad quality, wireless connectivity options, stylus support, and storage.

Best Touchscreen Laptop Overall: HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

Pros Cons Gorgeous display with HDR support Soldered RAM Stylus support No discrete GPU Elegant design and excellent webcam Impressive battery life

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is hard to beat if you want a premium touchscreen convertible. It's a slick machine that stands out for its versatility, build quality, and gorgeous OLED screen. It packs a 14-inch multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1800p resolution, and 500 nits peak brightness with HDR support. The display also supports stylus input, and the company graciously includes a rechargeable MPP2.0 Active Pen in the box.

The aluminum chassis is well-built and feels solid. The keyboard is also high-quality, but the haptic touchpad needs some sensitivity training before working how you want it to.

Intel's 14th-gen Core Ultra processors power it, and you can choose from Ultra 5 125H and Ultra 7 155H chips. While the former is limited to 16GB RAM, you can choose a 32GB upgrade with the latter. Intel chips deliver excellent performance, and you won't face any issues.

HP has also included an impressive cooling system that keeps everything running smoothly, and you'll hardly ever notice the fans kicking in.

Another highlight of the HP 2-in-1 laptop is the built-in 9MP webcam with IR. It supports Windows Hello and has amazing image quality. Moreover, the laptop's battery life is among the best in the 14-inch ultraportables.

The x360 14 is a bit light on port selection. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port. There is no HDMI port. However, you can use either TB4 port for display output as they support DP Alt mode.

Due to the lack of a discrete GPU, it's not a good option for serious gaming. Moreover, the presence of soldered RAM means you won't be able to upgrade it after the purchase. But fortunately, the storage is upgradeable. Another minor annoyance is the lack of a slot to store the supplied Active Pen.

Best Touchscreen Laptop Overall HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is an impressive 2-in-1 convertible laptop with superb performance, excellent build quality, and a beautiful touchscreen OLED display. See at HP See at Best Buy

Pros Cons Solid performance and battery life IPS panel isn't very accurate Good keyboard and port selection Pen isn't included with all models Sleek and versatile design

If you're shopping on a tight budget, the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 (14" AMD) is a solid touchscreen convertible laptop that you can consider. Thanks to its aluminum construction, it has a sleek design and decent build quality. You also get a 14-inch IPS display with full-HD+ resolution, anti-glare coating, and touchscreen support. Plus, there is stylus support for drawing, sketching, note-taking, and more.

While the Yoga 7 isn't a performance powerhouse, its two processor options—AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS and AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS—deliver excellent performance and are more than enough for work, school, and personal use. Of course, the Ryzen 7 version will be quicker.

The laptop packs a good keyboard and a decent touchpad. The port selection is also good and includes a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Plus, a MicroSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack are present.

The Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop shines on the battery front and supports fast charging for quick top-ups.

There is much to like about the Yoga 7, but it also has a few drawbacks. For example, its IPS panel isn't the best in color accuracy and can only cover 65% of the sRGB color gamut. While it's not a big deal for office and school work, the panel isn't ideal for photo editing, video editing, or design work. The display also doesn't get very bright.

Lenovo supposedly offers an OLED version of the laptop, which is about 100 nits brighter and should provide better display performance thanks to complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. But it's tough to find.

Best Budget Touchscreen Laptop Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (2024) The Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (14" AMD) is a great choice for folks on a tight budget. It has a versatile design and delivers solid performance and good battery life. See at Lenovo See at Best Buy

Best Touchscreen Laptop for Gaming: ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Pros Cons Excellent display Mediocre battery life Versatile form factor Soldered RAM Great port selection Ability to connect an ASUS eGPU

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) is an ultraportable convertible laptop with the necessary internals for gaming. It has a slick design, a well-built metal chassis, and a textured finish. Depending on the model, you will get a 13.4-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate or a 1600p IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both panels are touchscreen, have a fast response time, and support VRR and Dolby Vision .

In terms of CPU, you get AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and the option of Radeon 780M integrated graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 discrete GPU. The company also includes its proprietary PCIe port for the ROG XG Mobile Interface, so you can even connect an RTX 4090 GPU for extra power.

As the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4070 are limited to a TGP of 60W, the ASUS laptop can't match some pure-gaming-focused big boys with higher TGP. However, you still get playable frame rates in 1080p in most AAA titles at ultra settings. Of course, DLSS helps.

The port selection is excellent, and the laptop comes with one full-size HDMI 2.1 port, one USB4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port as a part of the ROG XG Mobile Interface.

