Shopping for gaming geeks is like navigating a maze, but you can rest easy knowing if it has lights, offers a great deal of utility, or enhances their gaming space, it’ll be a hit no matter what.
A powerful gaming PC in handheld form
Asus ROG Ally
The ASUS ROG Ally is a powerful handheld gaming PC with unparalleled compatibility given that it runs Windows. It's also rocking a 1080p touchscreen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. And if you want to, it can be connected to a monitor!
Building on what was already great
ASUS ROG Ally X (2024)
The ASUS ROG Ally X is designed to take your favorite PC titles on-the-go. With the AMD Z1 Extreme processor and 24GB of RAM, you'll find that the ROG Ally X packs a punch in the power department.
Promoted Pick
Higround BLACKICE Base 65+ Keyboard
This 65% keyboard is a great gift for the PC gamer in your life. With a hot-swappable board, nice LED lights, and keycaps with side lettering, it'll look great on anyone's desk.
A great budget capture card for new streamers
NZXT Signal HD60 Capture Card
For a budding streamer, the NZXT Signal HD60 isn't just good for your budget, it maximizes utility by being compatible with any gaming device, from mobile to PC. For the viewers, they get to enjoy crisp 1080p at 60 FPS.
Get rid of the compressed air cans
XPOWER A-2 Electric Air Duster
Keeping your gaming PC and consoles free of dust is of utmost important, but buying compressed air all the time is expensive. The Xpower A-2 Electric Air Duster, on the other hand, is reusable and doesn't release compressed gas.
So many pretty lights
Daybetter LED Lights$8 $15 Save $7
Having a way to personalize a gaming space can really make it feel like your own and the Daybetter LED Strip Lights easily nail that aspect. They're easy to set up and can be controlled with the included remote or via app.
Durable and massive
Corsair MM350 Pro Extended XL Gaming Mouse Pad$25 $40 Save $15
The Corsair MM350 Pro is a massive gaming mouse pad, stretching 36.6-inches across your desk and 15.7-inches in depth. It offers ample space for your keyboard and mouse with room to spare.
Time to unclutter your gaming space
Kytok Multi-purpose Stand$22 $27 Save $5
With three tiers of storage, the Kytok Stand offers ample space for gaming peripherals, from headsets to controllers and even handhelds. It even has a cable organizer for clipping cords into place!
Next-gen gaming on a budget
Xbox Series S
While not as powerful as the Series X, it's incredible the Xbox Series S can still run the same library of next-gen titles. If you aren't interested in running games at 4K, you can save a lot opting for the Series S instead.
Even a subwoofer can be compact
Creative Pebble X Plus$110 $130 Save $20
The Creative Pebble X Plus may be tiny, but it's a mighty pair of compact speakers and a compact subwoofer to boot. It even adds aesthetically pleasing RGB to give your setup a splash of color without being gaudy.
How to Pick the Best Tech Gifts For Gaming Geeks
When picking the right gifts for gaming geeks, your first instinct might be to pick a keyboard, gaming mouse, or headset. While those are fine gifts, a proper gaming geek would rather test that stuff out beforehand.
Instead, some gifts we’re suggesting are focused on utility, like storage options and useful devices such as electric dusters. There’s a good chance they have headsets and controllers that are always getting in the way or dust building up in their gaming rig and consoles.
Personalization is also a focus here. Maybe the person you’re shopping for spent their gaming budget on the bare essentials. A gaming space would look so cozy with a few strips of LEDs!
Speaking of the bare essentials, you could also consider gifts that round out their gaming setup. Did they opt for a pair of budget speakers? Could they use a bigger mouse pad? Or maybe you want to give them a whole new way of gaming with a powerful handheld or new console!