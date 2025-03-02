Quick Links

The magic of the Steam Deck keeps on keeping on, and there's no time like the present to accessorize and expand on the handheld's capabilities, like a pair of headphones or a docking station.

  • JSAUX M.2 Docking Station TAG
    JSAUX
    JSAUX M.2 Docking Station
    Best Steam Deck Dock
    $77 at Amazon
  • anker 553
    Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB C Adapter
    Best USB-C Hub for Steam Deck
    $46 at Amazon
  • sandisk extreme pro
    SanDisk Extreme Pro Micro Memory Card
    Best MicroSD Card for Steam Deck
    $20 at Amazon
  • Razer Barracuda X Wireless Tag
    Razer
    Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset
    Best Headphones for Steam Deck
    $94 at Amazon
  • spigen screen protector for steam deck
    Spigen
    Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck
    Best Screen Protector for Steam Deck
    $18 at Amazon
  • dbrand tag
    dbrand
    dbrand Steam Deck Case
    Best Steam Deck Case
    $60 at dbrand
  • jsaux carrying case for steam deck
    JSAUX
    JSAUX Carrying Case
    Best Steam Deck Travel Case
    $18 at Amazon

What to Look for With Steam Deck Accessories

The Steam Deck is an impressive machine, not just because it has good hardware, but because of how well it continues to live on, like the Nintendo Switch. Valve has wizards and witches working on the Steam Deck, I tell you. It's not just a few joysticks and a screen, though. It has extra ports and a touchscreen, which you can use to expand on its features.

For example, you can connect the Steam Deck to a monitor, expanding the 7.4-inch screen to something bigger. Who wouldn't love doing that? And with its ports and Bluetooth support, you can connect a mouse and keyboard, too. To make that all easier, though, you want a docking station. Valve has the