Shopping for gaming geeks is like navigating a maze, but you can rest easy knowing if it has lights, offers a great deal of utility, or enhances their gaming space, it’ll be a hit no matter what.

How to Pick the Best Tech Gifts For Gaming Geeks

When picking the right gifts for gaming geeks, your first instinct might be to pick a keyboard, gaming mouse, or headset. While those are fine gifts, a proper gaming geek would rather test that stuff out beforehand.

Instead, some gifts we’re suggesting are focused on utility, like storage options and useful devices such as electric dusters. There’s a good chance they have headsets and controllers that are always getting in the way or dust building up in their gaming rig and consoles.

Personalization is also a focus here. Maybe the person you’re shopping for spent their gaming budget on the bare essentials. A gaming space would look so cozy with a few strips of LEDs!

Speaking of the bare essentials, you could also consider gifts that round out their gaming setup. Did they opt for a pair of budget speakers? Could they use a bigger mouse pad? Or maybe you want to give them a whole new way of gaming with a powerful handheld or new console!