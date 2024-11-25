It's easier shopping for music fans than some other people, but finding the perfect gift is still tricky. Whether you're buying for a budding collector or a Spotify fanatic, we've got some great ideas for you.

Awesome ANC Headphones Sony WH-1000XM5 9 / 10 Sony's wireless noise canceling headphones have been the ones to beat for generations now, and that remains the case with this latest iteration. The ANC is top-notch, the sound quality is stellar, and the headphones are comfortable enough that it's easy to forget you're even wearing them. See at amazon

Essential Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds $229 $299 Save $70 Bose is a major contender when it comes to noise cancellation, and the company frequently goes toe-to-toe with Sony over who's the best. Either way, the QuietComfort Ultra are a near-perfect set of wireless earbuds, with nearly peerless ANC, a superb sound signature, and all the comfort the name promises. $229 at Amazon

Terrific Turntable for Vinyl Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct-Drive Turntable Vinyl is more popular than it has been in a long time, and the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK is a much better-sounding option than many entry-level models listeners start with. Featuring a direct-drive motor, variable pitch, and easy to adjust anti-skate, this turntable will make sure vinyl records sound fantastic. $349 at Amazon

Pristine Digital Playback Sony NW-A306 Walkman $298 $350 Save $52 The Android-powered Sony NW-A306 Walkman is the perfect solution for bringing pure digital audio to your favorite headphones or speakers. Slot in a microSD card with your favorite music, or use apps like Tidal to stream all the Hi-Res audio you can handle. Connect via an analog wired connection, USB-C, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi. $298 at Amazon

Wow-worthy Wired In-Ears Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro $40 $50 Save $10 Whether you're using them for a portable digital player or your phone, a quality set of wired in-ear monitors can deliver audio fidelity that wireless earbuds struggle to match. The Linsoul KZ ZS10 offer audio performance far above the price they sell for, and they're positively dripping with style as well. $40 at Amazon

Portable Speaker Companion Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker (2nd Gen) $119 $149 Save $30 No matter how much you love keeping your music to yourself, there are times when you've just got to let the music out, and the Bose new SoundLink Flex is the perfect portable audio companion. Small enough to easily toss into a backpack, it pumps out sound much bigger than you'd expect on first glance. $119 at Amazon

Affordable ANC Over-Ears 1MORE SonoFlow Pro You don't need to spend hundreds to get quality ANC in your wireless headphones, as the 1MORE SonoFlow Pro headphones prove. Featuring both noise canceling and a transparent mode similar to those found on much pricier headphones, these sound great for the price, block noise well, and even come with a handy carrying case. See at Amazon

Keep the Music Coming Spotify Premium 12 Month Subscription Gift cards can feel like an overly safe purchase for a gift, but this is different than a gift card for a random store. If you're shopping for someone who lives on Spotify's curation and playlists like Release Radar, buying them a year subscription to their favorite streaming service may be all they want or need. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Kickstart Their Vinyl Collection VNYL Subscription Building a vinyl collection isn't easy, and it isn't especially cheap. If you're shopping for a new record collector, a VNYL subscription is a great way to keep music flowing into their collection. They get to listen to new music and slowly but steadily build a collection over time. See at VNYL

Keep Those Records Clean Ultimate Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit $22 $32 Save $10 Compared to listening to playlists, listening to music on vinyl takes a fair amount of work. Dust is a constant enemy, so a vinyl cleaning kit like this one makes a perfect gift for anyone with a vinyl collection, large or small. Everyone needs one of these kits, but almost nobody actually gets around to buying them when they should. $22 at Amazon

What to Look for in an Audio Gift

If you're looking for a major gift for someone who loves music, you can't go wrong with a new set of headphones. Whether you want to look for wireless noise-canceling headphones or wired in-ears, for example, will come down to who you're buying the gift for. These can get pricey quickly, but you can find excellent headphones for under $100 as well.

Of course, people listen to music in all kinds of ways. While buying a set of hi-fi speakers is a big spend for a gift, a portable speaker is a much more reasonable option. If you're looking for an audio gift for someone who you know already has a great set of headphones, this is a perfect option.

Most people listen to music from their phones. That said, vinyl records are getting more popular, and ultra-cheap turntables aren't known for their sound quality. A turntable upgrade is a great gift, but a digital audio player for the more digital-leaning audiophile is another solid option.

Collecting vinyl is about more than owning a turntable and a record or two. If you're shopping for a budding collector, adding music to their collection is another option. Whether it's a single record, a membership to a vinyl subscription service, or even just a year of their streaming service of choice, this isn't likely to disappoint.

Finally, if you're shopping for a more practically minded person, the right accessories can be perfect gifts. A vinyl cleaning kit is another great option for an up-and-coming record collector, while a set of replacement ear pads can extend the useful life of a treasured set of headphones.