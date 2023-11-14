Whether you enjoy gaming on the go or in the comfort of your own home, you'll want to keep your Steam Deck protected against accidental drops and shock damage with a decent protective case.

Best Overall dbrand Steam Deck Case With a super slim design and robust military-grade protection, the dBrand Steam Deck Case is the ideal way to protect your handheld from drops. And it even has a handy kickstand! $60 at dbrand

Best Budget Skull & Co. GripCase SD for Steam Deck The Skull & Co GripCase SD incorporates shock-absorbing material and texture along the edges to prevent slipping. More importantly, all the Steam Deck's features are accessible, including a cut-out for official and third-party docks. $20 at Amazon

Best Hard Shell Case tomtoc Carrying Case for Steam Deck The tomtoc Carrying Case for Steam Deck provides hard shell weatherproof protection for your Steam Deck, giving you peace of mind while you're on the move. $30 at Amazon

Best for Rugged Protection JSAUX ModCase for Steam Deck The JSAUD ModCase for Steam Deck offers 360-degree protection for your handheld and features an adjustable kickstand and accessory band for convenient gameplay anytime and anywhere. $30 at Amazon

Most Versatile Steam Deck Case Spigen Rugged Armor Steam Deck case With easy access to your Steam Deck's ports and vents, plus compatibility with most docking stations and carry cases, the Spigen Rugged Armor Steam Deck case is one of the most versatile wraparound cases out there. $20 at Amazon

What to Look for With A Steam Deck Case

Valve's Steam Deck is a fantastic piece of kit for portable gaming. However, it doesn't offer much in the way of protection against accidental damage. Investing in a protective case allows you to game with confidence, wherever you are, providing a sturdy suit of armor to shield your console from harm.

The best Steam Deck cases offer protection against drop and shock damage. Some protective cases have a wraparound design that fits onto the Steam Deck itself, while others are hard-shell carry cases that are ideal for transportation. Choosing the right kind of case will depend on how and where you want to use your Deck.

Wraparound cases like the dbrand Steam Deck Case provide excellent protection against scratch and drop damage and can be left on your Steam Deck at all times. With precise cut-outs for all ports and vents, they are fuss-free to use and add a protective layer to keep your console looking pristine. Plus, with textured grips, they are less likely to slip from your hands as you play.

Hard shell cases, on the other hand, are designed to protect your handheld while you're out and about. It offers snug and cushioned storage for your Steam Deck, with raised inserts to keep joysticks and buttons static while in transit. The hard shell protects against drop, shock, and splash damage and won't get crushed inside a bag or backpack as you move. Many hard shell cases also provide additional storage for things like SD cards and screen wipes.

If you're looking for a wraparound-style case, we recommend checking whether it can be left on while docked or inside a carrying case. This may affect your decision, as you might not want to worry about taking the case on and off frequently for charging or when on the go.

For hard shell cases, selecting something with weatherproof protection and additional storage is a good rule of thumb to ensure you're getting maximum protection and functionality while you're on the move.