Have you finished your holiday shopping? You haven't forgotten about the stocking stuffers, have you? These little gifts will be perfect for the geek in your life.

An Easy-to-Use MP3 Player RUIZU 64GB Clip This MP3 player is small and inexpensive, making it a perfect gift for anyone that wants music on the go without carrying their phone around. $37 at Amazon

A Set of Screwdrivers Made for Electronics XAQISHIRE Precision Screwdriver Set A set of small screwdrivers is perfect for any DIYer in your life, especially if they're just getting started. These are perfectly sized for someone to use with most electronics! $7 at Amazon

Lens For a Phone Camera Godefa Phone Camera Lens Kit $21 $26 Save $5 This camera lens kit is perfect for any budding photographer—specifically because it's made to attach to their phones. These tiny lenses will give their pictures a whole new look. $21 at Amazon

A Versatile Tripod Joby GorillaPods $56 $70 Save $14 Joby's unique tripod makes it easy for anyone to set up for a great picture or video. You can attach a camera or phone, bend the legs so it says up no matter the terrain, and get to snapping. $56 at Amazon

A Super Portable Soldering Iron Pinecil Smart Mini Portable Soldering Iron This small, portable soldering iron is perfect for anyone who solders for projects, even on an irregular basis. It's easy and quick to use, and even easier to pack. See at Pine64 $40 at Amazon

Hook Something Up to Alexa Amazon Smart Plug A smart plug works great for anyone starting or building a smart home. Amazon's smart plug works with Alexa, so make sure you they use that ecosystem before picking it up! $25 at Amazon See at Best Buy

A Fun Afternoon with LEGOs LEGO Super Mario Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set This adorable LEGO set is perfect for Mario fans—whether they're kids or adults. This particular set has two Yoshis and a tree to build! $20 at Amazon

Turn It, Twist It SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box Know someone with a lot of nervous energy? Something to occupy their hands, like Shashibo's puzzle box, can make a great gift. You can shift and morph the box into a variety of shapes, and the different color patterns make for something fun to look at visually, as well! $25 at Amazon

What Should I Look For in a Stocking Stuffer?

Stocking stuffers are always fun little 'extra' gifts—they are not the main stars of the show, but that doesn't mean that you should pick just anything. A stocking stuffed with gifts that have the giftee in mind can be just as delightful as any other gift!

Generally, when you're considering a stocking stuffer, you'll want your choices to be able to fit into the stocking itself (so not particularly big), and you don't want to spend too much on them. So often, stocking stuffers fall into two categories: More practical gifts that wouldn't be considered a 'full' gift (so things like a toothbrush or small tool set), and fun distractions (like a small LEGO set or fidget toy).

Once you've narrowed down what your giftees like, it'll be easy to find a few stocking stuffers that will be perfect for them!