Moreover, you get an excellent keyboard and a responsive touchpad. The built-in webcam is also good and supports Windows Hello .

Unfortunately, you get soldered RAM. So you can't upgrade it in the future. Battery life is also unremarkable.

Best Touchscreen Laptop for Gaming ASUS ROG Flow X13 Gaming Laptop There is much to like about the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023). It has a slick design, a convertible form factor, and the option to fit it with up to an RTX 4070 GPU or an RTX 4090 ASUS eGPU. See at ASUS See at Best Buy

Best Touchscreen Laptop for Students: ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406)

Pros Cons Solid performance and battery life Available in only one configuration Excellent value for money No discrete GPU Decent port selection

Thanks to the incredible value for money offered by the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406), this ASUS touchscreen laptop is an excellent pick for most students. It comes in a single configuration featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor that's powerful enough for pretty much anything you'll throw at it in your college or university, including some digital content creation.

The company keeps the price down by sticking with a 14-inch full-HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Still, it uses an OLED panel with 500 nits peak brightness and complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, which makes it striking to look at.

The laptop also shines on the battery front and delivers impressive uptime on a single charge. However, it is said to have trouble charging with third-party power bricks, so you'll be stuck with the supplied 65W USB-C charger.

The Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406) looks decent and has an aluminum construction that feels solid but is a fingerprint magnet. Otherwise, it's quite portable and packs an okay port selection. You get one USB4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 port.

The keyboard, touchpad, and included webcam are nice. While there is no built-in fingerprint sensor, the laptop supports Windows Hello through the webcam.

As the UX3406 lacks a dedicated GPU, it's most suitable for casual gaming and not graphic-intensive AAA titles.

Best Touchscreen Laptop for Students ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406) The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406) is a no-nonsense touchscreen laptop that delivers excellent performance and solid battery life. It's also quite portable and durable for student life. See at ASUS See at Walmart

Best Touchscreen Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Pros Cons Excellent performance and display Tinny speakers Solid build quality and a sleek design No bundled stylus Good port selection

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is arguably one of the best Chromebook models in 2024, touchscreen or otherwise. It's a high-end Chromebook model bearing the Chromebook Plus moniker that's reserved for models with faster processors, more RAM, and more storage. Chromebook Plus models also include a bunch of extra Chrome OS features and Gemini AI support, and the same is present in the Acer offering. And thanks to the bundled one-year subscription of Google One, you get access to Gemini Advanced, which typically costs $20 a month.

Like its predecessor, the Spin 714 has a convertible form factor and houses a 14-inch 1200p touchscreen panel with Gorilla Glass protection for scratch resistance. The high-quality IPS panel offers complete coverage of the sRGB color space. You also get active stylus support.

It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U processor, which provides snappy performance and easily handles Chrome OS. The built-in keyboard and touchpad are also good, and you get a respectable webcam that becomes even better with the integrated AI tools.

The laptop's aluminum chassis has good build quality, and the gold accents give it a sleek look. Acer also claims it meets MIL-STD 810H standards for durability.

In other highlights, the laptop has a nice port selection, which includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one full-size HDMI 2.0 port, and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. The battery life is also solid, and you can easily get through a workday.

The only drawbacks to an otherwise impressive Chromebook include tinny speakers and the lack of a bundled stylus.

Best Touchscreen Chromebook Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is an impressive convertible Chromebook that delivers solid performance, is packed with AI features, and has a good display. See at Best Buy

FAQ

Can I use a laptop's touchscreen for gaming?

While you can use your laptop's touchscreen for gaming, it's not ideal. Generally, a mouse and keyboard combination offers better precision and control for most computer games. A gaming controller is another versatile option. That said, if you are playing a game with touch-based controls and want to use them, you can do so with your laptop's touchscreen without any problems.

How can I prevent fingerprints and smudges on my touchscreen?

The best way to avoid turning your touchscreen into a smudged mess is to wash your hands regularly with soap and water, ensuring you don't transfer oil from your fingers to the screen and create smudges. You can also alternatively use a stylus to operate the touchscreen.

How do I clean a touchscreen?

When it comes to cleaning your laptop's touchscreen, remember that a dry microfiber cloth is a safe and effective option. For stubborn smudges or stains, a dampened microfiber cloth with distilled water is a reliable solution. You can also use screen-cleaning wipes or fluids, as these don't typically impact the touchscreen. However, it's crucial to always avoid harsh chemicals, as these can damage the touchscreen.