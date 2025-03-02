The magic of the Steam Deck keeps on keeping on, and there's no time like the present to accessorize and expand on the handheld's capabilities, like a pair of headphones or a docking station.

What to Look for With Steam Deck Accessories

The Steam Deck is an impressive machine, not just because it has good hardware, but because of how well it continues to live on, like the Nintendo Switch. Valve has wizards and witches working on the Steam Deck, I tell you. It's not just a few joysticks and a screen, though. It has extra ports and a touchscreen, which you can use to expand on its features.

For example, you can connect the Steam Deck to a monitor, expanding the 7.4-inch screen to something bigger. Who wouldn't love doing that? And with its ports and Bluetooth support, you can connect a mouse and keyboard, too. To make that all easier, though, you want a docking station. Valve has the