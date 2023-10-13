The Steam Deck is a great way to enjoy PC gaming on the go. But before you take yours out and about, you should consider investing in a screen protector. Offering protection against scratch damage and general knocks and shocks, they're ideal for keeping your screen looking pristine.

Best Overall Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck With a 9H hardness rating and an auto-alignment tray for easy application, the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is one of the best ways to keep your Steam Deck protected. $18 at Amazon

Best Budget Benazcap Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck Offering heavy-duty protection without the price tag, the Benazcap Tempered Glass Screen Protector is great for keeping your Steam Deck protected without breaking the bank. $7 at Amazon

Best Premium Screen Protector dBrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck The dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers unbeatable protection for your Steam Deck without compromising on screen transparency or touchscreen sensitivity. See at dbrand

Best Screen Protector for Easy Installation amFilm OneTouch Steam Deck Screen Protector With its handy auto-alignment tray and hassle-free installation process, the amFilm OneTouch Steam Deck Screen Protector is the fastest way to protect your screen against accidental damage. $17 at Amazon

Best Screen Protector for Anti-Glare Ambison Matte Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck Made from anti-glare matte glass, the Ambison Matte Glass Screen Protector allows you to see your Steam Deck screen clearly anywhere, even in direct sunlight. $16 at Amazon

What to Look for With a Steam Deck Screen Protector in 2024

Gamers know that their favorite hobby doesn't come cheap, and forking out for a Steam Deck is certainly no exception. So, having invested in Valve's portable handheld, the first thing you're going to want to do is protect that investment with a quality screen guard.

Choosing the right kind of screen protector will come down to a few key factors. Prices can vary considerably, so you need to know what you're getting for your money. We recommend looking at the toughness factor and how resistant each screen protector is against scratch damage. Consider the level of transparency as well and whether this is likely to affect your gameplay or impair the responsiveness of the Steam Deck's touchscreen.

Some screen protectors come with an installation kit that makes precise application easier, while others require a bit more elbow grease to line up and smooth out. With this in mind, you might want to choose one that comes with a second or even third screen protector to give you a vital second chance if the initial application doesn't quite go to plan.

A premium screen protector offers unbeatable protection against scratch damage with an excellent level of visibility. However, this needs to be weighed up against the relatively high cost involved.

In contrast, more budget-priced screen protectors are available and often come in multi-packs. However, installation is unaided, so you'll need a steady hand to place these perfectly. Additionally, you should expect the overall level of protection to be somewhat inferior compared to the more premium offerings.